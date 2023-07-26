Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again. Wednesday’s move raised the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% — its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous hikes, the Fed’s latest action could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Speaking at a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was noncommittal about any expectations for future rate hikes.
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. Perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. It’s not just that sticker prices are way up. Or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market. A study by the New York Federal Reserve has found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year — the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 — up from 9% in February.
Stock market today: Stocks drift after Fed hikes rates, as yields fall on hopes that's the last one
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks held steady after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Wednesday, remaining near a 15-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. The bond market moved more sharply, and Treasury yields fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said no decision has been made about whether to raise rates at its next meeting or beyond. That may have bolstered hopes among traders that Wednesday’s hike could be the last for a long time.
UK billionaire whose family trust owns Tottenham soccer club pleads not guilty to insider trading
NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire Joe Lewis has been released on a $300 million bond after pleading not guilty to insider trading and conspiracy charges in New York. Lewis' family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team. The 86-year-old businessman appeared Wednesday in a federal court in Manhattan. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says Lewis orchestrated a brazen insider trading scheme. Lewis is charged with using secrets that he gleaned from corporate boardrooms to give stock tips to his romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and pilots. Prosecutors say the recipients earned millions of dollars illegally. Lewis' attorney says that he'll fight the charges vigorously. Two of Lewis' pilots also pleaded not guilty to related charges.
Facebook parent Meta posts higher profit, revenue for Q2 as advertising rebounds
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump. The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up 16% from $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue jumped 11 to $32 billion from $28.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. Facebook had 3.03 billion monthly active users as of June 30, up 3% year-over-year.
Mississippi teen's death in poultry plant shows child labor remains a problem, feds say
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The 16-year-old worker killed in a Mississippi poultry plant earlier this month is the third teenager to die in a workplace accident so far this summer. Police and coroner's reports show that Duvan Perez was entangled in a machine he was cleaning at Mar-Jac Poultry in Hattiesburg on July 14. He is the third worker to die at the plant in the last three years, and his death comes even as federal labor officials are boasting new efforts to crack down on child labor violations. Two sixteen-year-old workers, in Wisconsin and Missouri, have been killed in industrial accidents since June.
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
DETROIT (AP) — The announcement Wednesday that seven automakers will build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider switching from gas-powered vehicles. That’s how auto industry analysts see the move by General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis. The automakers say the fast-charger network will rival Tesla’s and will nearly double the number of quick-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada. The companies will share in a multibillion-dollar investment to build “high power” charging stations with at least 30,000 plugs in urban areas and along travel corridors by 2030.
Union Pacific hires CEO favored by hedge fund as profit falls 15% last quarter on weakening demand
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific has hired the CEO candidate favored by a hedge fund that's been pressuring the railroad to improve. The railroad on Wednesday also cut its outlook after reporting disappointing second-quarter results that it blamed on weakening consumer demand. Union Pacific said its former chief operating officer Jim Vena will take over as CEO next month. Soroban Capital Partners, a hedge fund that that holds a $1.6 billion stake in Union Pacific, had been urging the railroad to hire Vena because of his expertise in streamlining operations. The hedge fund declined to comment on the hiring news but investors endorsed it by sending Union Pacific's stock soaring more than 10%.
NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furor over politician Nigel Farage's bank account
LONDON (AP) — NatWest, one of Britain’s biggest banks, says its chief executive has left her job after discussing personal details of a client — the populist politician Nigel Farage — with a journalist. The bank said Alison Rose was leaving Wednesday “by mutual consent.” The surprise early-morning statement came just hours after NatWest had expressed full confidence in the CEO. Rose’s departure came after days of news stories sparked when Farage complained that his bank account had been shut down because the banking group didn’t agree with his political views. Farage, a right-wing talk show presenter and former leader of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party, said his account with the private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, was closed down unfairly.
Mattel posts a surprise profit as Barbie sales fall despite movie hype
NEW YORK (AP) — The “Barbie” movie created magic at the box office, but the iconic doll’s parent Mattel is bracing for it to make a big difference in the toy aisles. Mattel Inc. turned in a surprise profit and better sales during the second quarter than analysts expected. But worldwide sales of Barbie dolls to retailers excluding adjustments fell 6% in the quarter ended June 30 as promotions were shifted to align with the release of the iconic doll’s first live-action film. Mattel said that sales have improved in July and it expects the movie will have a halo effect on the brand for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.