Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters: 'We're not prepared for this'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, tools that can create lifelike photos, video and audio are now cheap and readily available. AI experts and political scientists say these new programs will have significant implications for next year's U.S. elections, as campaigns will be able to create targeted emails, texts and videos quickly and effectively. But these tools could also be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine trust in elections. When combined with the powerful algorithms of social media, political misinformation generated using AI has the potential to spread farther and faster than ever before.
Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and gas producers talk up technological breakthroughs they say will soon allow the world to drill and burn fossil fuels without worsening global warming. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says the time is here for the industry to prove it can make the technology happen — at scale, affordably and quickly — to stave off climate disaster. He has “serious questions” whether it can. Kerry says the ideal solution is a fast global switch to renewable energy, but oil and gas states and companies have a right to give their claim of technological rescue a try. His comments came in an interview with The Associated Press.
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine's peace plan
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, saying later he sought the pontiff's support for Ukraine's peace plan. The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Francis has previously said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war. Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy received assurances from Italian leaders of continued military and financial support. Premier Giorgia Meloni, who staunchly supports military aid for Ukraine, said Italy would back the country “360 degrees for all the time necessary and beyond.”
Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-nation Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific. He’s looking to tighten bonds with longtime allies, make history as the first sitting U.S. president to visit the tiny island state of Papua New Guinea and spotlight his administration’s commitment to the Pacific. The three-country journey also presents the 80-year-old Biden, who recently announced he’s running for reelection, with the opportunity to demonstrate that he still has what it takes to handle the grueling pace of the presidency. But as he heads west, Biden finds himself in a stalemate with Republican lawmakers over raising the debt limit that threatens to spark an economic downturn.
Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk has confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter, will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. Musk said that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while he plans to center on product design and new technology at the company, which is now called X Corp. Despite the shift in leadership, experts note that Musk is unlikely to step back from making decisions about Twitter’s technology and policies. Still, some say Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter — as the platform's advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule.
In debt ceiling standoff, COVID era of big spending gives way to new focus on deficit
WASHINGTON (AP) — One outcome is clear as Washington reaches for a budget deal in the debt ceiling standoff. The ambitious COVID-19 era of government spending is giving way to a new focus on stemming deficits. As President Joe Biden and congressional leaders prepare to meet again soon, their staffs are working on a budget deal. The White House has threatened to veto Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill, which it says includes “devastating cuts” to federal programs. But the administration has signaled a willingness to consider other budget caps. It's a turnaround from just a few years ago when Congress passed trillions in emergency aid to halt the pandemic and rebuild the U.S. economy.
German rail union cancels planned two-day strike after employers meet minimum wage demand
BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers in Germany says it is cancelling plans for a two-day strike after employers met one of its key demands. The EVG union said earlier this week that its members would walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. Rail company Deutsche Bahn said this would affect all long-distance travel during that period and warned that most regional trains also wouldn’t run. Negotiations on a broader deal continue. The strike, which would have affected dozens of other rail companies as well as freight traffic, would have been one of the biggest in recent years, following a previous large-scale walkout in April.
Scabby the Rat gives bite to union protests, but is he at the tail end of his relevancy?
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.
What to know about Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter. He says he has hired Linda Yaccarino as the social media site's new CEO. Yaccarino has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She came to NBCUniversal in 2011 and was most recently chairman, advertising and client partnerships. There, she oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer.
