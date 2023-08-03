Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to anti-hate groups
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups like the Anti-Defamation League that are fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October. Adidas says it's already handed over 10 million euros in donations and expected to give an additional 100 million euros, with further donations possible depending on how future sales go. The first batch of shoes released in June sold out, and a second sale started Wednesday.
Bank of England hints that UK borrowing rates will stay high after its new hike
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has raised its main interest rate to a fresh 15-year high as it tries to bring down persistently high inflation. The quarter-percentage point increase to 5.25% on Thursday was the central bank’s 14th hike in a row. There had been fears, certainly among hard-pressed households and businesses, that the bank would repeat its outsized half-point increase from June. But figures last month showing that inflation fell more than anticipated to 7.9% eased the pressure to act as aggressively again. With inflation four times the bank’s 2% target, the bank is expected to raise interest rates again over the coming months.
Clothes for kids with disabilities get better, but teens see a lack of fashionable options
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the largest U.S. fashion brands and retailers have made their way into the adaptive-wear market. But supporters say more needs to be done. Consultant Mindy Scheirer helps guide companies through the process. She says including people with disabilities at the outset is key to doing adaptive correctly. And companies are listening. Adidas consulted a panel that included young people when it developed an adaptive backpack with a flat bottom that can easily attach to wheelchairs. Walmart consulted the founder of an online adaptive-wear marketplace before it recently broadened its own selections. But young people looking for fashion and function feel underserved.
The US government's debt has been downgraded. Here's what to know
WASHINGTON (AP) — Late Tuesday, Fitch Ratings became the second of the three major credit-rating firms to remove its coveted triple-A assessment of the United States government’s credit worthiness. Fitch cited the federal government’s rising debt burden and the political difficulties that the U.S. government has had in addressing spending and tax policies as the principal reasons for reducing its rating from AAA to AA+. The downgrade may have little impact on financial markets long-term or on the interest rates the U.S. government will pay.
Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter
PARIS (AP) — France's international news agency, Agence France-Presse, says it's pursuing a copyright case against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to secure potential payment for its news content. The news agency says it applied to a Paris judge to compel X to provide data that it says is needed “for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP.” The news agency announced the legal action in a statement Wednesday. AFP said it's seeking payment under European Union intellectual property rules that cover so-called neighboring rights. Those protections allow news agencies and publishers to seek payment from digital platforms.
Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The world’s largest brewer said Thursday that revenue in the United States declined by 10.5% in the April-to-June period from a year earlier, “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.” Conservative figures called for a boycott of Bud Light after it sent a commemorative can to Mulvaney. Her supporters criticized the beer brand for not doing enough to support her. Still, ABInBev said overall revenue rose 7.2% as global brands such as Stella Artois and Corona made up for the loss in Bud Light sales.
Nintendo's profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets a boost from hit film
TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo is reporting a 52% increase in profit for the first fiscal quarter following the success of its Super Mario movie and the new Zelda video game. Demand was strong for Nintendo Switch game software, which received a boost from this year's release of the film. The movie has drawn more than 168 million people globally and grossed $1.3 billion. That makes it one of the top-selling animation films on record, second only to “Frozen II.” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is the top animated film based on a video game. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” released in May, is also proving popular.
Stock market today: Global stocks decline after the US government's credit rating was cut
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are lower after Fitch Ratings cut the U.S. government’s credit rating. London and Paris opened lower. Tokyo lost 1.7% and Hong Kong also declined. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street turned in its biggest one-day decline in months after Fitch Ratings cut the U.S. government credit rating by one level. Investors are watching whether the U.S. economy can avoid a recession that was widely expected following repeated interest rate hikes to cool inflation. A report by payroll processor ADP suggested hiring in the private sector is stronger than expected. The U.S. government is due to issue more comprehensive jobs data Friday.
Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling has damaged a landmark church in the city of Kherson that once held the remains of the renowned 18th-century commander who exerted Russian control through the southeast parts of moedern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine’s emergency service said four of its workers were wounded in a second round of shelling on Thursday as they fought the fire at St. Catherine’s Cathedral. Authorities says four other people were wounded in the first attack, which also hit a trolleybus. The shelling followed the severe damage suffered by a beloved Orthodox cathedral in a missile strike last week in Odesa and underlined the war’s risk to the country’s cultural monuments.
A car-carrying ship that burned for a week on the North Sea is towed to a Dutch port for salvaging
EEMSHAVEN, Netherlands (AP) — A freight ship carrying thousands of cars that burned for a week on the North Sea has been towed to a Dutch port for salvage. The Fremantle Highway arrived Thursday at the northern port of Eemshaven. Scores of curious sightseers gathered to watch tugboats tow the ship into the port. A boat with special booms to clean up oil spills accompanied the vessel as a precaution. The ship was carrying 3,784 new vehicles from the German port city of Bremerhaven to Singapore when it caught fire just over a week ago. The cause of the blaze is not yet known. One crew member died and others were injured.
