China's economy misses growth forecasts, raising the odds of more support for its tepid recovery
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economic growth missed forecasts in the second quarter of the year amid a slowdown in consumer spending and weakening global demand. Worries over a faltering recovery after the disruptions of the pandemic and surging unemployment among young Chinese have raised the likelihood of more government support to prop up growth. The economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in April-June, much slower than analysts' forecast for growth topping 7%. In quarterly terms, the usual measure for most major economies, growth slipped to 0.8% from 2.2% in January-March. China's economy has been slowing in the long term, a trend that has accelerated due to the pandemic and a slump in the real estate sector.
Russia has halted a wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain. It's a blow to global food security
LONDON (AP) — Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty. A Kremlin spokesman announced Monday that Russia would suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world are met. While Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its agricultural exports, it has been shipping record amounts of wheat. It’s the end of an accord that the U.N. and Turkey brokered to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
LONDON (AP) — Russia has suspended a wartime deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey that was designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.9 million metric tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine since last August. The group that facilitates the initiative says more than half of that has gone to developing countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the part of the deal related to Russia has not been fulfilled. Moscow has complained that its own agricultural shipments have faced hurdles. That’s despite Moscow shipping record amounts of wheat.
G20 finance chiefs meeting in India address global challenges like climate change and rising debt
NEW DELHI (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries. In press statements Monday, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the two countries were working together to advance the G20 agenda. Yellen said, “The world is looking to the G20" to advance the fights against such challenges as climate change and pandemics to strengthen the global economy and support developing countries. The meetings will conclude on Tuesday. A previous such meeting ended without consensus in India's Bengaluru city.
Stock market today: As earnings season kicks off, global markets retreat on weak China growth
With earnings season ready to kick into high gear this week, Wall Street ticked lower after China reported weaker growth than forecast in the last quarter. Future for the S&P 500 inched down 0.2% before the bell Monday, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%. Wall Street’s expectations are low yet again heading into earnings season. Analysts are forecasting the worst drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the spring of 2020. That would mark a third straight quarter where profits sank. Coming up this week are results from Bank of America, Netflix, Tesla and airlines United and American.
Golf has long been about making connections. That won't change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years. That is unlikely to change after the stunning merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. If anything, some in and around the corporate world are looking to find ways to make sure the sport is more inclusive. Some schools are offering workshops on golf as a networking opportunity because they understand the doors that can be opened by being around the game at a corporate level.
Japan's prime minister visits the UAE as part of a Gulf trip focused on energy and commerce
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce. On Monday, he met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE, which will be hosting the COP28 U.N. climate talks later this year. Kishida visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend, and will travel to gas-rich Qatar on Tuesday. Japan is the fifth-largest oil consumer in the world and relies on imports to meet around 97% of its demand. It imports more than 75% of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard
NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on PlayStation after the tech giant buys video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads Microsoft’s Xbox division. Activision Blizzard makes the best-selling Call of Duty lineup. Microsoft is buying the company to expand its video game imprint beyond Xbox. The deal has been loudly criticized Sony, which is afraid of losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title. Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After a three-year exile driven by the pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown has waited for the crowds, the commuters and electric ambience to return. Instead, it has become a prime example of what downtowns shouldn’t look like: vacant, crime-ridden and in decay. Retailers are exiting en masse, office workers and tourists are staying away and hotels are shuttering. It’s one of many cities in the U.S. whose downtowns are reckoning with a wake-up call: diversify or die. So what’s a city to do? Like other metropolises, San Francisco is turning its attention to housing and commercial development and reimagining how downtown can be a center of innovation, entertainment and recreation.
EU and Latin American leaders hold a summit hoping to rekindle relationship with long-lost friends
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and Latin American leaders are gathering for a major summit of long-lost relatives. Whether it will also be a joyful meeting of long-lost friends remains to be seen. It has been eight years since their last such encounter. COVID-19 pandemic and Brazil’s three-year departure from the 33-nation Community of Latin American and Caribbean States had made the Atlantic Ocean separating the two sides seem wider. And division over anything from the war in Russia to trade, deforestation and slavery reparations has given extra spice to a two-day summit starting Monday that will now already be considered a success if all agree to meet more rapidly from now on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.