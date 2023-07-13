US wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation pressures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States decelerated again last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures are easing in the face of the Federal Reserve’s streak of interest rate hikes. The government’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose just 0.1% last month from June 2022, the smallest such increase since August 2020. And from May to June, prices rose an identical 0.1% after having fallen 0.4% from April to May. The index that the Labor Department issued Thursday reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.
Little-known but efficient, a different way to heat and cool your house
More than one third of all U.S. energy consumption, and thus a significant source of climate change, is from heating and cooling homes and buildings. Air source heat pumps are a trending topic as a solution, but experts say geothermal pumps are a more efficient option. For the geothermal pumps, loops of flexible piping are installed several hundred feet deep in yards and water in the loops brings up heat from the earth and absorbs heat from inside homes. Industry experts see the technology becoming increasingly popular in coming years, but installation costs are still high, even though homeowners save money long term.
Here's how geothermal energy heats and cools a home
Heat pumps are becoming a popular choice for homeowners looking to efficiently heat and cool their home. But there's a lesser-known form of heat pump that is even better for the planet and yields long-term savings. It's a ground source or geothermal heat pump. The technology is very efficient at extracting heat from the ground, which is a constant temperature, and equally efficient at removing heat from the house and dumping it into the ground. The technology is based on some of the same physics as regular refrigeration.
Tourists are packing European hotspots, boosted by Americans
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Crowds are packing the Colosseum, the Louvre, the Acropolis and other major attractions as tourism exceeds 2019 records in some of Europe’s most popular destinations. While European tourists helped the industry on the road to recovery last year, the upswing this summer is led largely by Americans, who are lifted by a strong dollar and in some cases pandemic savings. The return of mass tourism is a boon to hotels and restaurants, which suffered under the pandemic restrictions. But there is a downside, too, as pledges to rethink tourism to make it more sustainable have largely gone unheeded in the most popular destinations.
Google rolls out AI chatbot Bard to Europe and Brazil and adds more features
LONDON (AP) — Google says it’s rolling out its AI-powered chatbot Bard across Europe and in Brazil, expanding its availability to hundreds of millions more users. The company also said Thursday that it’s adding more features to Bard as it scrambles to keep up with rival Microsoft, which uses OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT service in its Bing search engine. Google launched Bard in February, but its planned rollout last month in the European Union was delayed as regulators checked whether the service complied with the 27-nation bloc’s strict privacy rules. Google says it has “proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators.” It says Bard can now be used in more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish.
El Nino is threatening rice crops while grain supplies already are squeezed by the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (AP) — Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. Climate change is causing stronger El Ninos, which alter global weather patterns and heat up an already warming planet. Thirsty crops like rice are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are rainfed and not irrigated. Experts say this will worsen food insecurity at a time when supplies of grain and fertilizer are recovering from disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. Global demand is soaring, while yields globally have been stagnating for decades because of climate change and limits to productivity gains.
China exports slumped 12.4% in June from a year earlier as global demand weakened
HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported its exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. Customs data released Thursday showed imports slid 6.8%. Trade weakness adds to downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy. Global consumer demand has weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to bring inflation down from near multi-decade highs by reining in business and consumer activity. In January-June, China's total trade including imports and exports fell nearly 5% from a year earlier. Exports slipped 3.2% and imports declined 6.7% as prices of commodities like oil fell and demand inside China also faltered.
US applications for jobless benefits fall again as labor market continues to defy the Fed actions
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell again last week as the labor market continues defy the Federal Reserve’s attempt to cool it by raising interest rates. U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 12,000 to 237,000 for the week ending July 8, from 249,000 previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week ups and downs, fell by 6,750 to 246,750. Jobless claim applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week.
Stock market today: Wall Street rally continues on the back of strong corporate earnings
This week’s rally looked poised to continue on Wall Street as major, industry-bellwether companies are already starting to turn in earnings reports that beat expectations. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.2% and futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% before the bell Thursday. Shares in Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo both climbed after the companies beat expectations and raised their outlooks for the full year. Markets also may still be riding a wave of optimism from Wednesday, when a government report showed that consumer inflation cooled a bit more than expected, to lowest level since early 2021.
Climate talks chief, who also heads oil company, says world must 'attack all emissions, everywhere'
BERLIN (AP) — The head of this year’s United Nations’ climate talks has called for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed on more than seven years ago. Sultan al-Jaber of the United Arab Emirates told senior officials from Europe, Canada and China gathered in Brussels on Thursday that record-breaking heat seen in parts of the world recently shows the need for urgent action to curb emissions. Al-Jaber laid out his strategy for the upcoming COP28 global climate talks in Dubai this fall. He said that leaders “must be brutally honest” about what has caused the sharp rise in temperatures since preindustrial times.
