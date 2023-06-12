The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in COVID relief aid. Fraudsters used Social Security numbers of dead people to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers. All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the last three years, thieves have plundered billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid intended to combat the worst pandemic in a century and to stabilize an economy in free fall. An Associated Press analysis finds fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in coronavirus relief funding and another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. President Donald Trump approved emergency aid measures totaling $3.2 trillion. President Joe Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Plan authorized the spending of another $1.9 trillion. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are engaged in fierce debate over the success of the relief spending and who’s to blame for the theft.
Food prices are squeezing Europe. Now Italians are calling for a pasta protest
MILAN (AP) — High food prices are pinching households across Europe, where food inflation is outpacing other major economies like the U.S., Japan and Canada. Some governments have responded with price controls or loose agreements with supermarkets to keep costs down. In Italy, a consumer group is taking matters into its own hands, calling for a pasta strike to force down prices by bottoming out demand. The sharply higher prices in Europe are driven by higher energy and labor costs and the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. That is even though costs for food commodities have fallen for months from record highs, including wheat for the flour used to make pasta.
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit with victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges accusing him of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York. He was found dead in jail on Aug. 10 of that year, at age 66. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse in deal meant to stem global financial turmoil
BERLIN (AP) — UBS says it has completed its takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse. The announcement comes nearly three months after the Swiss government hastily arranged a rescue deal to combine the country’s two largest banks in a bid to safeguard Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial center and choke off market turmoil. A statement from the bank on Monday said that “UBS has completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse today, crossing an important milestone.” UBS had said last week that it expected to complete the acquisition worth 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) as early as Monday.
Stock market today: Wall Street points higher ahead of inflation data, Fed policy meeting
Wall Street was on track to open higher early Monday with two inflation reports and an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve on tap this week. Futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.3% while futures for the Dow ticked up 0.1% before the bell Monday. Many observers expect the Fed to stand pat given recent data showing the U.S. economy slowing. New data this week could indicate whether the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes are working to stifle inflation. The technology-heavy Nasdaq securities exchange said Monday that it is buying software maker Adenza for $10.5 billion in cash and stock.
Nasdaq to buy financial software company Adenza in $10.5 billion cash-and-stock deal
Nasdaq is buying software company Adenza from software investment company Thoma Bravo in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $10.5 billion. The transaction includes $5.75 billion in cash and 85.6 million shares of Nasdaq common stock. Adenza was created through the combination of Calypso and AxiomSL. Calypso serves capital markets participants with end-to-end treasury, risk, and collateral management workflows, and AxiomSL supports financial institutions with leading regulatory and compliance software.
Microsoft stakes Xbox video game sales on long-awaited space adventure Starfield
One small step for an intrepid crew of 24th century space explorers could be a giant leap — or flop — for Microsoft when the Xbox-maker launches its long-awaited video game Starfield. Players must fend off pirates, navigate strange moons, build outposts and fix their own starships in the space epic due out on Xbox in September after years of development and delay. Microsoft is expected to give its most detailed glimpse of the upcoming game at a Los Angeles event Sunday. The release could be one of the most important in Xbox’s history as it looks to attract gamers with a headliner on par with Nintendo’s latest Zelda game and PlayStation’s Spider-Man 2.
China struggles with weak post-COVID economic recovery
SHIYAN, China (AP) — China's manufacturing and consumer spending are weakening after a strong start to 2023 after anti-virus controls ended. Automakers and other companies are struggling to rebuild sales and sending salespeople abroad to revive their export businesses following a three-year gap. Economic growth accelerated to 4.5% over a year earlier in the three months ending in March from the previous quarter’s 2.9%, but forecasters say the peak of that recovery might already be past. The Yizhuan Automobile Co., which makes trash and dump trucks, says sales are up only by single-digit percentages from last year's depressed level. Retail spending is weaker than expected at a time when many consumers fret over the economic outlook and their jobs.
More companies setting 'net-zero' climate targets, but few have credible plans, report says
BONN, Germany (AP) — A growing number of companies are pledging to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” to curb climate change, but a report says the goal is rarely supported by a credible plan. According to the report published Monday, the number of publicly listed corporations aiming for net zero increased from 417 to 929 since late 2020. Researchers say they found that less than 5% of the companies they examined met basic credibility criteria. They say companies often fail to include the emissions caused by their products in their emission tallies. The idea behind net zero is to stop adding planet-warming gas to the atmosphere, either by preventing emissions in the first place or removing an equivalent amount.
