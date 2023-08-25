Powell at Jackson Hole: Economy's solid growth could require additional Fed hikes to fight inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected this year and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. He also reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its key rate elevated until price increases are reduced to the central bank’s 2% target. “We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective,” the Fed chair said.
Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady after Fed's Powell says job not done on inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are holding on to gains after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said more rate hikes could be on the way to continue the Fed's fight against inflation. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% Friday morning, coming off its worst loss in three weeks. The Dow was up 101 points and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.7%. Powell said in a closely watched speech that the economy has been growing faster than expected this year, which keeps up pressure on inflation and could require still more interest rate increases to get inflation down to the Fed's goal of 2%.
Europe is cracking down on Big Tech. This is what will change when you sign on
LONDON (AP) — Starting Friday, Europeans will see their online life change. People in the 27-nation European Union can alter some of what shows up when they search, scroll and share on the biggest social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and other tech giants like Google and Amazon. That’s because Big Tech companies are now subject to a pioneering new set of EU digital regulations. The Digital Services Act aims to protect European users when it comes to privacy, transparency and removal of harmful or illegal content. They can now turn off AI-recommended videos, know why a post was taken down and report fake products. It's also easier to flag harmful content, and kids won't be targeted by digital ads.
Europe's sweeping rules for tech giants have kicked in. Here's how they work
LONDON (AP) — Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe must comply with one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people see online. The European Union’s groundbreaking new digital rules took effect Friday for the biggest platforms. The Digital Services Act is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc. The law is designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that’s either illegal or violates a platform’s terms of service. Some online platforms already have made changes, and they could have worldwide effects.
George Soros' Open Society Foundations intend to cut programs in Europe, worrying grantees
Open Society Foundations plan to significantly curtail their work in Europe and lay off much of their staff there. That's according to an internal email and several current employees, who say the decision is painful and perplexing. The planned European cuts would represent a historic break with the roots of billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ support for civil society starting in his native Hungary. Soros' son, Alex, took over as head of the foundations board of directors in December. The board then announced a shift to a new operating model in June. An OSF spokesperson said the “recalibration of our work in the European Union” is part of larger organizational changes.
Dutch brewer Heineken sells its Russian operations for 1 euro, taking a 300-million-euro hit
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch brewer Heineken says it has completed its withdrawal from Russia, 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company announced Friday the sale of its business in Russia for just 1 euro. Heineken says it will incur a total loss of 300 million euros ($325 million) for the sale to Russian manufacturing giant the Arnest Group. Heineken had faced criticism for the slow pace of its exit in the wake of the outbreak of war, but insisted it was seeking to look after its local employees in Russia.
Democrats accuse tax prep firms of undermining new IRS effort on electronic free file tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are accusing big tax preparation firms including Intuit and H&R Block of undermining the federal government’s upcoming electronic free file tax return system. Letters obtained by The Associated Press show the lawmakers accuse the tax prep companies of lobbying against the new program, hiring former government workers to sway public interest against free file for all, and deliberately sabotaging a government program that offered free tax prep services. The Democratic lawmakers on Thursday demanded lobbying, hiring and revenue data to determine what’s going on. The tax prep companies say taxpayers already have the ability to file taxes free of charge and an IRS system is redundant.
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. He fired off his first message in more than two and a half years, just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account after the storming of the Capitol. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company.
Taiwan's vice president accuses China of attempting to influence upcoming elections
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s vice president and front-runner in upcoming presidential elections has accused China of employing unfair trade practices that could be used to influence the voting. William Lai said China “will be hoping to interfere in the elections with all sorts of tactics.” If they succeed, he said, “it will be an undermining of Taiwan’s democracy.” His comments come after China announced on Monday that it was suspending mango imports from Taiwan, alleging that authorities had detected pests on the fruit. The trade curb is widely believed to be politically motivated. Taiwan is due to hold presidential elections in January 2024.
Hopeful signs of an economic 'soft landing' emerge in Jackson Hole as Fed meets with world watching
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Business these days in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is still good — just not as robust as it was after the U.S. economy roared out of the pandemic recession. As the Federal Reserve prepares to hold its annual economic conference there, its policymakers are trying to guide the nation's economy toward something akin to what’s happening in Jackson Hole. They have jacked up their key interest rate to a 22-year high to try to slow growth and bring inflation down to their 2% target. Even as they do so, the Fed’s policymakers hope to avoid tipping the economy into a recession — a notoriously difficult achievement that economists call a “soft landing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.