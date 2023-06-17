Biden returns to Philadelphia to rally with union workers in first big event of his 2024 campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will tout his pro-labor bona fides on Saturday at his first major political rally since he formalized his reelection campaign, appearing alongside union members to make his case that his economic agenda is boosting the middle class. His campaign says Biden will “lay out the core principles of his economic message” in his remarks. Biden also plans to talk about how a sweeping climate, tax and health care package he signed into law last year has cut the cost of prescription drugs and lowered insurance premiums. Ahead of the event, several of the nation’s most powerful unions officially endorsed Biden’s campaign.
At least 25 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say at least 25 people have been killed in a suspected rebel attack on a school near the Congo border. Police said in a statement Saturday that the Allied Democratic Forces carried out the attack late Friday night on a school in the border town of Mpondwe. The school is located about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Congo border. “A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital,” the statement said, adding that eight others are in critical condition. The statement said Ugandan government troops followed the attackers into Congolese territory.
Trump's legal travails anger some GOP voters, but that doesn't guarantee that they'll vote for him
PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Some Republican-leaning voters in early-voting states say they are angry about President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges that he mishandled classified documents. But that doesn't mean they will support him in his quest for a third GOP presidential nomination. In roughly 20 interviews with voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, the sense of a political double standard was rampant. Republican voters say others who mishandled classified documents were treated differently. They aren't convinced that the cases are any different. Despite the deep sense of unfairness many feel, some worry that the turmoil has become too heavy a burden for him to win.
UN steps up criticism of IMF and World Bank, the other pillars of the post-World War II global order
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — From the ashes of World War II, three institutions were created as linchpins of a new global order. Now, in an unusual move, the top official in one — the U.N. secretary-general — is pressing for major changes in the other two. Antonio Guterres says the International Monetary Fund has benefited rich countries instead of poor ones. And he describes the IMF and World Bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “glaring failure” that left dozens of countries deeply indebted. Guterres’ criticisms were issued ahead of meetings called by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris next week to address reforms of the multilateral development banks and other issues.
Rising rents and diminishing aid are fueling a sharp increase in evictions in many US cities
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.
A beginner's guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?
Since it was designated a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has become more universally recognized beyond Black America. But how should people mark the holiday on June 19? Juneteenth festivities are rooted in cookouts and barbecues. In the beginnings of the holiday, the outdoors allowed for large, raucous reunions among formerly enslaved family, many of whom had been separated. Today, there are many events like street fairs and celebrations. Others may choose to treat Juneteenth as a day of rest and remembrance. That can mean doing community service, attending an education panel or taking time off.
Supermajorities in state capitols push controversial policies to the edge
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A historically high number of supermajorities in state legislatures has pushed laws further to the edge on abortion, climate and transgender issues. Twenty-eight states have legislatures with majorities so large they could override a gubernatorial veto without any help from the opposing party. That's the most in at least 40 years. Two-thirds of those are Republican supermajorities. Many of those GOP legislatures have used their power to enact laws limiting abortion and transgender rights. States with large Democratic majorities have pushed in the opposite direction on those issues and also advanced climate change initiatives.
Losing hope of finding kids in plane crash, Indigenous searchers turned to a ritual: Ayahuasca
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Indigenous men who were among search teams hoping to find four children aboard a plane that crashed in the Amazon jungle say one of their most sacred rituals played a role in rescue efforts. While in the jungle, some of the men drank yagé. It's a bitter tea made of native plants. It’s more widely known as ayahuasca and is hallucinogenic. They believed visions from the drink could help lead them to the children. Manuel Ranoque is father to the two younger children. He tried it first, but told the group it didn't work, as he had no visions of the kids. Later, an elder drank the tea. He said he saw the children in his dreams. That day, rescuers found all four. Ranoque credits the ritual with helping in the rescue.
Takeaways from the scathing report on Minneapolis police after George Floyd's killing
The Justice Department has issued a scathing assessment of Minneapolis police, alleging that racial discrimination and excessive force went unchecked before George Floyd’s killing because of inadequate oversight and an unwieldy process for investigating complaints. The investigation found numerous examples of excessive force, unlawful discrimination and First Amendment violations. It also documented rampant racism and racial profiling. Mental health crises often were made worse when police responded. Investigations into police misconduct took months and sometimes years, and frequently failed to take into account corroborating video evidence, while supervisors were quick to back their subordinates. The DOJ probe began in 2021.
Balloons, tears and hugs as family of girl who died in Border Patrol custody holds New York funeral
NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people remembered an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody. Funeral services in New York were held Friday for Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez. She was born in Panama. She died May 17 at a Border Patrol detention facility in Texas. Anadith's mother has told The Associated Press that she warned agents the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. An internal investigation found Border Patrol medical personnel were informed about the girl’s medical history but declined to review the file before she had a seizure and died. Her death has put the U.S. government under new scrutiny over care given to detained migrants.
