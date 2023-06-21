Fed's Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation in the United States still too high, most Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates further this year, Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony to be delivered to a House committee. “Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go,” Powell said on the first of two days of semi-annual testimony on Capitol Hill. Even so, the Fed last week kept interest rates unchanged after 10 straight hikes so it could take time to gauge how higher borrowing rates have affected the economy, Powell said.
Cooperation or competition? China's security industry sees the US, not AI, as the bigger threat
BEIJING (AP) — China’s security and surveillance industry is now focused on shoring up its vulnerabilities to the United States and other outside actors, worried about risks posed by hackers, advances in artificial intelligence and pressure from rival governments. The renewed emphasis on self-reliance, combating fraud and hardening systems against hacking was on display at the recent Security China exhibition in Beijing. So were U.S. efforts to choke off China’s access to cutting-edge technology. It illustrates just how difficult it will be to get Beijing and Washington to cooperate, even as researchers warn that humankind faces common risks from AI.
Paris summit aims to shake up the financial system. It will test leaders' resolve on climate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heads of state, finance leaders and activists are converging in Paris to seek ways to overhaul the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and help them weather a warmer and stormier world. The banks have been criticized for not factoring climate change into lending decisions and being dominated by wealthy countries like the U.S. The neediest nations have been left out of calling the shots. While those are the primary problems to solve, some doubt the splashy summit led by French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to take major strides. Still, the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact will draw roughly 50 heads of state and government.
Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says
BEIJING (AP) — A business group says foreign companies are shifting investment and their Asian headquarters out of China as confidence plunges following the expansion of an anti-spying law and other challenges. The report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China is one of many signs of growing pessimism despite the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to revive interest in the world’s No. 2 economy. Companies are uneasy about the anti-spying law, government protection of Chinese rivals and lack of action on reform promises. They also are being squeezed by slowing Chinese economic growth, despite the country's exit from its “zero-COVID” policies, and by rising costs.
UK borrowers brace for more expensive loans as inflation fails to fall as anticipated
LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that consumer price inflation in the U.K. is unchanged at 8.7% in the year to May against expectations of a modest decline. It's a development that is likely to see the Bank of England raise the cost of borrowing again. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that rising prices for flights, recreational and cultural goods and services, and second-hand cars boosted the inflation rate. Gas prices provided the biggest downward pressure. Financial markets think the unchanged rate will mean the Bank of England will increase its benchmark interest rate on Thursday from the current 15-year high of 4.5%.
Stock market today: Wall Street slips again ahead of Powell testimony
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is retreating a bit more as a five-week rally loses momentum. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading Wednesday. It’s on pace for a third straight pullback after rallying last week to its highest level in more than a year. The Dow fell 152 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite was off 0.3%. The main event for the day is likely to be testimony on Capitol Hill from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed has been a key focus for markets as it tries to get the worst inflation in generations under control.
European Union countries agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine. Sweden holds the rotating EU presidency and it said Wednesday that the package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings. Details of the measures will be unveiled later this week when the sanctions are officially adopted by written procedure.
Europe, US urged to investigate the type of AI that powers systems like ChatGPT
LONDON (AP) — European Union consumer protection groups are urging regulators to investigate the type of artificial intelligence underpinning systems like ChatGPT over risks that leave people vulnerable. They want action before the bloc’s groundbreaking AI regulations take effect. In a coordinated effort Tuesday, 15 watchdog groups wrote to authorities warning them about a range of concerns around generative artificial intelligence. A transatlantic coalition of consumer groups also wrote to U.S. President Joe Biden asking him to take action to protect consumers from possible harms caused by generative AI. The EU is wrapping up the world’s first set of comprehensive AI rules, but they aren't expected to take effect for two years.
Charitable giving in 2022 drops for only the fourth time in 40 years: Giving USA report
NEW YORK (AP) — Charitable giving in the United States declined in 2022 -- only the fourth time in four decades that donations did not increase year over year -- according to the Giving USA report released Tuesday. Total giving fell 3.4% in 2022 to $499.3 billion in current dollars, a drop of 10.5% when adjusted for inflation. The downturn in giving has led to issues at Community Help in Park Slope, better known as CHiPS, as it has in many charities across the country. While CHiPS was providing 275 warm meals a day at this time last year, these days it is offering more than 400 meals. And sometimes, they simply run out of food.
Company says it can't say for sure whether more air-bag inflators might explode and hurl shrapnel
DETROIT (AP) — A company that makes air-bag inflators that have exploded in eight incidents involving two deaths and seven injuries argues that it can’t say for sure whether its inflators might cause further such incidents. In a reply to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company, ARC Automotive, said that even adhering to industry quality standards cannot fully eliminate the risk of occasional failures in which the air-bag inflators might explode and spew shrapnel. NHTSA has demanded that ARC recall 67 million inflators in air bags from at least a dozen automakers. Neither ARC nor the auto industry has published a full list of models with the kind of air-bag inflators that have exploded.
