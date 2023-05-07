Ukraine farmers surrounded by risks, from mines to logistics
POTOMKYNE, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's war has forced Ukraine's grain farmers into a vicious dilemma. Those in areas now free from Russian occupation are risking their lives to strip their land of explosives before the critical spring planting season. But they still must cope with soaring production and transportation costs caused by Russia’s blockade of many Black Sea ports and recent restrictions that neighboring countries imposed on Ukrainian grain. The dual crisis is causing many farmers to cut back on sowing crops. The head of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization in Ukraine says that the “drastic reduction” of grain crops potentially threatens global food security.
Nuclear watchdog's worries grow over Ukraine plant safety
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is expressing growing anxiety about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Rafael Grossi's comments on Saturday came after the governor of the Russia-occupied area ordered the evacuation of a town where most plant staff live amid ongoing attacks in the area. The plant is near the front lines of fighting. And Ukrainian authorities on Sunday said a 72-year-old woman was killed and three others wounded when Russian forces fired more than 30 shells at a Ukrainian-held town neighboring the plant. Grossi warned that “the general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous."
Buffett shares good news on profits, AI thoughts at meeting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio. That gave some good news to thousands of shareholders filling an arena to listen to Buffett spend hours answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting. Berkshire said it earned $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, during the quarter. This year’s first quarter was relatively quiet compared to a year ago when Buffett revealed a $51 billion spending spree at the start of 2022. He also says that while artificial intelligence may change the world, new technology won’t take away opportunities for investors.
Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Joe Biden, the past few days have raised hopes that the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing—possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears. Most U.S. adults have downbeat feelings about Biden’s economic leadership, as high inflation has overshadowed a strong jobs market. It’s long been economic orthodoxy that efforts to beat back inflation by the Federal Reserve would result in unemployment rising and the country sinking into recession. But to the president and some economists, the April jobs report issued Friday challenged that theory with its 3.4% unemployment rate and 253,000 jobs gained.
April hiring gains reflect a still-resilient US job market
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low. The jobless rate fell in part, though, because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed. While hiring was solid in April, it was much weaker in February and March than the government had previously estimated. Job gains for those months was downgraded by a combined 149,000.
Stock market today: Apple-juiced rally closes bruising week
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple was at the head of a widespread rally on Wall Street after the stock market’s most influential company reported a better profit than expected. Stocks of beaten-down banks also leapt Friday to recover a smidgen of their sharp losses from a brutal week. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 550 points and the Nasdaq composite tacked on 2.2%. Treasury yields jumped in the bond market after a report showed hiring accelerated across the economy by much more than expected last month. The government’s jobs report also showed workers won bigger pay raises than expected.
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas still hasn't figured out what to do with $1.3 billion worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers after splitting with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The shoes have been sitting in warehouses for nearly seven months since the German sportswear company ended ties with Ye over his antisemitic and other offensive remarks. CEO Bjorn Gulden said Friday that Adidas is “getting closer and closer to making a decision." He's declined to say if destroying the shoes had been ruled out, but the company is “trying to avoid that.” Adidas reported that the breakup cost it $441 million in lost sales at the start of the year.
Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
ROME (AP) — Sandro Botticelli's iconic goddess of love in his 15th-century masterpiece “Birth of Venus” has now become a “virtual influencer” in a new Italian tourism campaign. The campaign has sparked a widespread backlash — with critics arguing that the project plays into Italian stereotypes and disrespects the country’s cultural heritage. Some also point to the campaign's poor execution, including a promotional video that features a winery in Slovenia instead of Italy. Tourism officials have pushed back to defend the project, noting the significant attention it's received.
New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Election administrators across the United States say they’re concerned their offices will be targeted for fake Twitter accounts that'll confuse or mislead voters after the social media platform changed its long-standing verification service. Some election officials are trying to take steps to ensure that voters can tell the difference between the official election office account and any impostors that might pop up in elections this year or during the 2024 cycle. Twitter’s uneven response is causing concern about the potential for a flood of social media misinformation around voting and elections.
Faster IRS offering better picture on looming debt 'X-date'
WASHINGTON (AP) — That big infusion of cash that Congress approved last year to shape up the beleaguered IRS is having an unexpected side benefit. The funding increase has helped the agency to catch up on processing new and backlogged tax returns. And that, in turn, has allowed federal bean-counters to give policymakers a more precise picture of when the Treasury could run out of money — the so-called X-date. The nation is stepping uncomfortably close to an unprecedented default that could have catastrophic effects on the global economy because it is bumping up against its legal limit for borrowing. Congress and the White House have been unable to agree on a plan to lift or suspend the borrowing limit.
