Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After a three-year exile driven by the pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown has waited for the crowds, the commuters and electric ambience to return. Instead, it has become a prime example of what downtowns shouldn’t look like: vacant, crime-ridden and in decay. Retailers are exiting en masse, office workers and tourists are staying away and hotels are shuttering. It’s one of many cities in the U.S. whose downtowns are reckoning with a wake-up call: diversify or die. So what’s a city to do? Like other metropolises, San Francisco is turning its attention to housing and commercial development and reimagining how downtown can be a center of innovation, entertainment and recreation.
Washington legal marijuana farms get back to work after pesticide concerns prompted restrictions
SEATTLE (AP) — Some legal cannabis growers in Washington state who were ordered to halt operations in April over concerns about pesticide contamination are getting back to business. State regulators recently lifted the restrictions against five licensees whose products were determined to have unapproved levels of a chemical related to DDT, a pesticide banned in the U.S. in 1972. The growers didn't use DDT themselves, but their crops sit on old fruit orchards where it was used decades ago. Pesticides in cannabis are a concern in legal pot states nationwide, especially because the plant is typically smoked or concentrated, a process that can intensify contamination in the final product.
Britain officially joins an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Britain has officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand. The trade bloc covers more than 500 million people and 15% of the world’s economy. For Britain, it represents the largest trade deal it has struck since leaving the European Union more than three years ago. Britain is the first new member to join the bloc, which was created in 2018. Called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, it also includes New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
American boat patrols waters around new offshore wind farms to protect jobs
NEW BEDFORD, Massachusetts (AP) — Off the Northeast U.S. coast, signs of the nascent wind industry are all around. Giant upright steel tubes poke from the water, waiting for ships to attach towers and turbines that will make electricity from the force of the wind blowing. Lately, a battleship gray vessel has been on the prowl to make sure this ramp-up for U.S. offshore wind means business for American marine companies and mariners. The Offshore Marine Service Association documents whether wind developers are using U.S. vessels and labor, and makes reports to U.S. Customs and Border Protection if they find foreign-flagged vessels transporting merchandise in possible violation of the Jones Act.
Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is still down sharply and the social media company is carrying heavy debt. Musk tweeted about the company's condition on Saturday. He says Twitter has to generate positive cash flow before it can do anything else. Twitter has struggled to hang on to advertisers since Musk bought the company for $44 billion last fall. Advertisers have been concerned about widespread layoffs and changes in the site's content moderation. Twitter has a new competitor after Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app called Threads.
Tesla's 1st electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, company says
Tesla says its first electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line. Elon Musk's company tweeted a photo Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the vehicle, which Tesla calls the Cybertruck. The truck is behind schedule. Back in 2019, Tesla said production would start in late 2021. The truck has a stainless-steel body and sharp angles that give it a different look. Some analysts say it's a niche product that won’t have broad appeal. Meanwhile, competitors like Ford and Rivian are already delivering electric pickups.
Students in Pennsylvania school districts plug away while lawmakers dither over funding
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — By pursuing funding equity in court, financially challenged Pennsylvania districts are following a well-traveled school reform path. For decades, school districts around the country that found themselves on the short end of a resource imbalance have gone to court to force states to give them a fair shake. But school equity lawsuits have not been the solution many once thought they would be. Even though the court sided with some of Pennsylvania’s poorest districts, it could take years for students to benefit from funding changes. In the mean time, students are forced to overcome the shortcomings of their districts.
United Airlines agrees to give union pilots big pay raises
United Airlines and its pilots' union say they have a deal on a new labor contract. It would raise pilots pay by up to 40% over the next four years. The agreement was announced Saturday. It followed more than four years of tumultuous bargaining that included picketing, talk of a strike vote, and an offer rejected by pilots last November. The new agreement with bigger pay raises reflects the leverage enjoyed by labor groups, especially pilots, as airline revenue soars on the strong recovery in travel. The Air Line Pilots Association valued the agreement at about $10 billion. It is subject to a ratification vote.
Yellen visits India again to promote closer ties and tackle global economic problems
GANDHINAGAR, India (AP) — On the heels of a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in Asia for a series of Group of 20 finance minister meetings in India. Yellen is seeking to promote warming relations between the U.S. and India and focus on the most pressing challenges to the global economy. That includes the increased threat of debt defaults facing low-income countries, many of which owe their biggest debts to China. This trip is Yellen’s third to India in nine months. It's an indicator of the growing closeness between America and India as tensions with China have been slow to thaw.
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot. The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements. An FTC spokesperson had no comment on the investigation, which was first reported by the Washington Post, which posted the letter online. OpenAI founder Sam Altman tweeted disappointment that the investigation was disclosed in a “leak” but added that the company will work with the FTC.
