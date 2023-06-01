Know any airplane mechanics? A wave of retirements is leaving some US industries desperate to hire
WASHINGTON (AP) — Across the U.S. economy, a number of industries are facing the same formidable challenge: Replenishing a workforce that is being diminished by a surge of retirements that began during the pandemic and has continued since. Since 2019, the proportion of retirees in the U.S. population has risen from 18% to nearly 20% — equivalent to about 3.5 million fewer workers. And the trend seems sure to accelerate: The percentage of workers who are 55 or older is nearly 24%, up from only about 15% two decades ago. Among the industries that have encountered frustrating labor shortages, magnified by a steady exodus of older workers, are airline maintenance, construction, manufacturing and nursing, along with some professional industries such as accounting.
After sailing through House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — After sailing through the House on a bipartisan vote, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package now goes to the Senate. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a U.S. default crisis. They worked to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to approval. A similar bipartisan effort will be needed in the Senate to overcome opposition. The U.S. was facing a potentially disastrous default in less than a week if Congress failed to act. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, it was approved on a bipartisan House vote with Democrats. The Senate is expected to act quickly by the end of the week.
Republicans get their IRS cuts, but Democrats say they expect little near-term impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — While Republicans seek to make good on campaign promises to cut IRS funding through the proposed debt ceiling and budget cuts package now moving through Congress, Democrats are offering assurances that the spending cuts will have little impact on the federal tax collector. The bill rescinds $1.4 billion given to the IRS in the Democrats’ health and energy package that was approved last year on party line votes. And the White House says the debt deal includes a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert those funds to other nondefense programs.
Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their budget deal. Although the measure falls short of the comprehensive overhaul that the White House has been seeking, it still is expected to speed up infrastructure projects and limit reviews that have bogged down construction. President Joe Biden has sought the changes to clear the way for clean energy initiatives to help reach his climate goals. However, the legislation has frustrated some environmentalists, especially because it advances construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas through Appalachia.
Renewable energy surges, driven by solar boom and high fuel prices, report finds
BERLIN (AP) — The world is set to add a record amount of renewable electricity capacity this year as governments and consumers seek to offset high energy prices and take advantage of a boom in solar power. The International Energy Agency said Thursday that high fossil fuel prices and concerns about energy security had boosted the rollout of solar and wind power installations, which are expected to reach 440 gigawatts in 2023. That’s about a third more than the world added the previous year, taking the global installed capacity to 4,500 GW, roughly the combined total power output of the United States and China. Shifting the global economy away from fossil fuels is one of the most important steps for reducing greenhouse gas emissions underlying global warming.
AI chips are hot. Here's what they are, what they're for and why investors see gold
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics. It's an artificial intelligence chip, designed specifically to make building AI systems such as ChatGPT faster and cheaper. The chips and their leading designer, Nvidia, are now at the center of what some experts consider an AI revolution that could reshape the technology sector and possibly the world along with it. That sentiment — and an unexpectedly positive sales forecast — pushed up Nvidia shares by almost 25% last Thursday after the company forecast a huge jump in revenue. The company was briefly worth more than $1 trillion on Tuesday.
Recession ahead? By this metric, one's here now: Earnings fall and Wall Street fears worse to come
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest round of corporate earnings is leaving Wall Street with a confounding sense of relief and lingering anxiety. Companies are in the midst of an “earnings recession,” meaning profits have contracted for two straight quarters, starting with a 4.6% drop at the end of 2022. Although profits fell less last quarter, the relief on Wall Street is being tempered by predictions of more pain ahead.
Macy's slashes expectations for the year after a pullback by shoppers in the spring
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s slashed its annual profit and sales outlook with sales weakening sales in the first quarter during an increasingly challenging economic environment, including stubbornly high inflation. Quarterly profit and sales dropped to open the year as sales began to flag in March, forcing the New York department store to cut prices on clothes and other discretionary items. Shares tumbled more than 10% before the opening bell Thursday and dragged other retailers down as well. Macy’s reported net income of $155 billion, or 56 cents per share, far short of the 45 cents Wall Street was looking for, and a significant decline from the $286 million earned during the same period last year.
US turns up pressure on air bag inflator company that refuses a recall despite deaths, injuries
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is stepping up its quest to force ARC Automotive Inc. to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators by ordering the company to answer questions under oath. The special order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asks multiple questions about whether ARC expects any of its inflators to blow apart in the future, and whether it has notified customers about the risk. The agency wants ARC of Knoxville, Tennessee, to recall the inflators, which could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing, setting up a possible court fight.
Europe sees inflation drop to 6.1%, but real relief for consumers will take months
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is getting a break on inflation. Price increases for the 20 countries that use the euro fell to 6.1% in May. That's down from 7% in April. But that doesn't feel like much relief for people going shopping for food and other necessities. That's because price increases this summer are coming on top of already-high prices from last year caused by the war in Ukraine. Still, the new figures are a sign that inflation is heading in the right direction. Economists say it will still be many months before inflation approaches the European Central Bank's official goal of 2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.