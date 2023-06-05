Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro” — at the the company’s annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design. The Vision Pro will sell for $3,500 when it comes out early next year, a price likely to limit its appeal.
Apple has a long history of designing products that aren’t the first to be introduced in a particular category but still redefine the market. With the company unveiling a headset equipped with virtual and augmented reality technology already available in other devices, The Associated Press takes a look at back Apple’s other breakthrough products, starting with the 1984 release of a Macintosh computer that realized Steve Jobs' vision to build technology that could serve as a “bicycle of the mind.” But the iPhone, released in 2007 four years before Jobs died, remains Apple's biggest game changer.
Pride becomes a minefield for big companies, but many continue their support
Dozens of big companies from Delta and Coca-Cola to Walmart are sponsoring LGBTQ+ Pride events and displaying racks of Pride-themed merchandise. But this year, the rainbow has lost some shine. Longtime Pride sponsors like Bud Light and Target have come under attack by conservatives for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing. Calls to boycott Kohl’s, Lego and Southwest Airlines for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing have also popped up in recent days. Nonetheless, many big companies are still backing Pride celebrations. Some say they want to support their LGBTQ+ employees. They also don't want to turn their back on a population with significant spending power.
Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, according to SEC lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit on Monday lists thirteen charges against the firm — including commingling and divert customer assets to an entity Zhao owned called Sigma Chain. Binance is a Cayman Islands limited liability company founded by Zhao.
Stock market today: Wall Street slips after tepid report on economy
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks drifted lower to start what could be a quiet stretch following several weeks of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 199 points, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%. Treasury yields fell after a report said U.S. services industries grew by less than economists expected last month. It's the latest mixed report on the U.S. economy. This upcoming week is light on earnings reports and top-tier economic data. Much attention is on next week, when the government will release the latest monthly updates on inflation and the Federal Reserve meets next on interest rate policy.
Is it real or made by AI? Europe wants a label for that as it fights disinformation
LONDON (AP) — The European Union is pushing online platforms like Google and Meta to step up efforts to fight false information by adding labels to text, photos and other content generated by artificial intelligence. A top EU Commission official said Monday that the ability of a new generation of AI chatbots to create complex content and visuals in seconds raises “fresh challenges for the fight against disinformation.” The 27-nation bloc has asked Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and other tech companies that have signed up to the voluntary EU agreement on combating disinformation to work to tackle the AI problem. The official says companies should roll out technology to recognize AI-generated content and “clearly label this to users."
Federal judge calls Indiana attorney general's TikTok lawsuit largely 'political posturing'
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The fate of an Indiana lawsuit against the social media company TikTok is uncertain after a federal judge lambasted it as “political posturing.” The case came before a federal judge at TikTok's request because the company wants the case moved to federal court. The judge denied that request. Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing TikTok because he claims the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform misleads people about its inappropriate content and consumer security. The case remains with a county judge who dealt a blow to the case last month, ruling that downloading TikTok isn't a consumer transaction because people don't pay for it.
Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain
NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country’s biggest newspaper chain. The mostly one-day strike coincided with Gannett’s annual shareholder meeting, during which the company’s board was duly elected despite the NewsGuild-CWA union urging shareholders to withhold their votes from CEO and board chairman Mike Reed as an expression of no confidence in his leadership. The strike includes journalists from Arizona Republic, the Austin American-Statesman, the Bergen Record, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, and the Palm Beach Post. Gannett has said there would be no disruption to its news coverage during the strike.
European Central Bank chief signals more rate hikes ahead with inflation still 'strong'
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde says inflation pressures are “strong." She made clear Monday that the central bank will keep raising interest rates to bring down inflation to its goal of 2%. That means there is a ways to go after inflation clocked in at 6.1% in May. Falling energy prices helped, but Lagarde has warned that is only part of the story but “there is no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked.” She stressed the burden that inflation puts on ordinary people, particularly those who are low income. Analysts expect the ECB to raise rates again at its meeting June 15.
Anna Shay, fan favorite on 'Bling Empire,' dead at 62
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died. She was 62. A family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday said Shay died of a stroke. It was not immediately clear when she died. The Los Angeles socialite amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s defense and government services company after his death. Shay was a fan favorite on the series, which lasted three seasons. It premiered in early 2021 and recently canceled. Shay is survived by a son, Kenny Kemp.
