China's economy misses growth forecasts, raising the odds of more support for its tepid recovery
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economic growth missed forecasts in the second quarter of the year amid a slowdown in consumer spending and weakening global demand. Worries over a faltering recovery after the disruptions of the pandemic and surging unemployment among young Chinese have raised the likelihood of more government support to prop up growth. The economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in April-June, much slower than analysts' forecast for growth topping 7%. In quarterly terms, the usual measure for most major economies, growth slipped to 0.8% from 2.2% in January-March. China's economy has been slowing in the long term, a trend that has accelerated due to the pandemic and a slump in the real estate sector.
Russia halted a landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at a time of growing hunger
LONDON (AP) — Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty. A Kremlin spokesman announced Monday that Russia would suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world are met. While Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its agricultural exports, it has been shipping record amounts of wheat. It’s the end of an accord that the U.N. and Turkey brokered to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
LONDON (AP) — Russia has suspended a wartime deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey that was designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.9 million metric tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine since last August. The group that facilitates the initiative says more than half of that has gone to developing countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the part of the deal related to Russia has not been fulfilled. Moscow has complained that its own agricultural shipments have faced hurdles. That’s despite Moscow shipping record amounts of wheat.
Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard
NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on PlayStation after the tech giant buys video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads Microsoft’s Xbox division. Activision Blizzard makes the best-selling Call of Duty lineup. Microsoft is buying the company to expand its video game imprint beyond Xbox. The deal has been loudly criticized Sony, which is afraid of losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title. Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After a three-year exile driven by the pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown has waited for the crowds, the commuters and electric ambience to return. Instead, it has become a prime example of what downtowns shouldn’t look like: vacant, crime-ridden and in decay. Retailers are exiting en masse, office workers and tourists are staying away and hotels are shuttering. It’s one of many cities in the U.S. whose downtowns are reckoning with a wake-up call: diversify or die. So what’s a city to do? Like other metropolises, San Francisco is turning its attention to housing and commercial development and reimagining how downtown can be a center of innovation, entertainment and recreation.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as stocks worldwide stall after weak Chinese data
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting, as stocks worldwide stall following the latest signal that the world’s second-largest economy is flagging. The S&P 500 was virtually flat early Monday. The Dow was down 5 points, or less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq was 0.2% higher. Stocks around the world slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than economists expected. While that’s helped to limit inflation, it’s also diluted a main engine of growth for the world’s economy. Several banks kicked off earnings reporting season for U.S. companies last week with better results than expected. Bank of America, Netflix and Tesla report this week.
Editorial cartoonists' firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
NEW YORK (AP) — Even in a year when media layoffs seem a daily part of the news, the firing of three Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists in a single day was a gut punch. The McClatchy chain of 30 newspapers said it would no longer run editorial cartoons. Experts say that while economics are partly to blame, timidity also plays a role. Many managers don't want to offend readers, and a biting satirical cartoon is bound to set off sparks. It comes in an environment when many news outlets are cutting back on opinion in general.
G20 finance chiefs meeting in India address global challenges like climate change and rising debt
NEW DELHI (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries. In press statements Monday, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the two countries were working together to advance the G20 agenda. Yellen said, “The world is looking to the G20" to advance the fights against such challenges as climate change and pandemics to strengthen the global economy and support developing countries. The meetings will conclude on Tuesday. A previous such meeting ended without consensus in India's Bengaluru city.
Golf has long been about making connections. That won't change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years. That is unlikely to change after the stunning merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. If anything, some in and around the corporate world are looking to find ways to make sure the sport is more inclusive. Some schools are offering workshops on golf as a networking opportunity because they understand the doors that can be opened by being around the game at a corporate level.
Second Alzheimer's drug in the pipeline promises to slow worsening but with safety concern
WASHINGTON (AP) — New research shows another experimental Alzheimer's drug can modestly slow patients' inevitable worsening. Patients given monthly infusions of Eli Lilly and Co.'s donanemab declined about four to seven months more slowly than those given dummy infusions in a large study. If U.S. regulators approve, the drug would be only the second Alzheimer's treatment convincingly shown to delay the mind-robbing disease — after rival Leqembi. Both drugs pose a serious safety concern — brain swelling and bleeding. Lilly's data was presented at an Alzheimer's Association international meeting Monday and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
