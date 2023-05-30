Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. Holmes could be seen Tuesday from outside the prison’s gates walking into the a federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. She wore jeans, a brown sweater and was smiling as she spoke with two prison employees accompanying her. Her arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.
What to know about the Texas prison where Elizabeth Holmes is serving her 11-year sentence
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has reported to a federal prison in Texas — marking the start of her 11-year sentence for overseeing a notorious blood testing hoax. Holmes was convicted last year for duping investors who contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in the failed Silicon Valley startup. On Tuesday, she entered a federal women’s prison camp in Bryan, Texas — a minimum-security facility where the federal judge who sentenced Holmes in November recommended she be incarcerated. Federal Prison Camp Bryan, located around 95 miles from Houston, houses about 650 women.
Minnesota governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana starting in August
ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota’s governor has legalized recreational marijuana for people over 21 starting in August. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill on Tuesday, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the drug. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura spoke at the signing ceremony. He served as the state’s governor from 1999 to 2003 and has been a longtime advocate for marijuana legalization. Ventura said the new law is a dream he’s had for over 20 years, and it has finally happened. By August 1, marijuana will be legal to possess, use and grow at home in the state. People who have marijuana-related convictions can also get their records expunged.
Debt limit deal is in place, but budget deficit is still a multi-decade challenge for US government
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with new spending restraints included in the congressional debt limit deal, the U.S. government’s deficits are still on course to keep climbing to record levels over the next few decades. The projections are a sign that the two-year truce between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy might be only a pause before a far more wrenching set of showdowns over the federal budget. Why will the debt likely keep rising? It is due to the growing costs of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says. But both Biden and McCarthy ruled out any Social Security and Medicare cuts before this round of budget negotiations really got going.
The easiest way to get a $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.
DETROIT (AP) — Thanks to a boost from the government, leasing — not buying — is becoming the most affordable way to get your hands on an electric vehicle. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act provided a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 to use toward an EV. A dealer can apply that credit to any leased electric vehicle, no matter where it’s made, to reduce a customer’s monthly payment. Not so for people who buy an EV. For buyers, only EVs made in North America qualify for the full tax credit. And only 10 of the 49 electric vehicles for sale in the United States this year meet that requirement.
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind. The statement posted online Tuesday says that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war." Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, are among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement. Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.
Facing backlash, McCarthy hunts for GOP votes for debt limit deal in time to prevent US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hunting for votes from fellow Republicans for the debt ceiling deal. The Republican speaker urged GOP skeptics Tuesday to look at “the victories” in the package he negotiated with President Joe Biden. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage in time to prevent a U.S. default. Hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the package reduces deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade, although food stamp changes end up costing $2.1 billion. The full House is expected to vote Wednesday.
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Delta Air Lines hit with lawsuit over claims of carbon neutrality
A consumer class action lawsuit filed Tuesday claims Delta Air Lines inaccurately billed itself as the world’s “first carbon-neutral airline” and should pay damages. The complaint in federal court in California alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus. Polluting companies often buy carbon credits to cancel out their emissions with projects that promise to absorb carbon dioxide out of the air, or prevent pollution. They’ve been under increasing scrutiny amid claims that benefits are exaggerated. The California resident who filed the lawsuit says she would not have flown Delta had she known more about the credits on which the airline relied.
Consumer confidence declines again in May, 4th time in 5 months, particularly for older Americans
Consumer confidence fell in May as Americans, particularly older ones, became more pessimistic about the labor market, on top of elevated anxiety over inflation. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.3 in May from 103.7 in April. It’s the fourth time in five months that overall U.S. consumer confidence has declined. The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell to 148.6 from 151.8 last month. The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook — ticked down slightly.
