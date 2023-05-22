Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada but he may have to wait
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub likely are on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to amend it. State Sen. Roberta Lange of Las Vegas says bringing in a new idea with less than two weeks in the session probably isn't going to work. A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed $190 million in tax credits over 20 years aimed at bringing film production to two sites in southern Nevada.
What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, America’s economy would hardly sink alone. The repercussions of a first-ever default on the federal debt would quickly reverberate around the world. Orders for Chinese factories that sell electronics to the United States could dry up. Swiss investors who own U.S. Treasurys would suffer losses. Sri Lankan companies could no longer deploy dollars as an alternative to their own dodgy currency. Moody’s Analytics has concluded that even if the debt limit were breached for no more than week, the U.S. economy would weaken so much, so fast, as to wipe out 1.5 million jobs.
Meta fined record $1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to US
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information to the United States by October. Meta, which had previously warned that services for its users in Europe could be cut off, vowed to appeal and ask courts to immediately put the decision on hold. The company said Monday that “there is no immediate disruption to Facebook in Europe.” The decision applies to user data like names, email addresses, messages, viewing history and other information that Meta — and other tech giants — use for targeted ads. The legal battle followed former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden’s revelations of electronic surveillance by U.S. security agencies.
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy say they and their lead negotiators have had a productive meeting at the White House on the impasse over the government's debt ceiling. Yet there was no agreement Monday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially devastating federal default as soon as next week. Despite the lack of movement toward a possible agreement, both men appeared upbeat as they face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills.
Debt ceiling explained: Why it's a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Monday after a weekend of on again, off again negotiations over raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Their meeting comes mere days before the government could reach a “hard deadline” and run out of cash to pay its bills. The two sides are working to reach a budget compromise before June 1. McCarthy and Republicans are insisting on spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit; Biden has come to the negotiating table after balking for months but says the GOP lawmakers will have to back off their “extreme positions.”
Venmo to be officially available for teenagers, although many use it already
NEW YORK (AP) — Venmo will officially allow teenagers to open an account with their parents' permission, the company said Monday, expanding the popular social payments app to a demographic that is likely to embrace it almost immediately. Venmo has been so popular with families even before this announcement that parents often set up accounts for their children, which is a violation of Venmo’s terms of service. The Venmo Teen Account will be available for 13 to 17-year olds and will come with a debit card as well.
TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana's 1st-in-nation ban on the video sharing app
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Social media company TikTok has filed a lawsuit to overturn Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app. The company argues the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech based on “unfounded speculation” that the Chinese government could access users’ data. The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Missoula. That's the same court where content creators filed their lawsuit last week. Both lawsuits also argue that the state of Montana has no authority to take action on matters of national security. Montana's TikTok ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1. The Montana Department of Justice says TikTok collects personal information, key strokes and the locations of its users.
Biden gets low ratings on economy, guns, immigration in AP-NORC Poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just 33% of American adults say they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and only 24% say national economic conditions are in good shape. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Public approval of Biden’s handling of the economy remains low in a time of high inflation, a difficult housing market and concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default. American opinion is also gloomy about Biden’s efforts on gun policy and immigration, with only 31% saying they approve of the president’s performance on those hot button issues. Overall, 40% say they approve of the way Biden is doing his job.
Stock market today: Stocks are mixed as Wall Street waits to hear on Washington
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed finish as Wall Street waited for the results of a pivotal meeting meant to avoid a potentially disastrous default on the U.S. government's debt. The S&P 500 closed little changed Monday. The Dow slipped 0.4%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Big Tech was continuing its strong run for the year so far, including Meta Platforms. Even a record fine from the European Union couldn't slow it. Micron Technology was on the losing end after China accused its products of risking national security amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing.
China's Sinopec signs agreement to enter retail fuel market in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Chinese petroleum giant Sinopec has signed an agreement with Sri Lanka to enter its retail fuel market. Monday's agreement comes as the crisis-stricken Indian Ocean island nation struggles to resolve a worsening energy crisis amid unprecedented economic upheaval. The contract would enable Sinopec to import, store, distribute and sell petroleum products in Sri Lanka, which has been facing a fuel shortage for more than a year. China has been looking to consolidate investments in Sri Lanka’s ports and energy sector. The island nation’s immediate neighbor, India, considers Sri Lanka its strategic backyard and has raised security concerns about the Chinese investment push.
