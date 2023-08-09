Sony's profits drop as it warns of the impact from US movie strikes
TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s profits between April and June slipped 17%, as worries grew about revenue damage from a strike in the movie sector. The Japanese electronics and entertainment company says its fiscal profit in the first quarter totaled 217 billion yen, or $1.5 billion, down from 261 billion yen a year ago. Quarterly sales are up 33% as sales grew in games and network services, the music business, financial services and imaging solutions. Sony’s revenue in movies will suffer because of the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, or SAG-AFTRA. Release dates of movies and deliveries of TV series are being delayed.
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
TOKYO (AP) — Honda says its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates. Honda’s profit totaled 363 billion yen, or $2.5 billion, up from 149 billion yen. Quarterly sales jumped 21%. Profitability improved, especially in North America, where production recovered. Automakers around the world were slammed by supply shortages because of production delays related to social restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But such restrictions have eased. Honda stuck to its full year projection of an 800 billion yen, or $5.6 billion, profit.
Stock market today: Wall Street inches up before the bell ahead of earnings, inflation data
Wall Street inched higher as markets took in more corporate earnings while waiting for U.S. inflation updates later this week. Futures for the Dow ticked up 0.1% before the bell Wednesday, while futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose a modest 0.2%. Corporate earnings for the spring quarter have broadly come in better than forecasts, though expectations were modest. Markets are also anticipating the latest inflation data coming Thursday and Friday. Penn Entertainment jumped more than 18% in after-hours trading after the gaming company said it would pay $1.5 billion for the exclusive rights to use ESPN's name on its sports-betting app.
Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time
NEW YORK (AP) — Zoom became a symbol of remote work during the pandemic but the company is now joining a growing return-to-office trend. Zoom is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week. The company said it's decided that “a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom.”
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
Disney-owned ESPN has licensed its brand for use in a sports betting app, striking a deal in which it will receive $1.5 billion and other considerations from Penn Entertainment. In return, Penn will rebrand its existing sports betting app as ESPN Bet, which ESPN has agreed to promote across its online and broadcast platforms in order to generate “maximum fan awareness” of the app. The companies said ESPN Bet will also have unspecified “access” to ESPN talent. The hands-off arrangement appears designed to insulate Disney's family-friendly image from any potential risk that might arise from ESPN's involvement in sports betting.
How hip-hop went from being shunned by big business to multimillion-dollar collabs
NEW YORK (AP) — The signs of hip-hop’s influence are now everywhere from Pharrell Williams becoming Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director to billion-dollar brands like Dr. Dre’s Beats headphones and retail mainstays like Diddy’s Sean John and the Rocawear line started by Jay-Z. It didn’t start out that way. Companies at first balked at partnering with hip-hop acts because they felt that the genre that appealed to Black and brown teens and young adults didn't align with their brands. That changed as hip-hop grew into the world's biggest music genre. And now, hip-hop’s five wealthiest artists were worth nearly $4 billion in 2022 by themselves.
US inflation has steadily cooled. Getting it down to the Fed's target rate will be the toughest mile
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the past year, inflation in the United States has tumbled from 9% all the way to 3%, softening most of the price pressures that have gripped the nation for more than two years. Now comes the hard part. Squeezing out the last bit of excess inflation and reducing it to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate is expected to be a much harder and slower grind. The stickiness of inflation could endanger the possibility that the Fed will achieve a rare “soft landing” — a scenario in which it manages to slow inflation down to its target level through higher interest rates without derailing the economy.
Campbell is buying Rao’s. Fans are worried, but the soup maker says it won't touch the sauce
NEW YORK (AP) — Campbell Soup is set to buy Sovos Brands, the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces. In a Monday announcement, the two companies said they had entered an agreement for Campbell’s to acquire Sovos for $23 per share in cash — reflecting a total value of about $2.7 billion. The transaction will help diversify and strengthen Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division, Campbell’s President and CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement. Campbell intends to finance the Sovos acquisition with the issuance of new debt. The transaction’s closing is expected for December, subject to Sovos stockholder and regulatory approval, as well as other closing conditions.
Soaring sales of diabetes drug Mounjaro, widely used for weight loss, sends Eli Lilly to new heights
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly’s diabetes treatment Mounjaro, which is widely used for weight loss, raked in nearly $1 billion in second-quarter sales, or more than $200 million above what Wall Street had expected. Shares of the drugmaker soared to a new all-time-high price early Tuesday after Lilly said Mounjaro sales swelled more than 70% since the first quarter to $980 million. Almost all of that came from the U.S., and the company said significant demand was leading to delays in filling orders for some doses. FactSet says analysts expected the drug to bring in about $740 million during the quarter.
China's July exports tumble by double digits, adding to pressure to shore up flagging economy
BEIJING (AP) — China's exports tumbled by double digits in July, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump. Customs data shows exports plunged 14.5% from a year earlier to $281.8 billion. Imports fell 12.4% to $201.2 billion in a sign of weak domestic demand. Chinese leaders are trying to shore up business and consumer activity after the world’s second-largest economy grew by only 0.8% in the second quarter of 2023 from the previous three-month period. The ruling party has promised measures to support entrepreneurs and to encourage home purchases and consumer spending but hasn’t announced large-scale stimulus spending or tax cuts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.