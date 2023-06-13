Microsoft's planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by US judge
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Microsoft’s planned $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard. The ruling gives more time for an antitrust review of the deal. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco ruled Tuesday in support of a temporary restraining order sought by the Federal Trade Commission that will stop Microsoft from closing the deal. The commission has sought both a restraining order and injunction to stop Microsoft’s acquisition of the California company behind hit games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga.
US consumer price growth slowed last month as inflation shows signs of steady decline
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United States cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year’s steady easing of inflation. At the same time, some measures of underlying price pressures remained high. Measured year over year, inflation slowed to just 4% in May — the lowest 12-month figure in over two years and well below April’s 4.9% annual rise. The pullback was driven by tumbling gas prices, a much smaller rise in grocery prices and less expensive furniture, air fares and appliances. The inflation figures arrived one day before the Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates alone after imposing 10 straight rate hikes dating back to March 2022.
Amazon says AWS is operating normally after outage that left publishers unable to operate websites
SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites. The company said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a function called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications. Roughly two hours after customers began experiencing errors, the company posted on its AWS status page that many of the affected AWS services were “fully recovered” and it was continuing to recover the rest. Soon after 6:30 pm E.T., the company announced all AWS services were operating normally.
Starbucks denies claims that it's banning Pride displays but union organizers are skeptical
Starbucks is denying union organizers’ claims that it is banning Pride displays in its U.S. stores in the wake of Target and other brands experiencing a backlash. But Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing U.S. Starbucks stores, says store managers around the country have been curtailing or removing displays during a monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ people. In some cases, workers were told that Pride displays were a safety concern, citing recent incidents at Target. Starbucks says there has been no change to its policy and it encourages store leaders to celebrate Pride in June.
Founder of sexuality-focused women's wellness company pleads not guilty in forced labor case
NEW YORK (AP) — An entrepreneur who promoted group “orgasmic meditation” as a road to women’s well-being has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manipulating traumatized people into debt, undesired sex and underpaid work. Nicole Daedone turned herself in Tuesday, a week after the federal forced labor conspiracy case was unveiled. She was released on $1 million bond. Daedone founded a sex-centric wellness company known as OneTaste. Prosecutors say she and another ex-executive schemed to indoctrinate and intimidate OneTaste participants and workers into becoming unquestioning, cloistered followers. Daedone's lawyer says nothing could be further from the truth. OneTaste's new owners are standing by the ex-executives and say the allegations bear no resemblance to the company.
German government coalition agrees to bring disputed heating bill to parliament before summer recess
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition says it would bring a disputed heating bill to parliament this week for consideration. The bill is a key element in the country’s ambitious climate policy. But it had seemed increasingly unlikely in recent weeks that it would still be brought to the Bundestag before the parliament’s summer break in early July because the coalition had appeared to not be able to agree on it. The issue had stoked an impression of disarray in the governing coalition and helped push it down in polls. But the three governing parties said Tuesday evening they had found a compromise on how to improve the bill so that they could bring it to parliament later this week.
Trump's historic federal arraignment was virtually invisible to the public
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's arraignment on federal charges in Miami was historic. Yet it was virtually invisible to all who wanted to follow it. Federal rules have long prohibited cameras in the courtroom, and judges turned down last-minute media requests to loosen some expected restrictions. So Trump was out of sight for the proceedings, emerging later after he stopped his motorcade to greet supporters at a Cuban restaurant in Miami. The coverage restrictions forced news organizations to scramble to keep people informed, but it was a step back to an era before people could expect instant video and audio coverage of major events.
Young athlete in Montana climate change trial testifies he uses inhaler due to forest fire smoke
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A high school athlete who is one of 16 young plaintiffs who took Montana to court over climate change says increased smoke from forest fires has made it difficult to run races. Mica Kantor, now 15, says a doctor prescribed an inhaler to help with his breathing problems. He testified on the second day of a trial in which the plaintiffs are arguing the state is violating their constitutional rights by failing to keep the environment clean. Retired professor Cathy Whitlock testified earlier Tuesday that if the burning of fossil fuels continues at its current pace, the days will get hotter, the snowpack will be reduced, droughts will be more severe and fire seasons will last longer. The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Senate just barely confirms Bernstein as Biden's economic adviser
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has narrowly confirmed Jared Bernstein to be the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. A longtime aide to President Joe Biden and an economist focused on workers, Bernstein was confirmed by a vote of 50-49. Republican lawmakers were critical of his claims early in the administration that the high inflation coming out of the pandemic was temporary. Rising costs for families and businesses have been a challenge for Biden, though the Labor Department said Tuesday that the pace of inflation fell in May to 4%, the lowest 12-month figure for consumer prices in more than 12 years.
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
NEW YORK (AP) — Check fraud is back in a big way, fueled by a rise in organized crime that is forcing small businesses and individuals to take additional safety measures or to avoid sending checks through the mail altogether. Banks reported roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN, last year. That’s up from 350,000 reports in 2021. Officials are warning Americans to avoid mailing checks if possible, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.