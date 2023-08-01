Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. Fitch says the worsening political polarization around spending and tax policy are key reasons for the downgrade. It said U.S. governance has declined relative to other highly rated countries and cited “repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.” The rating was cut Tuesday one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is still well into investment grade.
Tech consultant to stand trial in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge has ordered tech consultant Nima Momeni to stand trial for murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. The judge's decision Tuesday came after two days of evidence presented by the prosecution. They said Momeni planned the April 4 attack, driving Lee to a secluded spot and stabbing him three times with a knife after a dispute over Momeni's younger sister. Prosecutors said Lee’s DNA was found on the blade of the knife but not the handle, and Momeni’s DNA was found on the handle. Lawyers for Momeni say their client had no reason to kill Lee and that the two were cordial.
UAW to show list of economic demands to automakers this week, will seek worker pay if plants close
DETROIT (AP) — The new president of the United Auto Workers says the union will present a long list to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis when it delivers economic demands to the companies this week. And the message from newly elected chief Shawn Fain is that the companies are making big profits and can afford to pay up. In a Facebook Live presentation Tuesday evening, Fain reiterated demands to end wage tiers among workers, and for double-digit pay raises and restoration of cost-of-living pay. The union also wants defined benefit pensions for all workers. Fain also says the UAW will ask that companies pay workers for doing community service or other work if their plants are closed, and he proposed a 32-hour work week.
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Is AI’s hallucination problem fixable?
Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn’t take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it’s now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a “generative AI” system to compose documents and get work done. Builders of AI systems known as large language models say they're working to make them more truthful. But some experts say the problem isn't fixable. The say there's a mismatch between the technology's capabilities and how people want to use it.
DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been abolished from Walt Disney World’s governing district, which is now controlled by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The move is an echo of the Florida governor’s agenda which has championed curtailing such programs in higher education and elsewhere. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said in a statement on Tuesday that its diversity, equity and inclusion committee would be eliminated, as would any job duties connected to it. Also gone were initiatives left over from when the district was controlled by Disney supporters which awarded contracts based on goals of achieving racial or gender parity.
Starbucks reports record revenue as China booms, but sales still fall short of expectations
Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as sales in China roared back to life. Same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — jumped 46% in China, reversing last year’s declines due to COVID infections. The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue rose 12% to $9.2 billion in the 13 weeks ending July 2. But that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts. Analysts had expected revenue of $9.3 billion, according to FactSet. Starbucks’ global same-store sales increase of 10% was also lower than Wall Street’s forecast of 11%.
French reporters end an unsuccessful strike against a new editor known as a far-right supporter
PARIS (AP) — The journalists of French emblematic Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche have decided to put an end to a 40-day strike. They unsuccessfully protested against the appointment of a new editor-in-chief they denounce as an outspoken far-right supporter. The newspaper’s journalists’ association said Tuesday that 94% of the staff have decided to end the strike. “We didn't win,” they said. Lagardere group, who owns the newspaper, said it reached an agreement with the journalists’ association and unions that provides that the newspaper will go back on newsstands from mid-August. The agreement also provides a financial package for journalists who want to leave the newspaper.
BNSF train engineers offered paid sick time and better schedules in new deal
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Roughly 7,500 BNSF train engineers may get up to eight days of paid sick time and more predictable schedules if they approve a deal with the railroad announced Tuesday. BNSF and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union said engineers will be better able to predict when they will be off after this and they'll be able to take sick time without being penalized under the railroad's strict attendance policy. The major freight railroads have made great strides on the sick time issue since workers' quality of life concerns pushed the industry to the brink of a strike last fall. More than 77% of all rail workers have now been promised sick time.
The first generation of solar panels will wear out. A recycling industry is taking shape
The largest solar panel recycling plant in North America has opened in Yuma, Arizona, just as the flow of used and spent solar panels sharply ramps up. We Recycle Solar can process 345,000 pounds of modules in a single day, or roughly 69 million pounds per year. The business sends about 60% of the panels for resale and reuse, and strips apart and repurpose the valuable materials like copper and aluminum. Some of the used panels are sold out of a shop in Puerto Rico, where the grid was destroyed by back-to-back hurricanes Maria and Irma. The goal is to address an “anticipated tsunami” of solar waste and keep it out of landfills. The company also employs a trained crew that goes out and dismantles solar farms and brings the panels back intact.
US opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have opened another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. The probe covers an estimated 280,000 vehicles. Five drivers alleged in complaints they couldn’t steer the vehicles at all. Seven more cited a loss of power steering assist. There was one report of a crash but no injuries. Investigators will look into how often the problem happens, manufacturing processes and the severity. The probe is at least the sixth started by the agency into Tesla vehicles in the past three years. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.
