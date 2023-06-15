How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outcome of past cases against defendants accused of hoarding classified documents looms as an ominous guidepost for the legal jeopardy Donald Trump could face. The former president pleaded not-guilty on Tuesday to charges including willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act. A former National Security Agency contractor who pleaded guilty to the charge in 2019 after investigators found classified documents strewn about his home, car and storage shed was sentenced to nine years in prison. Despite the details in the indictment, Trump has some avenues to try to contest the charges.
Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices rejected a broad attack from some Republican-led states and white families who argued that the system is based on race. The court left in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which was enacted to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes. Tribal leaders have backed the law as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures, and they said Thursday's ruling was a major victory for tribes and Native children.
Who's running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates
With roughly a year and a half until the 2024 presidential contest, the field of candidates is largely set. Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have dominated the early Republican race, but other candidates including former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are looking for an opening in case either falters. President Joe Biden faces a couple of Democratic challengers but is expected to secure his party’s nomination.
Jury awards $25.6 million to white Starbucks manager fired after the arrests of 2 Black men
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile arrests of two Black men in 2018 at a Philadelphia location. Jurors in Camden found that race was a determinative factor in the company’s firing of Shannon Phillips and awarded her $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages. Her attorney said the company was looking for a “sacrificial lamb” to calm the outrage. Starbucks declined comment.
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts. Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced the indictments Wednesday. They say 55-year-old Cedric Lodge stole dissected portions of cadavers that were donated to the Harvard Medical School from 2018 to early 2023. Authorities say the body parts were taken without the school’s knowledge or permission. They say Lodge sometimes took the body parts back to his New Hampshire home and also allowed buyers to visit the morgue to choose the remains they wanted to buy.
American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say an American man has been arrested in the death of a U.S. tourist and an assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope. The incident close to the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Thursday that the 30-year-old man met the young women on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail. They said he then “physically attacked” the 21-year-old woman. When her 22-year-old companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a slope. Police say the assailant appears to have attempted to sexually assault the younger woman before also pushing her down the slope. She died at a hospital overnight.
Bud Light, America's top beer for decades, falls to second following LGBTQ+ marketing criticism
After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. It’s a milestone in Bud Light's months-long sales decline since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the beer after the company sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. Bud Light's U.S. sales were down 24% in the week ending June 3.
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother's 2016 death off New England coast
Federal authorities say the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England has died. Prosecutors say 29-year-old Nathan Carman plotted to inherit millions of dollars. He was scheduled to face trial in October. The cause of Carman’s death was not immediately clear. He had pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman. The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at his home in Connecticut in 2013 but does not charge him with murder in his death.
A Missouri doctor's death is steeped in mystery and speculation. Authorities aren't talking
CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Many of the people who knew John Forsyth are at a loss to explain the Missouri emergency room doctor's death. They describe the 49-year-old father of eight as compassionate, gentle, intelligent and hardworking. They say he also was industrious, co-founding a cryptocurrency business with his brother. Forsyth disappeared May 21 from a parking area at a public swimming pool. His body was found nine days later with an apparent gunshot wound, at a lake in northwestern Arkansas. The death has led many to wonder what happened to the man who seemed happier than he’d been for some time.
Live updates | Schauffele kicks off US Open with long birdie and the lead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Xander Schauffele opened his U.S. Open by making a 40-foot birdie putt and kept going from there, getting to 3-under par and the top of the leaderboard early in the first round. Schauffele, ranked sixth in the world and in search of his first major title, was tied with Jacob Solomon and Dylan Wu. Rickie Fowler, who didn’t qualify for the last two U.S. Opens, briefly joined them in the lead before a bogey on the rugged par-4 17th dropped him a shot back at 2 under. A fine mist was falling early in the day at Los Angeles Country Club, softening the course. With the entire morning wave on the course, there were 36 players at even par or better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.