Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
LONDON (AP) — Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It's billed as a “text-based conversation app” that's linked to Instagram. The listing teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience. Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app. Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who has faced backlash over new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read.
Retailers, beware: Resumption of student loan payments could lead some buyers to pull back
WASHINGTON (AP) — The reprieve is over. Just as the American economy is struggling with high inflation and interest rates, the coming resumption of student loan payments poses yet another potential challenge. The restart of those payments will force many people to start paying hundreds of dollars in loans each month — money they had been spending elsewhere for the past three years. Their pullback in spending on goods and services won’t likely make a serious dent in the $26 trillion U.S. economy, the world’s largest. Any pain instead will likely be concentrated in a few industries, notably e-commerce companies, bars and restaurants and some major retailers.
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.
China restricts exports of high-tech metals in a slap at Washington ahead of Yellen's visit
BEIJING (AP) — China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week. The Commerce Ministry said the restrictions on gallium and germanium are intended to “safeguard national security." It said exports will require official permission once the rules take effect Aug. 1 but did not say what restrictions might be applied. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is frustrated by U.S. restrictions on access to advanced processor chips and other technology on security grounds but has been slow to retaliate, possibly to avoid disrupting China’s fledgling tech industries.
Stock market today: Global stocks higher after Wall St hits 15-month high ahead of holiday
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly higher after Australia's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged and Wall Street hit a 15-month high. London, Shanghai, Paris and Hong Kong rose. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.1% ahead of a report this week on U.S. employment, one of the factors watched by the Federal Reserve in deciding on possible additional interest rate hikes. U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. Traders expect at least a brief recession following U.S. and European rate hikes to cool inflation but have been encouraged by signs U.S. hiring is strong.
First Brexit, now Orxit? Politicians on Scotland's Orkney Islands vote to explore more autonomy
LONDON (AP) — Officials on the Orkney Islands have voted to explore ways of seeking more autonomy or even independence from neglectful U.K. governments. Orkney Islands Council voted to study “alternative models of governance” for the archipelago which has a population of 22,000. The proposal from council leader James Stockan grabbed international headlines with its mention of potentially restoring Orkney’s “Nordic connections." Orkney was under Norwegian and Danish control for centuries until 1472 when the islands were taken by the Scottish crown as part of a royal wedding dowry. Stockan said Tuesday that his proposal “is not about us joining Norway” but about countering “discrimination" from governments in Edinburgh and London.
Elon Musk put new limits on tweets. Users and advertisers might go elsewhere
TikTok and Instagram users can scroll with abandon. But Twitter owner Elon Musk has put new curfews on his digital town square, the latest drastic change to the social media platform that could further drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter. Keeping up with a sports game, extreme weather conditions or a major news event is getting harder under Musk’s new rules. He's at least temporarily capped the number of tweets you can view as part of an apparent attempt to relieve the company’s overloaded web infrastructure. It's cutting back on the reach and engagement that advertisers want on social media.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday in an effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a Treasury official said. Yellen, who has called the notion of an economically decoupling from China “disastrous,” has frequently said in the past year that she would like to visit China. She says the two nations “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations and massive differences. Yellen’s trip would come shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a two-day stop in Beijing in June in what was the highest-level meetings in China in the past five years.
Putin says Russia is 'united as never before' during Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says that the Russian people were “united as never before” as he sought to project confidence in the wake of a short-lived revolt at a meeting of a rare international organization where he can find a sympathetic audience. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting hosted by videoconference by India on Tuesday was Putin’s first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia and comes as he is eager to show that the West has failed to isolate Moscow over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Asian security grouping founded by Russia and China to counter Western alliances also welcomed Iran as a new member. That brings its membership to nine nations.
Saudi Arabia and Russia are cutting oil supply again in bid to boost prices
LONDON (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia are extending cuts to the amount of oil they pump to the world to try to prop up prices. It shows how two of the world’s largest oil producers are scrambling to boost income from the fossil fuel even as demand has weakened with the economy. The move Monday gave a slight boost to oil prices. The Saudi Energy Ministry said it would extend its previously announced cut of 1 million barrels per day in July through August in a bid to support “the stability and balance of oil markets.” Russia will cut an additional 500,000 barrels a day in August, for a total of 1 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.