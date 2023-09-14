Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
DETROIT (AP) — With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s three automakers are far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike. President Shawn Fain says General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union’s other demands. The union is threatening to strike any company that hasn’t reached an agreement by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Talks are ongoing, but it both sides are still far apart. Ford's CEO and Stellantis accused the union of failing to respond to offers. The union is planning targeted strikes at small numbers of plants. It would be the first time the union has walked out at all three companies at the same time.
Europe's central bank hikes interest rates again even as threat of recession grows
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has piled on a 10th straight interest rate increase. It's pressing forward in its fight against stubbornly high inflation that's been plaguing consumers, even as worries grow that higher borrowing costs could help push the economy into recession. The increase Thursday of a quarter-percentage point comes as central banks around the world try to judge how much anti-inflation medicine is too much. They're trying to figure out what’s the right point to halt their swift series of rate rates before the economy tips into a downturn and people lose their jobs.
Retail sales rise 0.6% in August largely due to a spike in gas prices
NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers stepped up their buying modestly as inflation on many items eased, but they still face a host of economic challenges over the next few months. Retail sales rose 0.6% in August, compared with a revised 0.5% increase in July, according to the report issued by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The numbers were propped up by a hike in gas prices. Excluding gas, sales rose just 0.2%.
Biden's rules on clean cars face a crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to an appeals court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration to limit tailpipe pollution from automobiles face a crucial test as legal challenges brought by Republican-led states head to a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear arguments Thursday and Friday on three cases challenging Biden administration rules targeting cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Republicans say the lawsuits are needed to curtail government overreach. Environmental groups and the Democratic administration say an adverse ruling could jeopardize U.S. action against climate change. The cases could go to the Supreme Court.
New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war
The United States is sanctioning more than 150 businesses and individuals as it tries to crack down on evasion and deny Russia access to technology, money and financial channels that fuel Moscow's war in Ukraine. The latest sanctions package announced Thursday is one of the biggest imposed by the State and Treasury departments. It targets countries, notably Turkey, that sell Western technology to Russia that could be used to bolster its war effort. The package also aims to hobble the development of Russia’s energy sector and future sources of cash, including Arctic natural gas projects, as well as mining and factories producing and repairing Russian weapons.
China says EU probe into Chinese electric vehicle exports, subsidies is protectionist
HONG KONG (AP) — China's Commerce Ministry has protested a decision by the European Union to investigate exports of Chinese electric vehicles, saying it is a protectionist action aimed at distorting the supply chain. The EU announced Wednesday it will probe government subsidies provided to Chinese automakers that the EU contends keep EV prices artificially low. The Ministry of Commerce said the EU's move was intended to "protect its own industry in the name of ‘fair competition.'" China has become the biggest market for electric vehicles after investing billions in subsidies to gain an edge. Automakers like BYD and Geely have quickly gained market share after launching sales of EVs to Japan and Europe.
Johnson & Johnson is getting rid of its script logo after more than 130 years
Johnson & Johnson is signing off on a new logo, more than 130 years after creating the old one. The health care giant said Thursday that it will replace the well-known signature script with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The original script dates to the 1880s and was based on the signature of a company co-founder. It will still be seen for now on consumer health products like baby shampoo from Kenvue. That's a new company created in a spinoff from J&J.
Wholesale price inflation accelerated in August from historically slow pace
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices increases accelerated in August, a sign that inflation remains stubbornly persistent despite a series of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department said Thursday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — increased 1.6% last month from a year earlier. That is up from a small 0.8% yearly increase in July and just 0.1% in June. Sharply higher gas prices drove much of the increase.
Offshore wind energy plans advance in New Jersey amid opposition
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two major offshore wind power projects are taking steps forward in New Jersey. The owners of one, Community Offshore Wind, are bringing the federal government in on their environmental monitoring plans at an earlier stage than has ever been done. And federal regulators have determined that plans for Orsted's wind farm off Ocean City are not expected to kill or seriously injure marine life. They come as New Jersey continues to grow as a hub of opposition to offshore wind projects from residents’ groups and their political allies, mostly Republicans. The state's Democratic-controlled Legislature supports offshore wind and Gov. Phil Murphy's drive to make the state the center of the industry on the U.S. East Coast.
Stranded luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer has been pulled free at high tide in Greenland
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities says the luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer has been “successfully” pulled free in Greenland on Thursday. It came three days after the ship ran aground with 206 people on board. The ship was freed by a fisheries research vessel at high tide. The news was first provided by the cruise ship’s owner and later by the Arctic Command which had been coordinating the operation. No injuries were reported. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday.
