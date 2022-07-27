FILE - Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana speaks during the fifth plenary session of the 18th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore on June 2, 2019. Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he cancelled the 12.7 billion-peso ($227 million) deal to acquire the Mi-17 helicopters last month in a decision that was approved by then-President Rodrigo Duterte before his six-year term ended on June 30.