Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week got a welcome respite from the headaches Saturday, despite concerns about possible disruptions being caused by new wireless 5G systems rolling out near major airports. Data compiled by tracking service FlightAware shows the number of flight delays and cancellations have declined from the spikes recorded earlier in the week. Another tracking service shows the cancellation rate works out to about 1% in the U.S. as of Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson from the U.S. Transportation Department says flight travel has returned to “near-normal” levels.
Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies
HELSINKI (AP) — Network infrastructure and 5G-technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent license agreement with Apple to replace the current deal between the two companies that is set to expire at the end of the year. The deal, which enables Apple to use the Finnish company’s technology in its products, covers Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies. The terms of the agreement remain confidential. Nokia expects to recognize revenue related to the agreement starting January 2024, and the company said the deal is consistent with its long-term outlook disclosed in the first quarter.
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. The service disruptions cropped up a day after the service began requiring people to log on to the site in order to view tweets and profiles. That's a change in Twitter's longtime practice allowing all comers to peruse the chatter on what Musk has frequently touted as the word’s digital town square since buying it for $44 billion last year.
Sánchez visits Kyiv on the day Spain starts EU presidency to underline bloc's support for Ukraine
MADRID (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has started Spain’s six-month presidency of the European Union with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the invasion by Russia. Sánchez arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland early Saturday. The Spanish government said he would address Ukraine’s parliament at 0830 GMT (4:30 a.m. EDT) and then meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two will give a news conference around 1030 GMT (6:30 a.m. EDT). Zelenskyy announced the visit Thursday in an address to European leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels. He highlighted the symbolism of the visit and the importance of the next six months for Europe.
King of the Netherlands apologizes for country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
AMSTERDAM (AP) — King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has apologized for his country’s role in slavery and asked forgiveness on the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Dutch colonies. During an emotional address on Saturday, the king said he commissioned a study into the role of the royal House of Orange-Nassau in slavery. Recent research showed that the king’s ancestors earned the modern-day equivalent of $595 million from it. Willem-Alexander said, “I ask forgiveness for the clear failure to act in the face of this crime against humanity.” Slavery was abolished in Suriname and the Dutch colonies in the Caribbean on July 1, 1863. Most enslaved laborers were forced to continue working on plantations for another decade.
Russian attacks in Ukraine leave 3 killed, 17 wounded. Spain highlights European support for Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials have reported three people killed and 17 others wounded from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south. A visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez began in Kyiv on Saturday as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory. Sánchez told Ukraine's parliament that “we’ll be with you as long as it takes.” Sanchez also promised further deliveries of heavy weaponry, including Leopard tanks. At a news conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sanchez announced Spain would deliver more heavy weaponry to Ukraine including four Leopard tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as a portable field hospital.
Russian media watchdog blacklists outlets linked to Wagner mercenary chief
The Russian media watchdog has blacklisted at least five media outlets affiliated with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and blocked their websites in Russia. The move came a week after Wagner fighters took control of a Russian military headquarters and advanced on Moscow in what appears to have been an attempted insurrection. As of Saturday, websites of the RIA FAN news agency and four online news portals controlled by Prigozhin's Patriot media holding company appeared on the communications watchdog's online register of blacklisted sites. Unconfirmed reports in Russian news outlets Friday claimed that Prigozhin himself had ordered Patriot to shut down. He and his fighters escaped prosecution and were offered refuge in Belarus last week.
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The decision is a defeat for gay rights. The court ruled 6-3 on Friday for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith argued the law violates her free speech rights. Smith’s opponents warned a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate against customers. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment envisions a United States where people are “free to think and speak as they wish.”
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court has effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. Hours later on Friday, Biden said that “this fight is not over” and he proposed a new plan based on different authority. His original plan was to spend some $400 billion to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of borrowers. The plan was challenged in court by a group of Republican-led states and others. A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce the student loan debt.
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan. The court’s decision means, barring an act of Congress, those Americans are on the hook for payments starting in October. Still, borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options. For instance, the government has other loan forgiveness programs that are still in effect, even if Biden’s plan was struck down.
