North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.