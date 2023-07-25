UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract with its 340,000-person union, averting a potential strike that would have disrupted deliveries for businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters called the tentative agreement announced Tuesday “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” The agreement, which must still be ratified by union members, includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations. A tentative agreement had already been reached on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien says the deal “sets a new standard in the labor movement.”
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that health insurance giant Cigna used a computer algorithm to automatically reject hundreds of thousands of patient claims without examining them individually as required by California law. The class-action lawsuit was filed Monday. It says Cigna rejected more than 300,000 payment claims in just two months last year. The suit says the review took about one second per claim on average before the files were handed over to doctors to sign off on the denials. It alleges that violates a California law requiring fair and thorough reviews of medical coverage claims and denies patients payments for medically necessary procedures. Cigna says the system is used to speed up payments to doctors for low-cost procedures. The company has 18 million U.S. members.
Google rebounds from unprecedented drop in ad revenue with a resurgence that pushes stock higher
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump during its latest quarter, signaling a return to growth cycle needed to fuel investments in artificial intelligence technology that expected to reshape the competitive landscape. The results for the April-June period released Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., reversed a financial downswing that had raised fears Google was losing its financial steam at the same time advances in artificial intelligence threatened to undercut the dominant search engine that powers its digital ad empire. But after Google suffered its back-to-back quarters of declining ad revenue, the sales rose 3% from a year ago. Alphabet's stock surged nearly 10%.
Microsoft reports $20.1B quarterly profit as it promises to lead 'the new AI platform shift'
Microsoft reported a 20% spike in quarterly profits Tuesday, helping to fuel its battle to get ahead of rivals like Google, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta in selling the latest artificial intelligence technology. The software giant said its fiscal fourth-quarter profit was $20.1 billion, or $2.69 per share, beating analyst expectations for $2.55 per share. CEO Satya Nadella said the company remains focused on “leading the new AI platform shift.” Quarterly sales were highest in Microsoft’s cloud business segment, which the company said grew 15% from the same time last year to $24 billion.
House Republicans plan to hold Meta's Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being threatened with contempt of Congress. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says his House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on a resolution to hold Zuckerberg in contempt. A vote on the charges in the full House could come this fall. Republicans said Zuckerberg has “willfully refused” to comply with a February subpoena. A spokesperson for Meta says they have been providing the committee with tens of thousands of pages of documents and will continue to do so. If the House were to hold Zuckerberg in contempt, the Justice Department would decide whether to prosecute him.
Visa profits rise as global customers increasingly use credit and debit cards instead of cash
NEW YORK (AP) — Visa says its adjusted third-quarter profits rose by close to double digits, as the global payments company continues to benefit from broad shift of consumer behavior from cash to using credit and debit cards. The company said Tuesday that it earned a profit of $4.2 billion, or $2 a share, compared with a profit of a profit of $3.4 billion, or $1.60 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Last year’s results included a $456 million legal expense. Excluding that one-time cost, Visa’s adjusted profits rose 7% from a year earlier.
Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network
An unexplained outage at Chase Bank led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain. Zelle said on Twitter that its network is functioning normally and pointed a finger at Chase, saying the bank was experiencing trouble with payment processing. Chase issued a statement in which it said it is “working to restore full service to account transfers, Zelle payments and bill payments," but offered no details regarding the cause of the service outage or its expected duration. According to DownDetector, both services saw improvements but were still experiencing issues as of 10 p.m. EDT.
IMF global economic outlook sees slight growth, but inflation still a drag
WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon. The IMF on Tuesday released its latest World Economic Outlook. The report projects that global economic growth will slow to an estimated 3% in 2023 and 2024. That's down from 3.5% in 2022. The latest projection reflects a 0.2% increase from the organization’s April projections. The IMF said that despite the slight improvement, global growth remains weak by historical standards.
Banc of California to buy troubled PacWest Bancorp, which came close to failing earlier this year
NEW YORK (AP) — The Banc of California has agreed to buy PacWest Bancorp in an all-stock transaction, bringing an end to months of speculation about whether PacWest could survive on its own after the failures of three other regional banks this spring. PacWest shares have lost two-thirds of their value this year. The deal announced Tuesday got help from two large private equity firms that are investing $400 million to help shore up and restructure the balance sheet of the combined bank. The $1 billion deal would make the combined Banc of Californa-PacWest an entity with $36 billion in assets with 70 branches throughout California.
Elon Musk reveals new 'X' logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.