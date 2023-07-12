US inflation falls to 3%, lowest level in more than 2 years, as price pressures ease
WASHINGTON (AP) — After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years — 3% in June compared with 12 months earlier — a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have steadily slowed price increases across the economy. The inflation figure the government reported Wednesday was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Fed’s 2% target rate. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.
Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
LONDON (AP) — Concerns are growing that Russia won't extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Ships are no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports, and shipments have dwindled. The deal originally reached last summer to ease a global food crisis is up for renewal Monday, and Russian officials say there are no grounds for extending it. They’ve threatened it before, insisting an agreement to facilitate their food and fertilizer shipments hasn’t been applied. But data shows Moscow has been exporting record amounts of wheat. The U.N. is striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine to benefit Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
3 tax prep firms shared 'extraordinarily sensitive' data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years. Their report issued Wednesday urges federal agencies to investigate and potentially go to court over the information H&R Block, TaxAct and Tax Slayer shared with the social media giant. In a letter to the heads of the IRS, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the IRS watchdog, the lawmakers say the findings “reveal a shocking breach of taxpayer privacy.” The tax prep companies say they take the privacy of their customers seriously.
EU fines US firm Illumina $475 million for jumping gun on buying cancer-screening company Grail
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped a $475 million fine on U.S. biotech giant Illumina for buying out cancer-screening company Grail without the approval of the 27-nation bloc’s antitrust watchdog. Illumina had announced an $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail in 2020, but the EU’s executive commission said it broke the bloc’s merger rules by moving ahead to complete the deal without its consent. The fine was announced Wednesday. Concerns over stifled competition already have led the EU to block the merger and U.S. regulators to order Illumina to reverse the deal. Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis, while Grail is developing blood tests to try to catch cancer early.
Stock market today: Wall Street points higher again ahead of new US inflation data
Wall Street is inching higher ahead of an update on U.S. inflation that could play into the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision later this month. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% before the bell Wednesday, with every sector pointing higher following the strongest day of trading in U.S. markets this month. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials gained 0.2%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Dow jumped 0.9%. Later Wednesday, the government will report on consumer price inflation. The hope is that retreating prices will convince the Fed to end its rate hikes.
Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France in another headache for fans
NEW YORK (AP) — Ticketmaster has abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in France. An explanation wasn’t immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster’s French Twitter several hours after the pause began Tuesday, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. Ticketmaster maintained that tickets to the France shows are still available and that the provider was “working to resolve this matter as soon as possible.” The chaos arrives after the spectacular breakdown seen last November during Ticketmaster’s sale of “Eras” tour tickets in the U.S. That's when Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s stadium tour and thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.
China-based hackers have breached government and individual email accounts, Microsoft says
HONG KONG (AP) — China has called accusations that a China-based hacking group breached government-linked email accounts “disinformation,” saying they were meant to divert attention from U.S. cyber activities. Microsoft said in a blog post published Tuesday that the hackers, which it identified as Storm-0558, gained access to email accounts affecting about 25 organizations including government agencies and to accounts of individuals linked to those organizations. The breach went undetected for about a month until customers complained to Microsoft about abnormal mail activity. The hackers used forged authentication tokens required to access the email accounts to break in.
Bank of England says UK banks are resilient enough to offer struggling households support
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has warned that households across the U.K. are facing mounting problems from the sharp increase in interest rates but says the country’s biggest banks are resilient enough to offer more help than they were able to before the global financial crisis 15 years ago. In its regular health check of the economy, published Wednesday, the central bank said British households are facing higher debt burdens as a result of rising interest rates, particularly those whose fixed-rate mortgage deals come to an end. It noted that the country’s banks have more capital than they did 15 years ago to allow them to offer struggling households more financial options.
Broadcom's $61 billion deal to buy VMware gets cleared by European Union regulators
Computer chip and software maker Broadcom’s $61 billion proposed purchase of cloud technology company VMware got the green light from European Union regulators who were satisfied by concessions to ease competition fears. The EU’s executive commission said Wednesday that Broadcom made comprehensive commitments on providing access and system connections to its only existing rival, Marvell, as well as any other potential future competitors. It had opened an in-depth investigation last year over worries that the combination of Broadcom hardware and VMware software could lock out rival technology. The deal still faces scrutiny elsewhere. Britain’s competition regulator is carrying out an investigation with a deadline for a decision on Sept. 12.
Chip maker Foxconn exits a semiconductor joint venture with Indian mining company Vedanta
NEW DELHI (AP) — Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has announced it is backing out of a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. but was still looking for other partners. Indian officials downplayed the potential impact of its withdrawal. Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology, also known as Foxconn, and Vedanta Ltd. announced their joint venture to manufacture chips and display panels in India in February 2022. India's Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology said both Foxconn and Vedanta have significant investments in India and are creating jobs and growth. Foxconn has been making Apple iPhones in India and has plans to expand production. Foxconn said it's committed to India, but that getting established will take time.
