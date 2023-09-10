Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa — with a lot of water
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As they race to capitalize on a craze for generative AI, leading tech developers including Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have acknowledged that growing demand for their AI tools carries hefty costs, from expensive semiconductors to an increase in water consumption. But they’re often secretive about the specifics. Few people in Iowa knew about its status as a birthplace of OpenAI’s most advanced large language model, GPT-4, before a top Microsoft executive said in a speech it “was literally made next to cornfields west of Des Moines.”
India forges compromise among divided world powers at the G20 summit in a diplomatic win for Modi
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted his country as well-placed to bridge gaps in the Group of 20 top economies and solve global problems. But many were skeptical ahead of the weekend’s summit given grave divisions within the bloc over the Russia’s war in Ukraine. Modi was able to dispel those doubts, announcing a unanimous final agreement a day before the G20 summit ended Sunday that included language on the European war which both Russia and China signed off on. Leaders lauded India's compromise and experts say the declaration is a foreign policy triumph for Modi as he pushes to increase New Delhi's influence on the world stage.
Biden says US-Vietnam relations have evolved from the 'bitter past' of the Vietnam War
HANOI (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened a visit to Vietnam by saying their countries have a chance to shape the future of the Indo-Pacific. Biden told Vietnam's general secretary that their countries are critical partners at what he thinks is a critical time. He says it's evidence of how far relations have evolved from the “bitter past” of the Vietnam War that ended almost a half-century ago. General secretary Nguyen Phu Trong agreed that they have an opportunity to expand the relationship. Vietnam is elevating the U.S. to the level of a comprehensive strategic partner, putting Washington on the same footing as China and Russia.
Southern Swiss region rejects a plan to fast-track big solar parks on Alpine mountainsides
GENEVA (AP) — Voters in a southern Swiss region have rejected a plan to allow large solar parks on their sun-baked Alpine mountainsides as part of the federal government’s push to develop renewable energies. Sunday's referendum in the Valais canton centered on economic and environmental interests at a time of rising concerns about climate change. The canton wrote on its official website that 53.94% voted against the proposal. “Not-in-my-backyard”-style opposition to the plan over a presumed blight on bucolic Swiss mountain vistas had made for some unusual political allies in the Alpine country. A rejection does not torpedo solar parks entirely if the private sector wants to develop them.
Russia is turning to old ally North Korea to resupply its arsenal for the war in Ukraine
Russia needs to replenish its supplies of ammunition for what could be a long war of attrition after a year and a half of fighting in Ukraine. Moscow is ramping up its domestic arms production. But Russia is also turning to North Korea which is one of its few allies with a vast arsenal. The reclusive Asian country is estimated to have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets to replenish the Russian army. U.S. officials expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible deal on munitions transfer. That would be a remarkable reversal from the 1950-53 Korean War when the Soviet Union provided its neighbor with weapons and ammunition.
Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from the earthquake that killed over 2,000
AMIZMIZ, Morocco (AP) — Emergency crews in Morocco are working to rescue survivors from the country’s strongest earthquake in more than a century. Soldiers and aid workers brought water and supplies to mountain villages in ruins from Friday night's quake. More than 2,000 people are confirmed dead, with the number expected to rise. Those left homeless slept outside Saturday in the streets of Marrakech or under makeshift canopies in Atlas Mountain towns like Moulay Brahim that were among the hardest-hit. The worst destruction is in rural communities that are hard for rescuers to reach because of the mountainous terrain. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake toppled buildings and sent people racing from their beds into the streets. A 3.9 aftershock struck on Sunday.
Group of 20 countries agree to increase clean energy but reach no deal on phasing out fossil fuels
NEW DELHI (AP) — Group of 20 leaders have agreed to triple renewable energy and try to increase the funds for climate change-related disasters but maintained the status quo with regards to phasing out carbon spewing coal. A senior Indian government official leading some of the G20 negotiations called it “probably the most vibrant, dynamic and ambitious document on climate action.” The official spoke during a news conference shortly after G20 leaders announced the agreement on Saturday. G20 nations emit 80% of all planet-warming gases. Most climate and energy experts agree that the G20 leaders put out a strong message on climate action.
Food recalls are pretty common for things like rocks, insects and plastic
Recent food recalls have been spurred by foreign objects like rocks, insects and plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says this type of contamination is one of the top reasons for food recalls. Some objects come from manufacturing, like plastic from frayed conveyor belts. Companies use X-rays, metal detectors and more to detect the objects. One expert says that food companies are “going to miss things.” Federal agencies determine whether recalls are necessary, and most often the recalls are voluntary.
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is launching an effort to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting rich people who've “cut corners” on their taxes. The IRS announced the effort on Friday. The IRS is trying to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden's Democratic administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to claw back some of that money.
Auto union rejects wage offers from Detroit companies with strike deadline 6 days away
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has rejected wage and benefit offers from all three Detroit automakers, raising tensions just six days before a strike deadline for 146,000 employees. Union President Shawn Fain told workers in a Facebook Live appearance Friday that he filed proposals from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in a wastebasket. He says the companies have yet to offer a fair contract. Automakers say they're bargaining in good faith and want a contract that secures the future for workers and the companies. Negotiations are continuing through the weekend, but Fain warned that if there aren’t agreements by 11:59 p.m. Thursday there will be strikes against all three companies.
