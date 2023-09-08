The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is launching an effort to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting rich people who've “cut corners” on their taxes. The IRS announced the effort on Friday. The IRS is trying to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden's Democratic administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to claw back some of that money.
Auto union rejects wage offers from Detroit companies with strike deadline 6 days away
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has rejected wage and benefit offers from all three Detroit automakers, raising tensions just six days before a strike deadline for 146,000 employees. Union President Shawn Fain told workers in a Facebook Live appearance Friday that he filed proposals from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in a wastebasket. He says the companies have yet to offer a fair contract. Automakers say they're bargaining in good faith and want a contract that secures the future for workers and the companies. Negotiations are continuing through the weekend, but Fain warned that if there aren’t agreements by 11:59 p.m. Thursday there will be strikes against all three companies.
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a slightly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their first losing week in the last three. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Friday following three straight days of declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 75 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. Treasury yields held relatively steady, helping to keep trading quiet. Strong reports on the economy earlier in the week sent yields higher and raised worries the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. High rates can slow inflation, but they hurt investment prices.
Elon Musk's social media site X sues California over the state's content moderation law
Elon Musk's social media platform formerly known as Twitter has sued the state of California. The lawsuit is over a state law requiring social media companies to publish their policies for removing offending material such as hate speech, misinformation and harassment, including details on how and when they remove that content. The first-of-its-kind legislation was signed into law a year ago by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The lawsuit filed Friday against state Attorney General Robert Bonta challenges the constitutionality and legal validity of the law, saying it violates the First Amendment.
Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months. The government announced a year ago that it was putting the units under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision. The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity. The Economy Ministry said Friday that it is extending the trusteeship again until March 10 next year “to secure the energy supply.”
Kroger and Albertsons sell hundreds of stores in a bid to clear merger of the 2 largest US groceries
Grocers Kroger and Albertsons are selling more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers in an approximately $1.9 billion deal as part of their efforts to complete their merger. The agreement includes selling 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.
Judge says civil trial over Trump's real estate boasts could last three months
NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming civil trial over allegations that former president Donald Trump lied about his wealth could last as long as three months. That's according to a schedule laid out Friday by the judge hearing the case. Opening arguments are expected Oct. 2 in the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump and his family business by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The suit says Trump deceived lenders and others by chronically exaggerating the value of his real estate holdings. Judge Arthur Engoron said in a order filed Friday that the trial should end by Dec. 22, though he added that the lawyers handling the case could ask for additional time if necessary. Trump says his asset valuations were accurate and the lawsuit is politically motivated.
Trump Organization offloads Bronx golf course to casino company with New York City aspirations
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization will offload its rights to operate a Bronx golf course to a company that is seeking to build a casino in New York City. A spokesperson for the city’s comptroller says the 18-hole course will now be run by Bally's Corporation. The deal appeared to mark a resolution in the city’s battle to rid the publicly-owned green of its association with the former president. A previous effort to scrap the contract with the Trump Organization following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the capitol was rejected by a judge. Inquiries to the Trump Organization and Bally's were not returned. The terms of the lease transfer weren't immediately available
Infrequent inspection of fan blades led to a United jet engine breaking up in 2021, report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators say one of the engines on a United Airlines jet broke up over Denver in 2021 because of wear and tear on a fan blade that wasn't adequately inspected for signs of cracking. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that manufacturer Pratt & Whitney didn't call for inspections frequently enough. The investigators say that allowed tiny cracks to grow undetected until the fan blade broke as the plane was climbing after takeoff. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all U.S.-registered planes with the same model of Pratt & Whitney engines shortly after the February 2021 incident.
Update your iPhone: Apple just pushed out a significant security update
Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads Thursday to patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the devices' system software. The issue was discovered by researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, who said the software flaw was being “actively exploited” to deliver commercial spyware called Pegasus developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group. Pegasus is an expensive tool typically used to target dissidents, journalists and political opponents, so ordinary users likely have little to fear. Still, Citizen Lab recommends that all users should immediately update their devices.
