JPMorgan second quarter profit jumps 67% with a boost from First Republic takeover
JPMorgan Chase says its second-quarter profits rose by 67% as the nation’s largest bank made more loans to customers and took advantage of higher interest rates and its recent acquisition of First Republic. JPMorgan said Friday that it earned $14.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to a profit of of $8.65 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per share basis, the bank earned $4.75 a share. Revenue rose to $42.4 billion. The results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Wells Fargo 2Q profit jumps 57% on higher interest rates
Wells Fargo says profits jumped 57% in the second quarter thanks to higher interest rates and loan balances. San Francisco-based Wells said on Friday that it earned $4.9 billion, or $1.25 per share in the period, on $20.5 billion in revenue. That beat Wall Street analysts’ targets. In the same period last year, Like other banks, Wells has benefitted from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes as the central bank tries to bring down the worst inflation since the 1980s. The bank did set aside additional funds to guard against potential losses on commercial real estate loans.
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to aggressively audit high-income tax dodgers as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avoid budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency. IRS leaders have laid out how they netted $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months. In one case, an individual used money owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley. And roughly 100 high-income individuals were discovered to claim benefits in Puerto Rico without meeting residency requirements.
Microsoft gets more time from UK to plead case to buy video game maker Activision
LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have extended their deadline to issue a final order blocking Microsoft’s $69 billion plan to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. They said Friday that it will give them more time to consider the U.S. tech giant’s “detailed and complex submission” pleading its case. The Competition and Markets Authority had rejected the deal, set to be the biggest in tech history. They feared it would stifle competition for popular titles like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming market. But the U.K. watchdog appears to have softened its position after a judge thwarted U.S. regulators’ efforts to block the deal. The authority says it pushed its deadline back to Aug. 29.
Disney is asking a judge to toss a lawsuit from DeSantis appointees
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to Disney World’s governing district. The appointees are trying to void agreements that the company made in an attempt to neutralize the takeover of the district by the Florida governor. The court hearing in Orlando on Friday involves one of two cases between Disney and DeSantis or his appointees stemming from the takeover in retaliation for the company’s public opposition to their so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a feud that the governor has touted during his run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Founder of student aid startup Frank shakes head as prosecutor describes case against her
NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of student aid startup Frank shook her head repeatedly as a prosecutor claimed she tricked J.P. Morgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base. The Manhattan federal prosecutor described the criminal case against Charlie Javice to a Manhattan federal judge at a pretrial hearing Thursday. Javice and newly charged codefendant Olivier Amar have each pleaded not guilty to an indictment unveiled Wednesday. Javice's attorney has predicted that J.P. Morgan Chase communications that are yet to be given to attorneys will ultimately support his client's contention that she did not act illegally.
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it's still considered safe
The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe. The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and and a separate group of experts. Scientists said that as long as people don't exceed recommended levels, they shouldn't worry about any potential cancer risk from aspartame, which is widely used in diet sodas and foods. Aspartame joins a list of more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.
House Republicans interrogate FTC's Khan over regulation of Big Tech
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chair of the Federal Trade Commission has defended her aggressive legal strategy toward the country’s biggest technology companies as she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. House Republicans have charged that the agency has become overzealous and politicized under President Joe Biden. Agency head Lina Khan appeared before the Judiciary Committee Thursday for the first time amid her court battles with the companies. Republicans said she is “harassing” Twitter since its acquisition by Elon Musk, arbitrarily suing large tech companies and declining to recuse herself from certain cases. Khan pushed back, arguing that more regulation is necessary as the companies have grown and that tech conglomeration could hurt the economy and consumers.
China criticizes German call for reducing dependency on Chinese products as 'protectionism'
BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized a German government call for reducing dependency on Chinese products as a form of protectionism. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday said a long-awaited German government strategy for relations with China that pointed to a “systemic rivalry” went “against the trend of the times and will only aggravate the division of the world.” Wang said the countries were “partners rather than rivals.” That's a typical ruling Chinese Communist Party formulation for dismissing criticism. Germany has Europe’s biggest economy and its strategy seeks to balance robust trade ties with China. Beijing has been Germany's biggest single trading partner in recent years.
San Franciscans mourn closure of 127-year-old pioneering Anchor Brewing Co.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Beer lovers are flocking to Anchor Brewing Co.'s tap room to mourn the loss of the iconic brewer and buy some of its last beers. The company's tap room opened Thursday, the day after it announced it planned to shut down. The company has stopped brewing and will continue packaging and distributing the beer on hand while available or through around the end of the month. Anchor was founded in San Francisco in 1896 and faced insolvency in the 1960s when a new owner turned it around.
