Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk has confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter, will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. Musk said that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while he plans to center on product design and new technology at the company, which is now called X Corp. Despite the shift in leadership, experts note that Musk is unlikely to step back from making decisions about Twitter’s technology and policies. Still, some say Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter — as the platform's advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule.
What to know about Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter. He says he has hired Linda Yaccarino as the social media site's new CEO. Yaccarino has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She came to NBCUniversal in 2011 and was most recently chairman, advertising and client partnerships. There, she oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
More red ink: Congressional budget agency projects bigger deficits as debt talks continue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office says this year’s projected federal budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion. That's due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues. Overall, the agency expects deficits to increase by $20 trillion in the 2024 to 2033 period, with a caveat that their projections are “subject to a great deal of uncertainty.” The updated 10-year projection comes as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders try to break an impasse on raising the government's debt limit. Democrats and Republicans have disagreed on whether and how to raise the ceiling.
Little progress has been made in curbing too high inflation, Fed's Jefferson says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve governor Philip Jefferson says inflation remains too high and there has been “little progress” made toward bringing it down to the central bank’s 2% target. It's a pessimistic assessment given signs in a report this week that inflation might be slowing. Jefferson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden early Friday to the position of Fed vice chair, also said in a speech at the Hoover Institution that the turmoil in the U.S. financial system following the failure of three large banks will likely have only a limited impact on the economy.
Biden taps Philip Jefferson to be Fed's vice chair, Adriana Kugler as first Hispanic on Fed board
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Philip Jefferson, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, to serve as vice chair of the board. Biden has also chosen Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to join the Fed’s board. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Hispanic American on the Fed’s interest-rate-setting committee. The two nominations arrive as the Fed is grappling with an increasingly fraught economy marked by rising interest rates, still-high inflation and a shaky banking system. The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times, to the highest level in 16 years, to combat high inflation. Last week, Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the Fed may now pause its rate increases.
When Elon sparred with Christine: 3 takeaways from their on-stage interview
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk sat down in April for an on-stage interview with Christine Yaccarino, the advertising executive he named as Twitter's new chief executive on Friday. Their conversation at a marketing conference in Miami was notable for Yaccarino's attempts to pin down Musk on issues important to advertisers. Those include hateful messages, moderation and Twitter's commitment to keeping ads from appearing near objectionable material. Musk insisted, without evidence, that Twitter's algorithms, tools and transparency should do the trick. He went on to declare that if placating advertisers threatened “free speech,” he would gladly sacrifice their business.
Commerce Department starts process to fund tech hubs across the US with $500 million in grants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The $500 million is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year’s CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech. It’s an attempt to expand to the entire United States tech investment that's largely concentrated around Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says, “This is about taking these places on the edge of glory to being world leaders." The application process for cities to receive the tech hubs grants starts Friday.
Pope joins Meloni in urging Italians to have more kids, not pets
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has joined Italy’s conservative premier in encouraging Italians to have more children after Italy registered a record low birth rate last year. Francis urged concrete political action to invert the “demographic winter” that in population terms resulted in the disappearance of a city the size of Bari. He called on Friday for resources to be dedicated to helping couples grow their families. Francis said it was necessary to “plant the future” with hope. The government of Premier Giorgia Meloni is backing a campaign to encourage at least 500,000 births annually by 2033. That's a rate that demographers say is necessary to prevent the economy from collapsing by growing the wage-earning population as retirees draw on their pensions.
Executive fired from TikTok's Chinese owner says Beijing had access to app data in termination suit
A former executive at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance accuses the tech giant of serving as a “propaganda tool” for the Chinese government. The allegations were made in a complaint filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court as part of his wrongful termination lawsuit. Yintao Yu claims that the Chinese government monitored ByteDance's work from within its Beijing headquarters. He also alleges ByteDance used software to scrape user content from competitors like Instagram and Snapchat without permission. ByteDance did not reply to a request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.