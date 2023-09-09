Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa -- with a lot of water
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As they race to capitalize on a craze for generative AI, leading tech developers including Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have acknowledged that growing demand for their AI tools carries hefty costs, from expensive semiconductors to an increase in water consumption. But they’re often secretive about the specifics. Few people in Iowa knew about its status as a birthplace of OpenAI’s most advanced large language model, GPT-4, before a top Microsoft executive said in a speech it “was literally made next to cornfields west of Des Moines.”
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is launching an effort to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting rich people who've “cut corners” on their taxes. The IRS announced the effort on Friday. The IRS is trying to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden's Democratic administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to claw back some of that money.
Auto union rejects wage offers from Detroit companies with strike deadline 6 days away
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has rejected wage and benefit offers from all three Detroit automakers, raising tensions just six days before a strike deadline for 146,000 employees. Union President Shawn Fain told workers in a Facebook Live appearance Friday that he filed proposals from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in a wastebasket. He says the companies have yet to offer a fair contract. Automakers say they're bargaining in good faith and want a contract that secures the future for workers and the companies. Negotiations are continuing through the weekend, but Fain warned that if there aren’t agreements by 11:59 p.m. Thursday there will be strikes against all three companies.
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a slightly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their first losing week in the last three. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Friday following three straight days of declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 75 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. Treasury yields held relatively steady, helping to keep trading quiet. Strong reports on the economy earlier in the week sent yields higher and raised worries the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. High rates can slow inflation, but they hurt investment prices.
Elon Musk's social media site X sues California over the state's content moderation law
Elon Musk's social media platform formerly known as Twitter has sued the state of California. The lawsuit is over a state law requiring social media companies to publish their policies for removing offending material such as hate speech, misinformation and harassment, including details on how and when they remove that content. The first-of-its-kind legislation was signed into law a year ago by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The lawsuit filed Friday against state Attorney General Robert Bonta challenges the constitutionality and legal validity of the law, saying it violates the First Amendment.
Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months. The government announced a year ago that it was putting the units under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision. The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity. The Economy Ministry said Friday that it is extending the trusteeship again until March 10 next year “to secure the energy supply.”
Biden, Modi and G20 allies unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and his allies have outlined plans to create a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe. U.S. officials say such a network will be a game changer for global trade. The details were announced Saturday in India at the annual Group of 20 summit of the world's top economies. U.S. officials say the corridor would help to boost trade, transport energy resources and improve digital connectivity. It would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union. The rail and shipping corridor could become one of the more ambitious counters to China’s massive infrastructure program.
Climate protesters have blocked a Dutch highway to demand an end to big subsidies for fossil fuels
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Several thousand climate activists blocked a Dutch highway on Saturday in anger at billions of euros in government subsidies for industries that use oil, coal and gas. They broke through a police barrier and sat on a road in The Hague heading to the lower house of parliament on Saturday. They threatened to stay until the subsidies are lifted and to come back every day if the police remove them. The protesters are from Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace and other organizations. A report published Monday said the Dutch government spends around $40.5 billion per year in subsidies to industries that use fossil fuels.
Separatist parliament in Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region elects new president
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Lawmakers in a breakaway Armenian-populated region of Azerbaijan have elected a new separatist president in a move that was strongly condemned by the Azerbaijani authorities. Samvel Shakhramanyan’s election on Saturday as the new president of Nagorno-Karabakh comes amid soaring tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry denounced the vote as a “gross violation” of the country’s constitution and a “serious blow to the efforts of normalization in the region.” Azerbaijan has blockaded the only road leading from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh since December. That has severely restricting the delivery of food, medical supplies and other essentials to the region of about 120,000 people.
Kroger and Albertsons sell hundreds of stores in a bid to clear merger of the 2 largest US groceries
Grocers Kroger and Albertsons are selling more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers in an approximately $1.9 billion deal as part of their efforts to complete their merger. The agreement includes selling 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.
