The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The decision is a defeat for gay rights. The court ruled 6-3 on Friday for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith argued the law violates her free speech rights. Smith’s opponents warned a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate against customers. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment envisions a United States where people are “free to think and speak as they wish.”
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court has effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. Hours later on Friday, Biden said that “this fight is not over” and he proposed a new plan based on different authority. His original plan was to spend some $400 billion to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of borrowers. The plan was challenged in court by a group of Republican-led states and others. A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce the student loan debt.
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan. The court’s decision means, barring an act of Congress, those Americans are on the hook for payments starting in October. Still, borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options. For instance, the government has other loan forgiveness programs that are still in effect, even if Biden’s plan was struck down.
New Jersey governor considers 5-year extension of internet gambling
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bill to extend internet gambling in New Jersey for another five years is in the hands of Gov. Phil Murphy following its approval by the state Legislature. But the vote in the Legislature on Friday did little to dispel the mystery surrounding unexpected and unannounced changes made to the bill earlier this week. Internet gambling began in New Jersey 10 years ago. The original renewal bill would have extended it for another 10 years. But on Tuesday, an Assembly panel cut that to just two years without announcing or discussing the change. They settled on five years a day later, with no explanation.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. What happens if you don't?
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It may seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.
Why social media is being blamed for fueling riots in France
Social media companies are once again under scrutiny, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron accused social media of playing a “considerable role” in encouraging copycat acts of violence as the country tries to tamp down protests that surfaced long-simmering tensions between police and young people in the country. Snapchat says the company has increased its moderation since Tuesday to detect and act on content related to the riots in France. TikTok as well as Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, did not immediately reply for comment.
Apple is now the first public company to be valued at $3 trillion
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits. Apple shares finished up 2.3% at $193.97 Friday, bringing its market value to $3.04 trillion. Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of nearly 16% in the first half of the year.
Here's how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends
NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 43 million borrowers who could have seen their student loan balances decreased or erased will now resume their original payments in the fall, following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s debt forgiveness plan. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will re-start in October, when a three-year pandemic pause on federal student loan payments will end.
Stock market today: Another rally sends Wall Street nearly 16% higher for the first half of the year
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street blazed to another rally to cap a winning week, month and first half of the year after reports suggested pressure on inflation may be easing. The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% Friday to reach its highest level since April 2022. It surged 15.9% in the first half of the year. The Dow rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite added 1.4%. The market has rallied through 2023 in part because the economy has been able to avoid a long-predicted recession. Wall Street also hopes inflation is easing enough for the Federal Reserve to soon halt its hikes to rates.
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation index that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve tumbled last month to its lowest level since April 2021, pulled down by lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs. At the same time, consumers barely increased their spending last month, boosting it just 0.1%, after a solid 0.6% gain in April. The inflation index showed that prices rose 3.8% in May from 12 months earlier, down sharply from a 4.4% year-over-year surge in April. And from April to May, prices ticked up just 0.1%. Still, last month’s progress in easing overall inflation was tempered by an elevated reading of “core” prices, a category that excludes volatile food and energy costs.
