Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession'? Or maybe no recession at all?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit the United States. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or next year. Yet what might be the most-anticipated recession in modern U.S. history still hasn’t arrived. Despite much higher borrowing costs, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive streak of interest rate hikes, consumers keep spending, and employers keep hiring. The economy keeps managing to grow. And so does the belief among some economists that the United States might manage to avoid a recession and instead achieve an elusive “soft landing."
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to defend planned takeover of game-maker Activision Blizzard in court
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is due in court Wednesday to defend the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. Federal regulators are seeking to block the deal. Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick are both expected to testify before U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco. The hearing could make or break what would be the most expensive acquisition in the technology sector's history. Federal antitrust enforcers and PlayStation-maker Sony have argued that Microsoft's purchase would hurt competition by unfairly bolstering Microsoft's Xbox gaming console.
Still hiring: Big Tech layoffs give other sectors an opening
The recent mass layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta came as a shock the thousands of workers who’d never experienced upheaval in the tech sector. Now they are being courted by long-established employers whose names aren’t typically synonymous with tech work. Hotel chains, retailers, investment firms, railroad companies and even the IRS have signaled on recruiting platforms that they are hiring software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity specialists. It’s a chance for them to level the playing field against tech giants that have long had their pick of the top talent. No employer is making a more aggressive push than the country’s largest: the federal government, which aims to hire 22,000 tech workers in fiscal 2023.
Airline travel delays pick up early and are expected to grow steadily worse as holiday weekend nears
Air travelers have been putting up with widespread delays all month, and it's continuing again, as bad weather rakes the Northeast. As of early Wednesday morning, more than 900 flights have been delayed in the U.S., according to FlightAware. Cancellations topped more than 670 flights. Those are troubling numbers heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, when even more people will be traveling. The delays are being compounded by thunderstorms that pounded the Northeast on Tuesday.
Threatened by shortages, electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries
BEIJING (AP) — Threatened by possible shortages of lithium for electric car batteries, automakers are racing to lock in supplies of the once-obscure “white gold” in a politically and environmentally fraught competition from China to Nevada to Chile. General Motors Co. and the parent company of China’s BYD Auto Ltd. are going straight to the source and buying stakes in lithium miners, a rare step in an industry that relies on outside vendors for copper and other raw materials. Others are investing in lithium refiners or recycling technology. A shortfall in supplies would be an obstacle for government and industry plans to ramp up sales to tens of millions of electric vehicles a year.
Your DoorDash driver? He's the company's co-founder
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When DoorDash began, its three co-founders did all the deliveries themselves. A decade later, they're still at it. DoorDash Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Andy Fang makes DoorDash deliveries for about an hour each month, which helps him fix problems quickly and better understand drivers and customers. Fang says those insights are important, which is why DoorDash requires salaried employees in the U.S., Canada and Australia to do at least four deliveries a year. Fang is one of a growing number of executives occasionally doing hourly work. Starbucks' new CEO works once a month as a barista, while the CEOs of Uber and Lyft put in ride-sharing shifts.
Stock market today: Wall Street mixed following an early week rally
Premarket trading was uneven on Wall Street, one day after a rally that was fueled by optimism over economic data suggesting the American economy is in better shape than feared. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% before the bell on Wednesday and futures for the S&P 500 ticked down 0.1%. On Tuesday, stocks rallied after several reports showed the U.S. economy may be stronger than previously thought. That has many economists thinking that the U.S. may be able to achieve a so-called “soft-landing,” in which growth slows but consumers and businesses continue to spend, averting a recession.
Norway approves 19 oil and gas projects, saying the resulting investments are worth over $19 billion
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway has approved 19 oil and gas projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, saying the total investments are worth over $19 billion. Terje Aasland, Norway’s minister for petroleum and energy, said the projects are also an important contribution to Europe’s energy security. Norway is the only net exporter of oil and gas in Europe. The conflict in Ukraine has boosted the Scandinavian country's revenues as European countries previously reliant on Russia seek alternative energy sources. However, Norway has fended off accusations that it’s profiting from the war. Oslo has announced that Norway donating $7.4 billion to Kyiv as part of a five-year support package.
New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will push ahead this week with plans to beef up the bloc's borders and outsource their migrant challenges to countries people leave or cross to get to Europe. Austria, Hungary, Poland and others are blocking any meaningful attempt to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain. That means the work must focus on preventing migrants from entering and deporting those who can't stay more efficiently. But the EU summit on Thursday and Friday has the potential to open a can of political worms. Such is the sensitive nature of asylum rules in Europe. The EU has teetered from political crisis to crisis since well over 1 million people entered Europe in 2015.
Pedro Pascal and World Bank's Ajay Banga among those named to Carnegie's 2023 Great Immigrants list
NEW YORK (AP) — World Bank President Ajay Banga, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal are on this year’s Great Immigrants list from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. Since 2006, the foundation has assembled an annual list of notable naturalized American citizens to celebrate the contributions immigrants make to the country and how they strengthen democracy. The 35 naturalized citizens on this year’s list published Wednesday hail from 33 countries on six continents and are leaders in everything from business and philanthropy to education and the arts.
