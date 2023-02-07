North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.