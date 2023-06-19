Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
LONDON (AP) — Multinational companies including Amazon, Marriott, Hilton are pledging to hire more than 13,000 Ukrainian women and other refugees in Europe over the next three years. Just ahead of World Refugee Day on Tuesday, more than 40 corporations said Monday that they will hire, connect to work or train a total 250,000 refugees, with 13,680 of them getting jobs directly in those companies. The U.N. says 110 million people have been displaced worldwide, with estimated 12 million from Ukraine in the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II. The hiring push in Europe has been organized by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a nonprofit founded by the CEO of Chobani.
Insider Q&A: Lithium batteries have a 4-hour limit. Mateo Jaramillo hopes to solve that
Lithium ion batteries are in everything from computers to electric vehicles, to installations that bolster the electrical grid. But they are only one kind of battery, and they come with limitations. Lithium ion batteries can put out energy at max power for no more than 4 hours — that's just their chemistry and physics. Climate tech experts are working on alternatives. Ground was recently broken and a factory will soon open in West Virginia to manufacture a totally different type of battery made from iron interacting with air. The man behind the process and the company, Mateo Jaramillo and Form Energy, are striving for batteries that can put out energy for 100 hours.
Verdict in Oregon wildfires case highlights risks utilities face amid climate change
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury verdict that found power company PacifiCorp liable for devastating wildfires in Oregon in 2020 is highlighting the legal and financial risks utilities face if they fail to take proper precautions for climate change. Utilities say they're taking steps to update, replace and even bury thousands of miles of powerlines. Experts say utilities should've started that work long ago. Power companies are now on the back foot. Wildfires have grown more destructive. And lawsuits over electrical equipment malfunctions have ballooned. Analysts say power customers are the ones who will end up footing the bill.
Who gets a break? Clashing ideas on tax relief are teed up for the 2024 campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after the bipartisan deal on the debt limit became law, House Republicans proposed a slew of tax cuts, leading to charges of hypocrisy by Democrats in a squabble that shows clashing visions for the U.S. economy. GOP lawmakers are pushing deep tax cuts for companies and the affluent as the primary driver for sustaining economic growth. President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats seek more targeted tax cuts to achieve social goals such as reducing child poverty and shifting to renewable energy. The differences will come to the forefront in 2025, when the debt limit drama returns and tax cuts passed in 2017 are due to expire.
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate change is opening up the Arctic, and a $600 million-plus expansion will make Nome on Alaska's western coast the nation’s first deep-water Arctic port. The expansion is expected to be operational by the end of the decade,. The port will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic. While Nome may be the first deep-water draft for the Arctic, Nome's mayor says it likely won't be the last because of global warming.
Buttigieg says US 'green corridors' initiative is key to cutting shipping industry emissions
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says an American push to establish “green shipping corridors” is key to reducing carbon emissions from the shipping industry. He told The Associated Press in an interview that the U.S. wants to develop and strengthen partnerships with “like-minded countries” to secure free and open navigation in the Asia-Pacific region. Buttigieg was in Japan to attend a meeting of transport ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies during the weekend. The G7 officials reaffirmed a commitment to reducing carbon emissions from the transport industry. Buttigieg spoke to AP following a tour of Yokohama Port near Tokyo.
Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hard-liners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.
Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body and firefighters
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.
Stock market today: World follows Wall St lower as Chinese leader meets top US diplomat
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have followed Wall Street lower after the top U.S. diplomat met China’s leader but the two sides showed no sign of progress on an array of conflicts. London and Paris opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated. U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices fell. The Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady but warned last week it might be raised later if needed to cool inflation. Xi Jinping met Secretary of State Antony Blinken after what the Chinese government said were “candid and in-depth” talks with foreign affairs officials at a time when relations are at their lowest point in decades. They indicated willingness to cooperate on major issues.
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.