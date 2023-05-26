A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve increased in April
WASHINGTON (AP) — A key index of U.S. prices ticked higher in April, and consumer spending rebounded, a sign that inflationary pressures in the economy remain high. The index, which the Federal Reserve closely monitors, showed that prices rose 0.4% from March to April. That was much higher than the 0.1% rise the previous month. Measured year over year, prices increased 4.4% in April, up from 4.2% in March. The year-over-year figure is down sharply from a 7% peak last June but remains far above the Fed’s 2% target. The report showed that despite rising prices, consumers remain buoyant. Their spending jumped 0.8% from March to April, the biggest increase since January.
Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days from a deadline, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are narrowing in on a two-year budget deal that could unlock a vote for lifting the nation’s debt ceiling. They're racing for agreement this weekend. As soon as June 1, Treasury says it could run short of funds to pay the nation's bills. A federal default on the national debt would send the economy into chaos. The budget flow isn’t the only hang-up. One thorny issue is a Republican demand opposed by Democrats for stiffer work requirements on people who receive government aid. Any compromise needs support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass in Congress.
After yearslong delay, DEA revokes license of drug distributor over opioid crisis failures
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has stripped one of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors of its license to sell highly addictive painkillers after determining it failed to flag thousands of suspicious, high-volume orders at the height of the opioid crisis. The revocation order against Morris & Dickson Co. that threatens to put the Louisiana-based company out of business came two days after an Associated Press investigation found the DEA allowed the company to keep shipping drugs for nearly four years after a judge recommended the harshest punishment for its “cavalier disregard” of rules aimed at preventing opioid abuse.
Regulators take aim at AI to protect consumers and workers
NEW YORK (AP) — As concerns grow over increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, the nation’s financial watchdog says it’s working to ensure that companies follow the law when using AI. Already, automated systems and algorithms help determine credit ratings, loan terms, deposit account fees, and other aspects of our financial lives. The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau says it will hold companies responsible for using the technology in ways that comply with existing regulation. Representatives from several federal agencies say they’re directing resources and staff to take aim at new tech and identify negative ways it could affect consumers’ lives.
Flight cancellations, strikes raise fears of new summer travel chaos in Europe
LONDON (AP) — British Airways has canceled dozens of flights due to computer problems in a rocky kickoff to Europe's summer travel season. The plans of thousands of travelers have been disrupted Friday at the start of a busy holiday weekend. Technical glitches and strikes by airport staff across Europe are stirring concerns about a repeat of last summer’s post-pandemic air travel chaos that meant delays, cancellations and mountains of lost luggage. International Air Transport Association says some disruptions are expected but the challenges keeping up with post-pandemic demand have been resolved. It warned about strikes in places like France. Security guards also have walked out at Heathrow, where most of the affected flights are on short-haul routes.
Credit Suisse owes millions to Georgia's billionaire ex-prime minister, court says
LONDON (AP) — A Singapore court says Credit Suisse owes former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili hundreds of millions of dollars for failing to protect the billionaire's money in a trust pilfered by a manager. The decision Friday is the latest scandal for the Swiss bank whose yearslong problems forced its takeover by a rival. Ivanishvili sued after an employee managing his trust “misappropriated many millions of dollars” over nine years. Credit Suisse says the decision is wrong and plans to appeal. The judge found that the lender ”is liable to compensate the plaintiffs for their loss.” That's been calculated at $926 million, minus $79.4 million that the bank agreed to pay last year in a settlement.
Stock market today: Tech leads more gains in early trading on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street, led by more gains in technology stocks as another chipmaker reported strong demand related to artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% in morning trading Friday, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1%. The Dow rose 240 points, or 0.7%. Marvell Technology jumped 25% after the chipmaker said it expects AI revenue in fiscal 2024 to at least double from the prior year. That follows Thursday's report from fellow chipmaker Nvidia, which gave a big forecast for upcoming sales related to AI. Treasury yields rose after another tick higher in inflation.
UK's Treasury chief accepts that recession may be necessary to get inflation down
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief says he would be prepared to see the British economy slip back into recession if further interest rate hikes are necessary to bring down inflation. Following higher-than-anticipated inflation figures this week, Jeremy Hunt says it's necessary to prioritize measures to slow the pace of price increases. In an interview with Sky News that aired Friday, Hunt said the “only path to sustainable growth” is to bring inflation under control. Markets have priced in further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, bad news for borrowers and those looking to get a new mortgage.
US, Chinese trade officials express concern about each other's restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, have expressed concern about policies of each other’s governments following Chinese raids on consulting firms and U.S. restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology. Their governments announced no progress in disputes over technology and security but said Raimondo and Wang promised to strengthen exchanges on trade issues. Companies from both sides have been buffeted by tighter official controls on trade in semiconductors and other activity on security grounds. Raimondo's office said she “raised concerns” about Chinese actions against U.S. companies in China. Wang's ministry said he “expressed key concerns” about U.S. policy on semiconductors, exports and trade.
Climate protesters face tear gas at oil major TotalEnergies shareholder meeting in Paris
PARIS (AP) — French police have thrown a security cordon around a shareholders meeting in Paris of oil major TotalEnergies. Officers on Friday sprayed tear gas and pushed back climate protesters who chanted, “Be gentle, police officers, we’re doing this for your kids!” Police escorted some shareholders into the meeting Friday in a famed Paris concert hall. The peaceful and mostly young demonstrators waved signs attacking the climate record of the French energy giant. It has reaped colossal profits from price surges that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Police officers carried some protesters to move them out of the way. They sprayed tear gas to force people back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.