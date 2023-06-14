Fed Chair Powell sees progress on inflation, though not quickly enough
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation may be cooling — just not yet fast enough for the Federal Reserve. Chair Jerome Powell offered a nuanced view Wednesday of how the Fed intends to address its core challenge at a time when inflation is both way below its peak but still well above the central bank’s 2% target: Give it more time, and maybe some help from additional interest rate hikes. Yet he also suggested that the trends that are needed to further slow inflation, from lower rents to slower-growing wages, are starting to click into place. As a result, the Fed decided to forgo another increase in its benchmark interest rate. The pause followed 10 straight hikes in 15 months.
What you should know as the Fed gets closer to the peak of its rate-hiking cycle
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates alone for the first time in 11 meetings raises hopes that it may be at least nearing the end of its rate-hiking campaign to cool inflation. That said, the Fed’s policymakers indicated that they envision potentially two more hikes this year — a more hawkish forecast than had been expected. And even after the Fed has stopped hiking, it’s likely to keep borrowing rates at a peak for months to come. Consumers would still have to bear the weight of higher-cost auto loans, mortgages, credit cards and other forms of borrowing.
Stock market today: Wall Street swings to mixed close as Fed hints of rate hikes to come
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks swung to a mixed close on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve hinted it may raise interest rates two more times this year, even as it held them steady Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after pinballing between gains and losses following the Fed’s announcement. The Dow fell 232 points, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. The Fed said it would hold rates steady to give more time to see how its fusillade of hikes over the last 15 months is affecting the economy. At the same time, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said underlying trends in inflation are not improving fast enough.
Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the greatest literary editors in modern times, Robert Gottlieb, has died. He was 92. Gottlieb died Wednesday and had one of the most remarkable runs of any editor after World War II, helping shape the modern publishing canon. His projects included Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and fiction by future Nobel laureates Toni Morrison and V.S. Naipaul. He also edited spy novels by John le Carré, science thrillers by Michael Crichton and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker” and Lyndon Johnson books, the last of which is still unpublished. Caro said in a statement that he remembers “how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me.”
Google should break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union regulators have hit Google with fresh antitrust charges, saying the only way to satisfy competition concerns about its lucrative digital ad business is by selling off parts of the tech giant’s main moneymaker. The unprecedented decision Wednesday to push for such a breakup marks a significant escalation by Brussels in its crackdown on Silicon Valley digital giants. The European Commission said its preliminary view after an investigation is that “only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services” would satisfy the concerns. Google can now make its case before a final decision. The company says it disagreed with the preliminary finding and “will respond accordingly.”
Energy secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Republican on the Senate Energy panel is calling for an investigation of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, after she told the committee she mistakenly provided false information about her family’s stock holdings in testimony earlier this year. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso asked the Energy Department’s inspector general to investigate Granholm after she sent a letter to the committee revealing she owned financial stocks as recently as May. That contradicts testimony she gave to the panel in April. Granholm also said her husband, Daniel Mulhern, owned previously undisclosed stock in Ford Motor Co., a key player in the Biden administration’s efforts to boost sales of electric vehicles.
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
LONDON (AP) — Lawmakers in Europe have signed off on the world’s first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. The European Parliament vote Wednesday is one of the last steps before the rules become law. It comes as authorities worldwide are racing to rein in AI, and the legislation could act as a model for other places working on similar regulations. Brussels' yearslong effort to draw up AI guardrails has taken on more urgency as rapid advances in chatbots like ChatGPT show the benefits the emerging technology can bring — and the new perils it poses. One of Europe’s main goals is to guard against any AI threats to health and safety and protect fundamental rights and values.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on student loan payments will end in late August. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. More than 40 million Americans will have to start making federal student loan payments again at the end of the summer under the terms of a debt ceiling deal approved by Congress. Millions are also waiting to find out whether the Supreme Court will allow President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan to go ahead. But payments will resume regardless of what justices decide.
New airline planes will be required to have secondary barriers to the cockpit to protect pilots
It will be harder to break into the cockpit on new airline planes. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a final rule Wednesday that will require commercial planes built after mid-2025 to have secondary barriers for extra security when the main cockpit door is open. Pilot groups have been lobbying for the change. Officials call the rule an important step to give pilots more protection. In 2018, Congress ordered the FAA to require secondary barriers, but the agency didn't issue a proposal until last year.
Shell ditches lower oil production target but insists it's committed to cutting emissions
LONDON (AP) — Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade. Europe’s largest energy company argued Wednesday that it had already met the target it had set for itself in 2021 through asset sales. It says it has seen its production drop from 1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 to 1.5 million last year. New chief executive Wael Sawan insisted that the company was still committed to decarbonizing its operations, reiterating the goal that Shell will become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Shell and other oil giants have faced increasing pressure to do more to fight emissions from climate activists.
