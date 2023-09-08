Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey Graham
ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than prosecutors ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators. The grand jury report released Friday shows the jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 charged along with ex-President Donald Trump. Those not indicted include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. They haven’t returned messages seeking comment. The release of the identities of people recommended for indictment but not charged is a departure from ordinary grand jury protocol.
Nancy Pelosi says she'll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she'll seek reelection to Congress in 2024. Her announcement Friday in San Francisco comes as Democrats are trying to win back the majority in the House. The 83-year-old Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987. She made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007 and she regained the speaker’s gavel in 2019. Pelosi led Democrats through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of President Donald Trump. Pelosi says the United States needs “to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL.”
Body cam catches elite federal prosecutor offering Justice Department card during DUI crash arrest
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Body-camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows one of the nation's most prolific federal drug prosecutors offering police his Justice Department business card in an apparent attempt to blunt the fallout from a Fourth of July crash in which he is accused of drunkenly striking another vehicle and leaving. Joseph Ruddy was charged with driving under the influence with property damage — a first-degree misdemeanor. But he remained on the job at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa for two months, appearing in court as recently as last week to notch another win for the federal drug smuggling task force he helped create.
Ex-US intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern on nuclear threat toward South
WASHINGTON (AP) — America's newly retired national intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern the North is building up its nuclear capabilities with neighboring South Korea in mind. Syd Seiler spoke to The Associated Press this week. Seiler spent four decades as a presidential adviser, negotiator and policy-maker on North Korea. Seiler points to leader Kim Jong Un's more threatening tone toward South Korea over the past year and a half. Seiler says that's in addition to Kim clearly focusing on South Korea in developing his nuclear and missile program. In a wide-ranging interview, Seiler points to the threat to South Korea even over the next decade as a top area of concern.
Biden and Modi working in 'warmth and confidence' to build ties as Chinese leader skips G20
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened his visit to India by meeting privately Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian leader’s home. The White House says the session was marked by “undeniable warmth and confidence” in one another going into the annual Group of 20 summit. Climate, economic security and other issues will dominate the agenda. Biden spent just under an hour meeting with Modi. White House adviser Kurt Campbell says warm sentiments have replaced a sense of distrust and uncertainty that previously defined relations between the U.S. and India.
Inside the brand new White House Situation Room: Cutting-edge tech, mahogany and that new car smell
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Situation Room — a space of great mystique and even higher secrecy — just got a $50 million facelift. The 5,500-square-foot, highly secure complex of conference rooms and offices in the West Wing has undergone a gut renovation that took a year to complete. This is where the president meets with national security officials to discuss the most sensitive government matters, speaks with foreign leaders and works through major national security crises. President Joe Biden got a tour this week of the reworked space and then received an intelligence briefing in the hush-hush complex, which was created in 1961 by the Kennedy administration after the Bay of Pigs invasion as a dedicated crisis management center.
The death toll from flooding in central Greece has increased to 10, while 4 others are missing
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The death toll from severe flooding in central Greece has increased to 10 people, while another four remain missing, Greece’s climate crisis and civil protection minister says, as rescue crews in helicopters and boats are ferrying hundreds of people from inundated villages to safety. Flooding triggered by rainstorms that began Tuesday also hit neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, killing a total of 22 people in all three countries since the rains began on Tuesday. Severe rainstorms in Greece turned streams into raging torrents that burst dams, washed away roads and bridges and hurled cars into the sea. Authorities said that some areas received twice the average annual rainfall for Athens in the space of just 12 hours.
Vigil planned for Massachusetts teen who died after taking part in One Chip Challenge
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The family of a teenager who died after eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip as part of a social media challenge will gather to remember the promising basketball player at a vigil while they await word from Massachusetts authorities about what caused his death. Texas-based manufacturer Paqui said Thursday it has asked retailers to stop selling the individually wrapped chips, a step 7-Eleven has already taken. Authorities are raising the alarm about the social media challenge in which people eat the extremely spicy chip and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. The vigil for Harris Wolobah will take place Friday evening.
Ex-Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver has turned himself in to face murder charges. Former Officer Mark Dial surrendered on a criminal warrant and was scheduled to be arraigned later Friday. The district attorney said the charges against Dial include murder, official oppression and other counts. The district attorney’s office also released police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. The video showed Dial firing his weapon through the driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan during a vehicle stop. Dial's attorney says the officer feared for his life and that the shooting was justified.
NFL kickoff weekend features 3 starting rookie QBs. Only once has there been more to open a season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young is ready to roll in Carolina. C.J. Stroud is set to let it fly with Houston, while Anthony Richardson will get his shot right away in Indianapolis. The 2023 NFL season begins with three rookie quarterbacks taken among the first four picks in the draft starting the season opener. That’s tied for second most since the merger in 1970, and bettered only in 2012 when five rookie QBs started in Week 1. Young, Stroud and Richardson are part of a growing NFL trend of rookie QBs being thrown into the fire right away.
