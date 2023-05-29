More businesses require teens to be chaperoned by adults, curbing their independence
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — For many teens, roaming shopping malls, hanging out at amusement parks, and watching a movie at a local theater with their peers have been long considered the rites of passage to adulthood. But in the recently, that independence has been curbed. An increasing number of malls, amusement parks and other public places where teens gather to meet their friends, have implemented policies just ahead of the summer requiring them to be accompanied by adult chaperones at least for certain times of the day. Requiring an adult chaperone is not new to some malls, but experts say there’s been a renewed push there, and the trend is now spreading to other types of establishments as businesses grapple with increasing rowdy teen behavior.
China's 1st domestically made passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight
BEIJING (AP) — China’s first domestically made passenger jet has flown its maiden commercial flight, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market. The C919 plane, built by the Commercial Aviation Corporation of China, carried about 130 passengers on the flight. It took off Sunday morning from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and landed less than two hours later in Beijing. The inaugural flight comes as COMAC looks to break into the single-aisle jet market in a direct challenge to Airbus and Boeing. While COMAC designed many of the C919’s parts, some of its key components are still sourced from the West, including its engine.
Takeaways on debt ceiling: McCarthy's balancing act, Biden's choice and the challenges ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have struck an agreement to avert a potentially devastating government default. The stakes are high for both men — and now each will have to persuade lawmakers in their parties to vote for it. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that the United States could run out of cash to pay the bills and default on its debt obligations by June 5. The ultimate agreement is a two-year budget deal that would essentially hold spending flat for 2024, while boosting it for defense and veterans, and capping increases at 1% for 2025.
Spanish prime minister calls early general election after battering in regional vote
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called an early general election for July 23 in a surprise move after his Socialist party took a serious battering in local and regional elections. Sánchez had previously insisted that he would ride out his four-year term with leftist government coalition partner United We Can. That indicated that an election would be held in December. The woes for Sánchez and his PSOE party come as Spain is due to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union on July 1. Sánchez said that he had spoken to King Felipe VI and would hold a special Cabinet meeting later Monday to dissolve parliament.
Bola Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria's president amid hopes, skepticism
Associated Press (AP) — The new president of Nigeria has taken over the reins of power. Bola Tinubu was sworn in as president of Africa’s most populous nation on Monday. The 71-year-old Tinubu took over from Muhammadu Buhari following elections in February. Tinubu takes office at a time when many Nigerians are struggling with economic hardship, as well as a lack of security. Unemployment has reached record levels while inflation is at an 18-year high of more than 22%. His election is still being contested in court by opposition parties and among many young Nigerians. But Tinubu has pledged to reunite the country. Nigeria is Africa's top oil producer but has suffered from poor poor governance and endemic corruption.
Debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
WASHINGTON (AP) — The reviews are starting to come in about the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Even before seeing the details, some lawmakers were criticizing the deal as not doing enough to tackle the nation’s debt, while others worried it’s too austere and will harm many low-income Americans. The legislation will probably need support from a significant number of lawmakers from both parties to clear the closely divided House and gain the 60 votes necessary to advance in the Senate. The 99-page bill that resulted from the Biden-McCarthy negotiations was made public Sunday night.
As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, many puzzle over her motives
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — As Elizabeth Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase. The 11-year sentence represents a comeuppance for the wide-eyed woman who broke through “tech bro” culture to become one of Silicon Valley’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, only to be exposed as a fraud. Along the way, Holmes became a symbol of the shameless hyperbole that often saturates startup culture. But questions still linger about her true intentions — so many that even the federal judge who presided over her trial seemed mystified. And Holmes’ defenders continue to ask whether the punishment fits the crime.
Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after hitting Ukrainian capital with a more common nighttime barrage
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles. Debris from missiles intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses Monday fell in Kyiv’s central and northern districts during the morning. officials said the missile fragments landed in the middle of traffic on a city road and also started a fire on a building’s roof. At least one civilian was reported hurt. Air defenses brought down more than 40 targets during the previous night as Russian forces bombarded Kyiv with a combination of drones and cruise missiles. It was their 15th nighttime attack on the capital so far this month.
Debt ceiling deal: What's in, what's out of the bill to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — The details of the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are out. The 99-page bill produced from their agreement Sunday would avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. But the two leaders still have to persuade Congress to pass the bill. Both sides can point to some victories in the package. It includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects. But some conservatives are concerned that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.
South African president appoints judge to oversee weapons-for-Russia inquiry
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a judge to oversee an inquiry into allegations that the country supplied arms to Russia on a ship that docked secretly at a naval base in December. The allegations were made this month by the United States’ ambassador to South Africa, who said he was sure that weapons and ammunition were loaded onto the Russian-flagged cargo ship when it docked at the Simon’s Town naval base near Cape Town. Ramaphosa's office said Sunday that a former Supreme Court of Appeal judge would be the chairman of a three-member independent panel to investigate the incident.
