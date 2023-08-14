Russia's ruble hits its lowest level since early in the war. The central bank plans to step in
LONDON (AP) — The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. It led Russia's central bank to announce an emergency meeting for Tuesday to review its key interest rate. The Russian currency had passed 101 rubles to the dollar Monday, continuing a more than one-third decline in its value since the beginning of the year. But it recovered slightly after the central bank’s announcement. President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser blamed the weak ruble on “loose monetary policy.” In a piece for news agency Tass, he said it “complicates economic restructuring and negatively affects people’s real incomes.”
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher ahead of a big week for retailers
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted higher ahead of a week of reports showing how strong U.S. shoppers remain, amid hopes their spending can keep the economy out of a recession. The S&P 500 added 0.6% Monday, though slightly more stocks fell than rose in the index. The Dow eked out a gain of 26 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.1%. Stocks have been lackluster in August following a gangbusters first seven months of the year. U.S. Steel jumped to one of the Wall Street's bigger gains after it said it rejected a buyout offer from Cleveland-Cliffs.
Thinking of buying a new pair of jeans? Breaking down the cost over time might help you decide
NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers are looking beyond just the price tag of a skirt or a pair of pants in the wake of still stubbornly high inflation. Some are adopting a new calculation: how many times will they wear a piece of clothing to be able to justify the cost? Retailers like Kohl’s and Untuckit are taking note and have recently revamped their marketing campaigns to focus on durability. But the high upfront cost of some items makes the cost-per-wear calculation a nonstarter for those who can’t afford it. And fast-fashion purveyors like Shein and Temu remain popular for consumers who don't really care how long the clothing will last just as long as it looks good for now.
Wendy McMahon and Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews take lead news executive roles at CBS
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS has appointed Wendy McMahon to a new top role supervising CBS News, its local stations and syndicated programming. For the past two years, McMahon has served as co-head of CBS News and Stations with Neeraj Khemlani. Khemlani announced on Sunday that he was taking a production deal with the network. One of McMahon's first steps on Monday was to appoint 30-year CBS News veteran Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to lead the storied network news division. That appointment means that women are in the top executive role at television's big news divisions — CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News and MSNBC. CNN is searching for a new leader.
Biden says auto workers need 'good jobs that can support a family' in union talks with carmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking the major U.S. automakers and their workers’ union to reach an agreement that takes “every possible step to avoid painful plant closings” as the sector transitions to electric vehicles. He said in a Monday statement that the transition away from gasoline-powered vehicles should not hurt existing workers. The president has not yet been endorsed by the United Auto Workers as he seeks reelection. But he has broad support from organized labor going into the 2024 campaign. The UAW represents 146,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which are commonly known as the big three automakers. The workers’ contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.
UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases
NEW YORK (AP) — UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street’s role in the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession. The Swiss bank agreed to pay a civil penalty over how it handled the sale of 40 mortgage-backed securities issued in 2006 and 2007. The settlement argues that UBS bankers gave false and misleading statements about the health of the mortgages in those bonds to the buyers in violation of federal securities law.
Privately held Esmark makes offer for US Steel, sets up bidding contest for iconic steelmaker
NEW YORK (AP) — Industrial conglomerate Esmark says it has made an all-cash bid to buy U.S. Steel that values the iconic steelmaker at $7.8 billion. That tops an earlier offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs. On Sunday, U.S. Steel said it rejected a cash and stock offer from Cleveland-Cliffs that was valued at $7.3 billion as of the close of trading Friday. U.S. Steel also said it had received several offers for all or parts of the company and was evaluating its options. Pittsburg-based Esmark is run by James Bouchard, a former vice president in U.S. Steel’s European operations.
How — and when — is best to donate to those affected by the Maui wildfires?
NEW YORK (AP) — The destruction and suffering caused by the Maui wildfires in Hawaii prompted many to immediately look for ways to help. However, experts say immediate donations may not be the most useful following a natural disaster like the Maui wildfires. They suggest waiting a week or two until needs are assessed and support lines have been established. But they know that some people will not be able to wait. For those, experts recommend donating to nonprofits based on Hawaii that have provided rapid response services in the past. Hawai’i Community Foundation has raised more than $17 million as of Friday for its Maui Strong Fund.
For Mark Zuckerberg's Threads, the real rival is still TikTok — not the former Twitter
Threads, the simple, bare-bones text-based social network created by Facebook owner Meta, burst onto the scene during a particularly bad week for the rival then still known as Twitter. It quickly amassed 100 million signups — a huge feat for a newcomer in the space — and was dubbed as a “Twitter killer.” By week two, though, signups began to drop off. Is Mark Zuckerberg’s latest venture just a flash in the pan? That depends on whether it can hold its own against its biggest rival. And no, that’s not X, the former Twitter. It’s TikTok.
CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, with new roles for Abby Phillip, Laura Coates and news veterans Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace. Phillip and Coates will host back-to-back weeknight shows starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. They join Erin Burnett and Kaitlan Collins to give CNN a weeknight lineup hosted entirely by women, with the exception of Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. Amanpour, who has hosted a show on CNN International but hasn't been seen much on the domestic network, will host a new Saturday morning show. Wallace, formerly of Fox News, will host a live topical hour on Saturdays.
