From birth to death, legacy of racism lays foundation for Black Americans' health disparities
From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental health as teens, and greater rates of high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease and other illnesses. The Associated Press spent the past year exploring how the legacy of racism in America has laid the foundation for the health inequities that Black people face.
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has made a video appearance in a New York courtroom, where the judge tentatively scheduled the former president’s criminal trial for March 25. That date that would fall in the heat of the presidential primary season. Trump had pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his family company, the Trump Organization. Trump glowered at the camera Tuesday as New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan advised him to cancel all other obligations for the duration of the trial, which could last for several weeks. Trump has portrayed the New York case and the other investigations he faces as a coordinated effort to sully his reelection chances.
DeSantis plans to announce 2024 bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday. That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. Musk seemed to confirm the news Tuesday in London, saying DeSantis would be making “quite an announcement’ on Twitter on Wednesday. He called it “the first time something like this is happening on social media,” with real time questions and answers. DeSantis is seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the 2024 GOP nomination.
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ attorney general has released the results of a sweeping investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, saying investigators found that 451 clergy sexually abused nearly 2,000 children since 1950, which was far more than the 103 individuals the church had named when the state review began in 2018. At a news conference Tuesday announcing his office’s findings, Attorney General Kwame Raoul credited accusers for making the review possible. He said state investigators found that 1,997 children across the state were abused by clergy between 1950 and 2019. Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, said the church has improved its policies and that it cooperated fully with the attorney general's office investigation.
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the US surgeon general
The U.S. surgeon general is calling for tech companies and lawmakers to take “immediate action” to protect kids’ and adolescents’ mental health on social media. But after years of middling and insufficient action by both social media platforms and policymakers, parents and young people still bear most of the burden. They're having to navigate the fast-changing, often harmful world of secretive algorithms, addictive apps and extreme and inappropriate content found on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's tips include creating “tech-free zones” — such as meal times and nighttime.
Teen accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man rented a U-Haul truck Monday evening and crashed it into a security barrier across from the White House just a few hours later. A witness says he was finishing a run near Lafayette Square late Monday when he heard the loud crash of the truck hitting the barrier. The witness says the driver struck the barrier at least twice. A 19-year-old suburban St. Louis resident, Sai Varshith Kandula, identified as the driver has been arrested. Police say they believe the crash was intentional, but nobody was injured. Video posted by WUSA-TV shows a police officer inventorying evidence from the truck, including a Nazi flag.
Toddler shot by stray bullet at Utah day care while playing outside
SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah. Spanish Fork police believe the bullet came from a pellet or air gun shot from a field across the street west of the facility. Day care workers don't know what happened, but saw the young boy bleeding from the face and stumbling. At a nearby hospital, scans revealed a small-caliber bullet lodged in the child’s head. The toddler is in stable condition. The incident occurred Monday in Spanish Fork, Utah, about 52 miles south of Salt Lake City.
UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on everything delivered everywhere all the time
WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time UPS workers walked of the job more than two decades ago, it crippled the shipping company. An emboldened union is threatening to do the same and this time the disruption would be far greater. The 24 million packages UPS ships on an average day amounts to about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product. The Teamsters, representing about 350,000 UPS workers, say they'll strike if there's no deal by the time the current contract expires July 31.
Ohio farmer behind viral 'it's honest work' meme dies in Illinois crash
URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A prominent Ohio farmer whose image was used in a popular social media meme touting the value of “hard work” has died after he was injured in a crash in Illinois. David Brandt was a nationally known proponent of no-till farming who traveled around the country discussing sustainable agriculture techniques and soil health. But he became most known for comments he made about his occupation, saying “it ain’t much but its honest work.” The statement became a symbol of traditional values and work ethic after it was turned in to a meme a few years later. Relatives have said Brandt enjoyed the meme — even though he didn’t know what a meme was until he learned he was one.
Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Jimmy Carter's grandson says the former president remains in good spirits three months after entering end-of-life care at home. Jason Carter says his grandfather follows public discussion of his legacy and gets updates on The Carter Center’s humanitarian work around the world. The 98-year-old Georgia Democrat even enjoys regular servings of ice cream. Jason says Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter "are just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home” in Plains. He says the outpouring of praise and support has been gratifying to his grandparents.
