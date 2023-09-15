About 13,000 workers go on strike seeking better wages and benefits from Detroit’s three automakers
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 U.S. auto workers stopped making vehicles and headed for the picket lines Friday after their leaders couldn’t bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay. The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis simultaneously for the first time in its 88-year history as four-year contracts with the companies expired Thursday night. The limited strike at assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri will likely chart the future of the union and of America’s homegrown auto industry. U.S. labor is flexing its might at the same time that the companies face a historic transition to making electric vehicles.
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has peered into the cockpit of Russia’s most advanced fighter jet at an aircraft factory on his extended visit to the country. Kim's rare foreign trip has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between increasingly isolated countries. He has met President Vladimir Putin and visited weapons and technology sites on his trip, underscoring deepening ties between the nations. Foreign governments and experts speculate Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia. A local official posted photos showing Kim at the aircraft factory Friday in Russia's Far East.
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington as Congress is debating $24 billion in aid for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill and at the White House next week. His visit comes as Congress is debating President Joe Biden’s request to provide providing as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion. The trip was confirmed by two congressional aides and an administration official granted anonymity to discuss the plans. Zelenskyy is expected to be in the U.S. to attend the United Nations General Assembly. The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress.
Flooding death toll soars to 11,300 in Libya's coastal city of Derna, aid group says
DERNA, Libya (AP) — The Libyan Red Crescent says that the death toll from floods in the eastern Libyan city of Derna has soared to 11,300. The Secretary General of the aid group says a further 10,100 people are reported missing in the coastal city. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna. Residents said they heard loud explosions Sunday night when dams outside the city collapsed. Health authorities previously put the death toll in Derna at 5,500. The storm also killed about 170 people elsewhere in the country.
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After days of torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system impacted Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The state was also under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region is getting ready for wind gusts up to 80 mph, along with more rain. A tropical storm warning extended south through Massachusetts, with powerful winds forecast to arrive late Friday in southern New England. Maine was to see the brunt of the storm on Saturday. In Canada, residents of western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick were warned about the risk of power outages and flooding this weekend.
Hunter Biden is indicted on federal firearm-purchasing charges after plea deal fails
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges. It's the latest step in a long-running investigation into the president’s son that puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms. Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware by a special counsel overseeing the case. The indictment comes weeks after the collapse of a plea deal that would have averted a criminal trial and weeks or months of distracting headlines for President Joe Biden.
Americans overwhelmingly support Medicare drug negotiations, but Biden sees little political boost
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that 76% of Americans favor allowing the federal health care program for the elderly to negotiate prices for certain prescription drugs. But the same poll shows Americans are split on how Biden is handling the issue of prescription drug prices — 48% approve, making it a relative strong point for Biden, but 50% disapprove. Even among the Americans who support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, approval of Biden’s handling of the issue remains relatively tepid. A slim majority, or 55%, approve, but 43% disapprove. The results show that any immediate political boost that Biden gets for enacting the overwhelmingly popular policy may be limited.
Climate protesters around the world are calling for an end to fossils fuels as the Earth heats up
Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as Earth suffers from dramatic weather extremes. The global strike is driven by several mostly youth-led local and global climate groups and organizations, including Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement. It will take place in dozens of countries in hundreds of cities and continue throughout the weekend. Last week, the United Nations warned that countries are way off track to limit warming as agreed in 2015 in Paris to stop the worst effects of climate change.
He couldn't see his wedding. But this war-blinded Ukrainian soldier cried with joy at new love
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka couldn’t see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand. But when Vladislava Ryabets stepped toward him, Soroka wept with joy at starting a joyful new chapter. “The first thing I said after I was wounded was, who will want me now?” says Soroka. The 27-year-old was sitting inside his family home in a village in the outskirts of Kyiv. There, wedding celebrations continued for a second day on Sunday. "I am seeing with my feelings with my emotions,” he says.
Secret records: Government says Marine's adoption of Afghan orphan seen as abduction, must be undone
The U.S. government has warned a Virginia judge that an American Marine’s adoption of an Afghan war orphan was flawed and could be seen as international child abduction. That is from secret court records reviewed by The Associated Press. The federal documents, submitted in state court in Fluvanna County, Virginia, argue that failing to return the child, now 4, to her Afghan relatives in the U.S., threatens international security pacts and might be used as propaganda by Islamic extremists — potentially endangering U.S soldiers overseas.
