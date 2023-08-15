American industrial icon US Steel is on the verge of being absorbed as industry consolidates further
United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be soon purchased by a competitor, with two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings. It would mean the takeover of a symbol of American industrialization that for more than a century helped build everything from the United Nations building in New York City to the New Orleans Superdome. After rejecting a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland-Cliffs on Sunday, U.S. Steel said it was considering alternatives. On Monday, industrial conglomerate Esmark offered $7.8 billion for Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.
Russia's ruble has tumbled. What does it mean for the wartime economy?
The Russian ruble has fallen a long way in recent months, and the country's central bank is stepping in to halt the slide. It also wants to stop the inflation that a weaker currency can cause. Russia's currency is down because Moscow has been earning less from selling oil abroad, a result of Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. It's also importing more goods. Until now, the ruble's slide had some benefits for the government because a lower exchange rate means more rubles per dollar of oil earnings. But a lower ruble also threatens higher inflation and can undermine Russia's narrative of stability. Analysts say the Kremlin feels the slide has gone far enough.
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month – for clothing, dining out, sporting goods and other areas – in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy. Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department’s report Tuesday. The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month. Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a solid 1%. Sales at a number of different outlets increased. Department stores posted a 0.9% increase, while clothing and accessories stores had a 1% gain. Sales at sporting goods stores and hobby stores rose 1.5%. But furniture and home furnishings stores and electronics stores remained weak, registering declines.
'Bidenomics' delivered a once-in-generation investment. It shows the pros and cons of policymaking
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are so many dots on the maps they blur into blobs – each one reflecting trillions of public and private dollars flowing in the U.S. in a nationwide investment. Roads, broadband, green energy projects. It's a once-in-a-generation undertaking, thanks to three big bills approved by Congress last session. They're now coming online. President Joe Biden calls it “Bidenomics.” Republicans criticize it as big government overreach. Taken together, the estimated $2 trillion is a centerpiece of Biden's reelection effort. On the ground, it’s a mix of the promise and pitfalls of domestic policymaking beginning to take shape across the country.
Stock market today: Wall Street drops as faltering Chinese economy sets off global slide
NEW YORK (AP) — A sharp drop for Wall Street capped a day of declines worldwide after discouraging data on China raised worries about the global economy. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Tuesday after reports indicated a deepening slump for the world’s second-largest economy. The Dow dropped 361 points, and the Nasdaq sank 1.1%. A separate report on the U.S. economy showed sales growth at retailers accelerated last month. That raises hopes the U.S. economy can avoid a recession. But in a downside for markets, it also heightened the threat that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer to snuff out inflation.
UAW to vote on strike authorization next week as president says talks with Detroit 3 moving slowly
DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on authorizing their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit automakers. Union President Shawn Fain told members Tuesday that talks are moving slowly and have yet to address wages and other economic issues. The union’s contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis expire in about a month, at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. He urged everyone to vote yes and said the votes are a demonstration of the union's strength. Strike authorization votes are a routine part of contract talks and are often overwhelmingly approved. Messages were left seeking comment from all three automakers.
OK, we can relax. The iPhone 'hang up' button might not be moving much after all
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone's “end call” button might soon be shifting upward and a column to the right, it looks like the whole thing might have been a false alarm. The latest test, or beta, version of iOS 17, the next major update of the iPhone's operating software, shows the red button right back in the center of the phone dialpad where it's always been. Of course, it's always dangerous to draw firm conclusions from beta software releases, which are intended both to help engineers hunt down bugs and to gauge user reaction to changes large and small.
Going to college? Here's what you should know about student loans
NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re heading to college or starting to think about where you’d like to apply, you’re probably considering options for funding your education. If you need to borrow money to pursue your dreams, you are far from alone. According to the Federal Reserve, 30% of all U.S. adults said they incurred at least some debt for their education. Additionally, borrowers owe a collective $1.77 trillion in student loan debt, including federal and private loans. If you’re a high school senior or a college student, you’ll want to apply for federal student loans through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.
Russia's central bank makes huge interest rate hike to try to prop up falling ruble
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s central bank has made a big interest rate hike in an emergency move designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble. This week, the country’s currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine. The decision Tuesday comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. That has dragged down the ruble. Analysts say the flagging currency doesn't mean the Russian economy is in freefall — though it is facing challenges, including rising prices for households and businesses. A lower exchange rate allows Moscow to transfer the dollars it earns from selling oil and natural gas into more rubles to pay pensions and run government agencies.
WeWork sounds the alarm, prompting speculation around the company's future
NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork said last week there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business, prompting speculation around the future of the troubled workspace-sharing company. WeWork pointed to increased member churn, financial losses and the company’s need for cash, among other factors — and said that improving its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months would be crucial to maintaining operations. While the future remains unknown, experts say that risk of bankruptcy is on the table — bringing in questions around implications for the already-weakening world of office real estate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.