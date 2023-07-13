Founder of student aid startup Frank shakes head as prosecutor describes case against her
NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of student aid startup Frank shook her head repeatedly as a prosecutor claimed she tricked J.P. Morgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base. The Manhattan federal prosecutor described the criminal case against Charlie Javice to a Manhattan federal judge at a pretrial hearing Thursday. Javice and newly charged codefendant Olivier Amar have each pleaded not guilty to an indictment unveiled Wednesday. Javice's attorney has predicted that J.P. Morgan Chase communications that are yet to be given to attorneys will ultimately support his client's contention that she did not act illegally.
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it's still considered safe
The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe. The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and and a separate group of experts. Scientists said that as long as people don't exceed recommended levels, they shouldn't worry about any potential cancer risk from aspartame, which is widely used in diet sodas and foods. Aspartame joins a list of more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.
House Republicans interrogate FTC's Khan over regulation of Big Tech
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chair of the Federal Trade Commission has defended her aggressive legal strategy toward the country’s biggest technology companies as she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. House Republicans have charged that the agency has become overzealous and politicized under President Joe Biden. Agency head Lina Khan appeared before the Judiciary Committee Thursday for the first time amid her court battles with the companies. Republicans said she is “harassing” Twitter since its acquisition by Elon Musk, arbitrarily suing large tech companies and declining to recuse herself from certain cases. Khan pushed back, arguing that more regulation is necessary as the companies have grown and that tech conglomeration could hurt the economy and consumers.
San Franciscans mourn closure of 127-year-old pioneering Anchor Brewing Co.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Beer lovers are flocking to Anchor Brewing Co.'s tap room to mourn the loss of the iconic brewer and buy some of its last beers. The company's tap room opened Thursday, the day after it announced it planned to shut down. The company has stopped brewing and will continue packaging and distributing the beer on hand while available or through around the end of the month. Anchor was founded in San Francisco in 1896 and faced insolvency in the 1960s when a new owner turned it around.
Virgin Galactic plans its next commercial flight to the edge of space for August
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic is aiming for early August for its next flight to the edge of space. The company announced Thursday that the window for the commercial flight from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert will open Aug. 10. This flight is expected to include ticket holders who have been waiting for years for their chance at weightlessness aboard the space tourism company’s rocket-powered plane. Virgin Galactic is expected next week to release more details about who will be on board. Hundreds of people have purchased tickets over the years, including celebrities, scientists and entrepreneurs from around the world.
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they’ve made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories. The arrangement involves OpenAI licensing part of AP’s text archive, while AP will leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise, the two organizations said in a joint statement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
El Nino is threatening rice crops while grain supplies already are squeezed by the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (AP) — Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. Climate change is causing stronger El Ninos, which alter global weather patterns and heat up an already warming planet. Thirsty crops like rice are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are rainfed and not irrigated. Experts say this will worsen food insecurity at a time when supplies of grain and fertilizer are recovering from disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. Global demand is soaring, while yields globally have been stagnating for decades because of climate change and limits to productivity gains.
Stock market today: Wall Street's winning week stays perfect as inflation eases further
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s winning streak barreled into a fourth day following the latest signal that inflation is easing its chokehold on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Thursday for its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.6% as Big Tech stocks led the way. Treasury yields tumbled further in the bond market after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level cooled by more in June than expected. That has traders increasingly betting the Federal Reserve may end its blistering run of hikes to interest rates very soon.
Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong's iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. Sriracha is hard to come by these days — at least for one popular brand. The shortage of Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha, the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, isn’t new — with the company pointing to a scarcity of chile pepper supply for several years now. And as frustrated fans continue to face store shelves missing the Huy Fong name, third-party resellers are punching up prices. In many places, the bottles are simply sold out — giving leverage to those listing the now-rare product on Amazon, eBay and more. Some experts say that the Huy Fong shortage is partially a consequence of climate change, others note it could reflect potential issues with suppliers.
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors will join screenwriters in a combined strike that will have huge consequences for Hollywood. Leaders of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents the actors, voted Thursday to strike after contract talks collapsed with the studios and streaming services that hire them. It’s the first time actors from film and television shows have gone on strike since 1980. And the first time both actors and writers have been on strike since 1960. Industry leaders expressed disappointment in a walkout they said comes at the worst possible time. The group representing studios and streaming services said early Thursday that the actors' decision to end negotiations was their choice and will hurt thousands financially.
