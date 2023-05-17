Biden declares 'America will not default,' says he's confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. Biden made his remarks as he left for a global summit in Japan. He'll return Sunday in hopes of approving a final deal. “I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” Biden said at the White House. He said he and lawmakers will come together “because there’s no alternative.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed, though he was more combative, saying Biden had “finally backed off” and come to the negotiating table. Top negotiators continued talks late into the evening at the Capitol.
Who's who in the debt limit fight: Meet the four negotiators who could save the US from default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help broker a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that would ensue if a deal is not reached soon. Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana will represent House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Those representing Biden are presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti, legislative director Louisa Terrell and Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget. The four have been tapped as the hopeful closers on a debt-limit deal.
Twitter is purging inactive accounts including people who have died, angering those still grieving
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk announced last week Twitter would be “purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years.” The move caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets from now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died. Some users reported seeing profiles of late loved ones disappear — or have an “account suspended” message listed on it. Musk said that impacted accounts would be archived, and that pointed to freeing up abandoned handles as a reason behind removing the accounts. But most details remain unknown. In 2019, Twitter tried to implement a similar policy and received the same backlash.
Target wrestles with pullback in spending and theft that may cost retailer more than $1B this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Target has reported another quarterly profit decline and issued a cautious sales and profit outlook for the current period. The discounter is dealing with rising costs and consumers who are more cautious about their spending. Still, Target's fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations and the company reiterated its annual sales and profit forecasts. Target is among the first major U.S. retailers to report first-quarter earnings. Retail industry analysts will be looking to see how stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit are impacting shoppers.
Americans urged to cancel surgeries in Mexico border city after meningitis cases, 1 death
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — State and federal health officials are warning U.S. residents to cancel planned surgeries in a Mexico border city after five people from Texas developed suspected cases of fungal meningitis. One of those people died. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday that the five people who became ill traveled to Matamoros for surgical procedures that included the use of an anesthetic injected near the spinal column. Matamoros is across the border from Brownsville, Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory Tuesday for U.S. residents seeking medical care in Matamoros. Meningitis is the swelling of the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with hopes US may avoid default
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied on hopes the U.S. government can avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Wednesday, and the Dow added 408 points. Much of the gain came after President Joe Biden said he’s confident of reaching a deal with Republicans. Washington faces a June 1 deadline when the U.S. government could run out of cash. Also boosting confidence was Target, which reported stronger profit than expected. That eased worries about the financial strength of U.S. households. Several beaten-down banks also climbed to recover some of their big losses from earlier in the year.
Elizabeth Holmes will start 11-year prison sentence on May 30 after losing her bid to remain free
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30. That would be the start of her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. A federal judge set Holmes' revised prison-reporting date after her lawyers proposed it in a Wednesday filing. It came after a federal appeals court late Tuesday rejected her bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. The punishment also includes a $452 million restitution. The 39-year-old Holmes will leave behind her two young children when she reports to prison.
Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle
NEW YORK (AP) — Dancers at a Los Angeles bar could soon become the only unionized group of strippers in the U.S. The Actors’ Equity Association labor union says that owners of the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood have withdrawn their opposition and agreed to recognize the strippers’ union. Dancers at the club have been seeking safer workplace conditions, better pay and health insurance, among other benefits for 15 months. But their unionization drive was stalled by objections and legal challenges from the club's management. The union announced this week that management had agreed to a settlement, and a formal vote count by the National Labor Relations Board has been set for Thursday.
Seattle startup's ex-CFO accused of diverting $35 million, losing it in crypto crash
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal indictment accuses the former chief financial officer of a Seattle startup of taking $35 million of his employer’s money without permission and losing it by investing in cryptocurrency before the crypto market crashed last year. Thirty-nine-year-old Nevin Shetty was hired in 2021 as CFO of Fabric, which makes software platforms for retail commerce. The indictment says that about a year later, after the company informed him it was letting him go, he transferred the money to a crypto platform he controlled as a side business. Shetty’s attorney says he and his client have been in regular contact with prosecutors and disagree with the decision to bring an indictment. Shetty is charged with four counts of wire fraud.
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers seeking to preserve pregnant women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion got pushback Wednesday from appellate judges with a history of supporting abortion restrictions. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over whether the Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone should be revoked more than two decades after it was granted. The case is likely to wind up at the Supreme Court. It has already intervened to keep the drug available while the legal fight winds through the courts. The high court’s decision came after a Texas-based judge revoked the drug’s approval.
