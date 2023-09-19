Germany went from envy of the world to the worst-performing major developed economy. What happened?
ESSEN, Germany (AP) — Germany racked up one economic success after another for most of this century. But the loss of Russian natural gas due to the war in Ukraine has dealt a severe blow to its industry through higher energy costs. The country will be the world's only major economy expected to shrink this year. But that's only part of the story. The energy crisis shined a harsh light on longstanding cracks in the economy's foundation: too much bureaucracy, not enough digital technology, lagging spending on infrastructure. Companies want action but instead see too much squabbling among the three-party government coalition. Still, Germany has strengths that could help it address the downturn.
Instacart sets IPO price at $30 a share, valuing the company at about $10 billion
Instacart has priced its initial public offering of stock at $30 a share, raising $660 million for the grocery delivery company. San Francisco-based Instacart sold 22 million shares in the IPO. Trading of the company’s stock is set to begin Tuesday on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the stock symbol “CART.” The price was at the high end of an earlier range estimated by Instacart, reflecting a renewed confidence in tech stocks. The price gives Instacart a market value of around $10 billion. That’s far lower than the $39 billion valuation the company announced in early 2021, as Instacart faces increasing competition.
Foreign firms in China say vague rules and tensions with Washington hurting business, surveys show
Foreign companies operating in China say tensions with Washington over technology, trade and other issues and uncertainty over Chinese policies are damaging the business environment and causing some to reassess their plans for investing in the giant market. The results of surveys released Tuesday by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China largely concurred in appealing for greater certainty and clarity over China’s stance toward foreign businesses. Shanghai AmCham’s survey showed a continued downgrading of China’s importance as an overseas destination for investment, even though two-thirds of the 325 companies responding said they had no immediate plans to change their China strategy.
Stock market today: Wall Street in wait-and-see mode as Federal Reserve meets to talk interest rates
Wall Street pointed modestly higher in cautious trading ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on interest rates. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are essentially flat, up less than 0.1% before the bell. The Fed is due to wrap up a two-day meeting on Wednesday. Oil prices continued their climb Tuesday, which could complicate matters for the Fed. Stitch Fix tumbled nearly 7% in premarket after it reported a big decline in active users last year and gave a dour first-quarter sales forecast. Online grocery delivery company Instacart makes its market debut Tuesday.
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday
The leader of the United Auto Workers says that a limited strike targeting plants in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio may be expanded if “serious progress” toward an new contract agreement isn’t made by Friday at noon. The UAW for the first time in its history is striking at all three Detroit automakers, but the 13,000 workers on the picket lines for a fifth day Tuesday are hitting only three facilities, one each at GM, Ford and Stellantis. In a video statement late Monday, UAW President Shawn Fain said more factories may be picketed if there is no significant progress in talks by the end of the week.
Federal Reserve is poised to leave rates unchanged as it tracks progress toward a 'soft landing'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the economy has moved in the direction they hoped to see: Inflation continues to ease, if more slowly than most Americans would like, while growth remains solid and the job market cools. When they meet again this week, the policymakers are likely to decide they can afford to wait and see if the progress continues. As a result, they’re almost sure to leave their key interest rate unchanged when their meeting ends Wednesday. The cooling of inflation suggests that the Fed is edging toward a peak in the series of rate hikes it unleashed in March of last year — action that made borrowing much costlier for consumers and businesses.
A new breed of leaders are atop the largest US unions today. Here are some faces to know
NEW YORK (AP) — From picket lines in Hollywood to walkouts against Detroit automakers, it's already been a big year for labor organizing — and behind several major showdowns with enormous companies are some of America's largest unions. While unions don’t have the same hold in the U.S. that they did decades ago, something has changed. The boiling point we’re seeing today comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality — including growing pay gaps between workers and top executives as well as COVID-19’s impact on the world of work as many companies rake in record profits. Outspoken union leaders that rose to power in recent years are among the loudest voices during these high-profile labor actions.
Netanyahu talks to Elon Musk in California about antisemitism on X and artificial intelligence
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off a U.S. trip in California to talk to billionaire businessman Elon Musk about antisemitism on his social media platform X — while Musk asked him to address his judicial overhaul in Israel. The two also discussed artificial intelligence in a sparsely attended livestream event Monday. Netanyahu’s high-profile visit to the San Francisco Bay Area followed accusations that Musk is tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform. Netanyahu is also confronting political opposition at home and abroad. Protesters gathered early Monday outside the Fremont, California, factory where Tesla makes its cars.
A railroad worker died after being struck by a remote-controlled train. Unions have concerns
Railroad unions are calling for a review following the death of a worker who died over the weekend after he was struck by a remote-controlled train in a CSX railyard in Ohio. The unions that represented carman Fred Anderson said Sunday that his death highlights the need for an in-depth review of the use of remote-controlled locomotives. Every major railroad has used them for years. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Anderson's death. The president of the Transportation Communications Union says regulators need to ensure that remote-control technology is making workers safer and not just “replacing people to continue lining the pockets of Wall Street.”
Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered iPhone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston
BOSTON (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew. The family said in a written statement Monday that during the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight, the girl was told by a male crew member to use the first-class bathroom. They said the crew member entered just before 14-year-old, told her the seat was broken and then re-entered after she left. Massachusetts State Police said the FBI is handling the case.
