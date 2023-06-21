Fed's Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation in the United States still too high, most Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates further this year, Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony to be delivered to a House committee. “Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go,” Powell said on the first of two days of semi-annual testimony on Capitol Hill. Even so, the Fed last week kept interest rates unchanged after 10 straight hikes so it could take time to gauge how higher borrowing rates have affected the economy, Powell said.
Biden's 3 Federal Reserve nominees appear likely to win Senate approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s three nominees for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors pledged to fight inflation during a confirmation hearing that drew only modest pushback from Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee. Last month, Biden nominated Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to serve as a Fed governor, a position that would make her the first Latina governor in the Fed’s 110-year history. He also nominated Philip Jefferson, who joined the board last year, for the spot of vice chair, which was vacated by Lael Brainard when she became a top economic adviser to Biden. Also in May, Biden nominated Lisa Cook to serve a full 14-year term on the board.
Stock market today: Drops for tech stocks sap more momentum from Wall Street’s rally
NEW YORK (AP) — Drops for technology stocks left Wall Street mixed and sapped more momentum from its five-week rally. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Wednesday for its third straight pullback after rallying last week to its highest level in more than a year. Weakness for high-growth stocks hit the Nasdaq composite in particular, and it fell 1.2%. Still, roughly as many stocks rose as fell. The Dow had a more modest fall. It lost 102 points, or 0.3%. Treasury yields were steady after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said again that more hikes to interest rates may be on the way.
US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first 'lab-grown' meat
Chicken grown from animal cells, not from slaughtered birds, can now be sold in the U.S. The Agriculture Department issued approvals Wednesday to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab-grown” or “cultivated” meat. The meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. The goal is to eliminate harm to animals and drastically reduce the environmental impacts of raising them. The meat will initially be sold only at upscale restaurants.
Cooperation or competition? China's security industry sees the US, not AI, as the bigger threat
BEIJING (AP) — China’s security and surveillance industry is now focused on shoring up its vulnerabilities to the United States and other outside actors, worried about risks posed by hackers, advances in artificial intelligence and pressure from rival governments. The renewed emphasis on self-reliance, combating fraud and hardening systems against hacking was on display at the recent Security China exhibition in Beijing. So were U.S. efforts to choke off China’s access to cutting-edge technology. It illustrates just how difficult it will be to get Beijing and Washington to cooperate, even as researchers warn that humankind faces common risks from AI.
Apple engaged in 'coercive' interviews and other anti-union tactics at New York store, judge rules
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. labor board judge has ruled that Apple illegally subjected employees to “coercive” interviews and interfered with distribution of union leaflets at a New York City Apple Store. Tuesday's ruling was the first time that an administrative law judge at the National Labor Relations Board has ruled against Apple. The ruling requires Apple to “cease and desist” from activities that the judge found to violate established labor protections. Apple must also post notices at the World Trade Center location informing employees of their labor rights and pledging that the company will honor them. Apple had no comment on the ruling.
Paris summit aims to shake up the financial system. It will test leaders' resolve on climate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heads of state, finance leaders and activists are converging in Paris to seek ways to overhaul the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and help them weather a warmer and stormier world. The banks have been criticized for not factoring climate change into lending decisions and being dominated by wealthy countries like the U.S. The neediest nations have been left out of calling the shots. While those are the primary problems to solve, some doubt the splashy summit led by French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to take major strides. Still, the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact will draw roughly 50 heads of state and government.
Alaska salmon season back on after court halts closure that sought to protect orcas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has halted a lower court ruling that would have shut down southeast Alaska’s chinook salmon troll fishery for the summer to protect endangered orca whales that eat the fish. Wednesday's ruling from a three-judge 9th Circuit Court panel means the summer chinook, or king, salmon season will start as usual July 1 for an industry that supports some 1,500 fishery workers in southeast Alaska. The opinion says the state Alaska and others who were part of the appeal established a sufficient likelihood that certain and substantial impacts of the lower court’s decision “outweigh the speculative environmental threats.”
IRS reduces tax return backlog by 80% and is doing better job answering the phone
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS has processed tens of millions of tax returns faster this year compared with years past, and getting through to customer service on the phone is slowly improving. That word comes in a new report to Congress from the National Taxpayer Advocate. But there's a huge need to update the agency’s information technology services and have more workers answering calls. Still, it’s a vast improvement after years of backlogs and decades of underfunding. The office's latest update on IRS operations says the agency cut its backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns by 80%, from 13.3 million returns at the end of the 2022 filing season to 2.6 million at the end of the 2023 filing season.
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon for what it calls a yearslong effort to enroll consumers without consent into Amazon Prime and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the agency accused Amazon of using deceptive designs, known as “dark patterns,” to deceive consumers into enrolling in the program. It also alleged the company’s leadership slowed or rejected changes that made canceling the subscription easier. Amazon says the agency's claims are “false on the facts and the law."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.