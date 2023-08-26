Economy's solid growth could require more Fed hikes to fight inflation, Powell says at Jackson Hole
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” he said.
ECB's Lagarde says interest rates to stay high as long as needed to defeat inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Interest rates in the European Union will need to stay high “as long as necessary” to slow still-high inflation, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said Friday. Lagarde’s remarks, at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, came against the backdrop of the ECB’s efforts to manage a stagnating economy with still-high inflation. The central bank has raised its benchmark rate from minus 0.5% to 3.75% in one year. Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro has dropped from a peak of 10.6% last year to 5.3%, largely reflecting sharp drops in energy prices. But inflation still exceeds the ECB’s 2% target.
Broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn’t act
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the programs set up to ensure affordable internet for all is set to run out by the middle of 2024. The Affordable Connectivity Program's primary allocation of $14.2 billion is projected to run out unless Congress takes steps to renew it. That could end access to affordable broadband for the more than 20 million households that use it. It also could hinder the Biden administration’s effort to bring connectivity to the people who need it most. With the clock ticking, the White House and advocacy groups are working to push Congress to extend the program this year.
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs to clinch its first winning week in a month
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose to send Wall Street to its first winning week since July. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% Friday after flipping between small gains and losses a few times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 247 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%. The gains came after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will proceed carefully as it decides what to do with interest rates. The Fed has already hiked its main rate to the highest level in 2001 in hopes of driving down inflation, and many investors would rather not see any more.
Europe is cracking down on Big Tech. This is what will change when you sign on
LONDON (AP) — Starting Friday, Europeans will see their online life change. People in the 27-nation European Union can alter some of what shows up when they search, scroll and share on the biggest social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and other tech giants like Google and Amazon. That’s because Big Tech companies are now subject to a pioneering new set of EU digital regulations. The Digital Services Act aims to protect European users when it comes to privacy, transparency and removal of harmful or illegal content. They can now turn off AI-recommended videos, know why a post was taken down and report fake products. It's also easier to flag harmful content, and kids won't be targeted by digital ads.
Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds
In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows -- those wires were bare, uninsulated metal that could spark on contact. Videos and images analyzed by The Associated Press confirmed those wires were among miles of line that Hawaiian Electric Co. left naked to the weather and often-thick foliage, despite a recent push by utilities in other wildfire- and hurricane-prone areas to cover up their lines or bury them. Many power poles on Maui were built to “an obsolete 1960s standard,” were leaning and near the end of their projected life.
Fire at Louisiana oil refinery sends tower of black smoke into the air, but no injuries reported
GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A massive fire at a south Louisiana oil refinery sent a tower of black smoke billowing into the air above the Mississippi River. It forced nearby residents evacuate for several hours. No injuries have been reported. Marathon Petroleum, which operates the facility, said the fire was under control and contained to two damaged storage tanks by late afternoon Friday. Photos from above had shown orange flames leaping into the air as emergency crews sprayed long arcs of water onto the inferno. The president of St. John the Baptist Parish had ordered a mandatory evacuation for people within two miles of the refinery in Garyville, about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans.
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Auto workers have voted overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached. The United Auto Workers union said Friday that 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. Such votes are almost always approved by large margins. Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers at Stellantis, General Motors and Ford expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.
George Soros' Open Society Foundations intend to cut programs in Europe, worrying grantees
Open Society Foundations plan to significantly curtail their work in Europe and lay off much of their staff there. That's according to an internal email and several current employees, who say the decision is painful and perplexing. The planned European cuts would represent a historic break with the roots of billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ support for civil society starting in his native Hungary. Soros' son, Alex, took over as head of the foundations board of directors in December. The board then announced a shift to a new operating model in June. An OSF spokesperson said the “recalibration of our work in the European Union” is part of larger organizational changes.
Hawaiian Electric shares plunge after utility is sued over devastating Maui fires
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Hawaiian Electric Company’s parent fell more than 18% by market close Friday, one day after the utility was sued by Maui County over the fires that devastated Lahaina. Maui County accused Hawaiian Electric of negligently failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions — saying that the destruction from the deadly Aug. 8 fires could have been avoided if the company had taken essential actions. Outrage towards the company grew as witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven by a passing hurricane. In the weeks since the fires broke out, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s market capitalization has fallen from $4.1 billion to $1.1 billion.
