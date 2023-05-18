Persistently high inflation is causing a split among Federal Reserve officials over next steps
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes in March 2022. Many Fed watchers have expected the officials to forgo another increase in their benchmark rate when they next meet in mid-June. Yet recent warnings from several of them about the continuing inflation threat suggest that that outcome is far from certain. On Thursday, Lorie Logan of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said she believes that the economic data so far doesn’t support a pause in the central bank’s rate hikes next month.
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims, lawyers say
LONDON (AP) — Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the German lender should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein when he was a client. That's according to lawyers for women who say they were abused by the financier who killed himself in prison awaiting criminal charges. A woman only identified as Jane Doe sued the bank in federal district court in New York and sought class-action status to represent other victims of Epstein. Two law firms representing victims are calling it a “groundbreaking settlement” following a decadelong investigation. acknowledging its mistake in taking on Epstein as a client.
China's loans pushing world’s poorest countries to brink of collapse
A dozen poor countries are facing economic instability and even collapse under the weight of hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign loans, much of them from the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China. An Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China — including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia and Mongolia — found payments on the debt are consuming an ever-greater amount of the tax revenue needed to provide basic services. And it’s draining foreign currency reserves these countries use to pay interest on those loans, leaving some with just months before that money is gone.
Walmart boosts outlook after a strong first quarter and rising online sales
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart reported a strong first quarter and boosted its outlook for the year as the nation’s largest retailer continues to draw budget conscious consumers in a challenging economic environment. Shares rose 1.5% in premarket trading Thursday. Walmart’s financial performance hints at a U.S. consumer that has remained resilient in the face of stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit, though evidence of a pullback in spending has begun to emerge for a number of retailers, particularly for non-essential goods.
Home sales, prices fell in April as limited listings, elevated mortgage rates frustrate buyers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell again last month, more evidence that many prospective homebuyers are being held back by a persistently low inventory of homes for sale and elevated mortgage rates. Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That’s slightly below what economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales sank 23.2% compared with April last year. The national median home price slipped 1.7% from April last year to $388,800 the NAR said. That’s the biggest annual median home price drop since January 2012.
Oil drilling project near mouth of Amazon River rejected by Brazil's environmental regulator
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s environmental regulator has refused to grant a license for a controversial offshore oil drilling project near the mouth of the Amazon River, prompting celebration from environmentalists who had warned of its potential impact. The agency’s president highlighted environmental concerns in announcing Wednesday's decision to reject the state-run oil company Petrobras’ request to drill the FZA-M-59 block. The unique and biodiverse area is home to little-studied swaths of mangroves and a coral reef. Activists and experts had said that the project risked leaks that imperiled the sensitive environment.
Stock market today: Wall Street stalls as hopes regress for respite on rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are stalling after a Federal Reserve official told Wall Street the end to its interest-rate hikes may not come as soon as hoped. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged Thursday, a day after charging higher on hopes the U.S. government may avoid disastrous default on its debt. Treasury yields rose as traders reduced bets that the Fed could stand pat on rates at its next meeting in June, which would be the first time that’s happened in more than a year. Walmart rose after its results for the latest quarter beat Wall Street’s expectations.
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits, labor market still showing strength
Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week following a previous spike that many analysts took as a sign that higher interest rates were finally cooling the labor market. It turns out the recent jump in jobless benefit applications was largely due to fraudulent applications in Massachusetts, where claims fell this week by more than 14,000 from the previous week, analysts said. The Labor Department said Thursday that U.S. applications for jobless claims for the week ending May 6 fell by 22,000 to 242,000. The weekly claims numbers are broadly as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs.
Biden consults with Japan's Kishida ahead of Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Japan for global diplomacy in a nation that has already tightened its economic and national security alliance with the U.S. He met privately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before joining the Group of Seven gathering of major industrialized nations. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen security and economic cooperation. The summit setting of Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the first nuclear bomb in 1945 during World War II, takes on new resonance as the U.S., Japan and their allies strategize on dealing with Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Japan racks up trade deficit although exports gradually rebound
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has racked up a trade deficit in April, marking the 21st month in a row of deficits, although it declined dramatically compared to a year ago, as exports recovered. Finance Ministry data show Japan’s trade deficit totaled 432.4 billion yen, or $3.2 billion, as exports gained 2.6% and imports fell 2.3%. Vehicle shipments recovered, along with the export of auto parts and electronics products, as the supply crunch related to social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic eased. Imports fell as soaring energy costs. Japan imports almost all its energy needs. The weak yen also helped send imports higher.
